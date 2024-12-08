Global Times: Doctor and warrior: Chinese MMA fighter Shi Ming rises to fame for contrasting identities

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After defeating her opponent Feng Xiaocan in a UFC tournament in the Macao Special Administrative Region in November, China's mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Shi Ming solidified her reputation - not just through her athletic performance, but also for her identity as a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioner.

Her unique combination of the skills in two contrasting industries has sparked conversations about the intersection of medicine, martial arts and the human spirit.

Shi's journey into the world of martial arts began at college when she joined her university's martial arts team. With natural talent and an unwavering work ethic, she quickly excelled in local competitions.

Initially, Shi specialized in Sanda, a Chinese combat sport that combines kickboxing and wrestling techniques. But her introduction to mixed martial arts in 2017 marked a turning point.

"When I first started in MMA, many people thought it was just Sanda with small gloves," she told the Global Times in a recent interview. "But after meeting my current coach, I realized that wrestling was an integral part of MMA, and that's when I truly began to understand the sport."

Under the guidance of US catch wrestling coach Bagher Amanolahi, Shi immersed herself in mastering MMA's multifaceted techniques.

Her dedication soon paid off as she transitioned from local competitions to the global stage. Since 2020, she has fought 12 MMA matches, including three UFC fights in 2024.

Balancing acts

While her rise in MMA has been impressive, what sets Shi apart is her ability to balance two demanding careers.

Her days often start with early-morning hospital shifts, followed by intense evening training sessions. Despite the challenges, Shi believes her dual roles complement each other. "Medicine and martial arts both require discipline, empathy, and a commitment to continuous learning," she said.

Born in Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province in 1994, Shi was inspired to pursue a career in TCM by her grandparents who were also TCM doctors. Shi finds a deeper connection between the two disciplines.

"In martial arts, you learn to respect your opponent and understand their motivations. In medicine, you approach patients with the same respect and curiosity, striving to understand their pain and help them heal," she told the Global Times.

Her medical expertise in TCM has also proven invaluable in her athletic career.

As a trained doctor specializing in acupuncture and traditional therapies, she uses these techniques to aid recovery for herself and her teammates.

"I use acupuncture and massage therapy to help myself and my teammates recover faster so that we can get back to training," she said.

This unique skill set extends beyond her team. After each fight, Shi is often seen offering acupuncture or therapeutic massage to help her colleagues recover from injuries.

"I've seen professional athletes, even Olympians, use TCM methods such as acupuncture and cupping to recover. They're effective."

Road to success

Over time, Shi honed her MMA skills and earned a spot in the UFC, the world's premier MMA organization. Her journey to this elite stage was fueled by both her ambition and admiration for fighters like Zhang Weili, the first Chinese UFC champion.

"UFC represents the highest level of competition," Shi said. "When I saw the commitment of the coaches and athletes, I knew I wanted to be part of it."

Despite her growing success, Shi faces internal conflict every time she steps into the cage.

"I always hope to end my fights as soon as possible, but as a doctor, I also worry about injuring my opponent. It's a delicate balance," she admitted.

As she continues to train under top-level coaches and spar with high-caliber partners, Shi remains committed to improving her technique.

"I've seen fighters from various regions like jiu-jitsu specialists from Brazil, and I'm working hard to elevate my wrestling skills. I'm constantly learning and adapting in order to stay ahead of the competition," she said.

Blend of culture and sport

Balancing her medical career with her UFC aspirations is not without challenges.

As she faces increasingly formidable international competitors, Shi acknowledges that a decision may eventually be needed.

"At the moment, I can still balance both fighting and working at the hospital, but there may come a time when I need to focus more on the fighting," she said. "If that happens, I'll discuss it with my coach and team, and I'll gradually shift my focus more toward the sport."

Shi's ambitions go beyond professional success. Inspired by Zhang's professionalism and humility, she hopes to carry the same spirit into her career.

"I admire her and other top Chinese athletes in the UFC like Li Jingliang, who remain humble and respectful despite their success," she told the Global Times. "Being kind, polite, and humble is a quality I strive to maintain, even in the heat of competition."

As she envisions her future, Shi has an unconventional aspiration.

"If I ever get the chance, I would love to wear a qipao, or Chinese traditional dress, to the UFC cage to show the strength of Chinese women in sports and represent my culture," she said.

"I have a great wrestling coach, a strong training team, and I'm very disciplined in my approach to both my medical career and my fighting career," she said. "I want to one day be like Zhang, with a championship belt around my waist. I believe I will continue to pass each test that comes my way."

