Global Times: China's silver economy: innovation, dignity, and shared opportunities

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China's silver economy is not only transforming the lives of its senior citizens but also reshaping the global conversation about how societies should respond to demographic change. With medium-speed growth in per capita consumption, the scale of China's silver economy is projected to reach 19.1 trillion yuan ($2.68 trillion) by 2035, accounting for nearly 28 percent of total consumption, according to the Fudan Institute on Aging. Far from being a passive challenge, aging in China is being actively turned into a source of innovation, new industries, and international cooperation. This approach reflects the capacity of Chinese society to translate demographic shifts into opportunities for shared prosperity and human dignity.

As of the end of 2024, China's population of those 60 years old and above exceeded 310 million, making up 22 percent of the total population, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This unprecedented scale is matched by equally unprecedented demand across clothing, food, housing, transportation, healthcare, and eldercare. Yet what makes China stand out is not merely the numbers, but the way in which seniors themselves are redefining consumption. The new generation of elderly Chinese are no longer satisfied with survival-oriented spending; they are seeking development-oriented consumption, particularly in healthcare, health management, and leisure travel. This has catalyzed the rise of entire new industries, from smart health services and wearable devices to senior-friendly tourism and lifestyle products.

Technological innovation lies at the heart of this transformation. At the World Robot Conference, Chinese firms showcased eldercare robots capable of delivering meals, providing companionship, and assisting with daily routines. These are not prototypes - they are already in hospitals, nursing homes, and private residences. What is more, China has taken the lead in formulating the world's first international standard for eldercare robots, demonstrating its ability to shape global rules rather than simply adapt to them. In the context of an aging society intertwined with rapid digitalization, new quality productive forces and information technology are injecting fresh momentum into the silver economy. This combination of social need and technological capability is uniquely Chinese, blending policy foresight with entrepreneurial energy.

The integration of dignity and comfort into everyday life is another hallmark of China's silver economy. Enterprises have launched train carriages designed specifically for senior travelers, equipped with softer lighting, accessible bathrooms, grab bars, call buttons, and on-board medical staff. Entertainment, schedules, and meals are adapted to senior needs, making these trains not just a form of transport but a space for cultural participation and community. More than 1 million passengers have already joined such journeys, reflecting how deeply this innovation resonates with seniors and their families. It demonstrates that the silver economy is not only about extending life, but about ensuring the quality of life.

Meanwhile, consumer behavior underscores the growing sophistication of senior demand. Older Chinese are actively investing in wellness, premium nutrition, education courses, and lifestyle services. They are shaping markets for footwear, imported food, and digital health applications, pushing companies to innovate and diversify. This dynamic is not limited to domestic consumption; it opens up avenues for trade, technology cooperation, and industrial collaboration globally.

International businesses are finding opportunities in China's senior market, while Chinese innovations in smart homes, wearable devices, and digital care models are being shared worldwide. The implications for employment and growth are profound. Experts estimate that the silver economy could create 100 million jobs by 2050. These jobs span from high-tech research and manufacturing to services in hospitality, wellness, and eldercare, providing opportunities across skill levels. This underlines how demographic shifts, if managed wisely, can become engines of inclusive development rather than sources of social strain.

Beyond economics, China's approach also strengthens social harmony. By investing in seniors' welfare and creating supportive infrastructures, the state demonstrates its long-term commitment to the people. This builds cohesion, trust, and stability. Where others see crisis, China sees a chance to reaffirm the values of respect, solidarity, and shared responsibility.

Crucially, the silver economy also expands the scope for international cooperation. As demand for healthcare, smart technologies, and eldercare services grows, China is eager to partner with other countries in trade, research, and policy exchanges. This open, cooperative spirit means that China's experience can benefit the world, offering models of how to combine innovation with inclusivity. Countries facing similar demographic challenges can learn from China's proactive strategies, while China benefits from shared expertise and diversified collaboration. It is a mutually beneficial path in line with the broader vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

China's silver economy demonstrates that aging is not an inevitable drag on growth but a chance to open new chapters of innovation, human development, and cooperation. It reflects the Chinese ability to integrate technological progress with the cultural values of dignity, respect, and harmony. As the silver wave rises, China is not simply adapting - it is leading, and in doing so, showing the world that demographic change can be a foundation for prosperity, resilience, and common progress.

