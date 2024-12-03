Global Times: Dunhuang launches tourism discount season boosted by visa-free entry policy, joining winter 'tourist grab' battle

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter settles in, traditional tourist destinations in Northeast China prepare to welcome visitors, but this year, Dunhuang in Northwest China's Gansu Province has joined the race to attract global travelers. The city, which is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site - the Mogao Caves, has launched a series of enticing offers for the winter season, marking the beginning of the "battle" to attract tourists.

Starting from Sunday, Dunhuang officially kicked off its study-tour season and winter-spring tourism discounts. Visitors can now enjoy free admissions to three of the city's key scenic spots, Mingsha Mountain, Crescent Moon Spring and the Yumen Pass, as well as a 50 percent discount on tickets to the world-renowned Mogao Caves until February 28, 2025. Additionally, the number of caves open for the public has increased to 10 from eight, with extra access granted to study tour groups, supported by experienced guides to enhance their experience.

In recent years, with the growing popularity of "Silk Road tourism," the cultural and tourism popularity of the ancient city has been steadily rising. In the first three quarters of 2024, Dunhuang received 19.53 million tourists and generated 16.1 billion yuan ($2.2 billion) in tourism revenue, marking a year-on-year increase of 25 percent and 21 percent, respectively.

"Looks amazing, you guys really have some of the best tourist sites in the world," netizen Darryl Campbell wrote on X platform with pictures of the renowned Mogao Caves.

Dunhuang has long been a cultural crossroads on the ancient Silk Road, and the Mogao Caves, with their history dating back to 366 AD, represent a living testament to that heritage. Until now, The British Museum still houses Buddhist silk embroidery works unearthed from Mogao Caves dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907) that depicts the Buddha preaching at Vulture Peak.

While Dunhuang experiences relatively low temperatures in winter, the daytime hours are often sunny, making it feel not very cold when engaging in outdoor activities.

"The new ticketing policies, including the 50 percent discount for the Mogao Caves, aim to lower the threshold for tourists from home and abroad, making the city's world heritage sites more accessible. We are always promoting the intersection of culture with tourism, and aim to attract more tourists worldwide," Feng Yingchao, director of the Dunhuang Culture, Sports, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau, told the Global Times. He noted that this not only opens the doors to Dunhuang's rich history but also reflects China's growing hospitality and openness toward global travelers.

Dunhuang's appeal goes beyond its natural landscapes, the city is a treasure trove of history and culture. Shahbaz Khan, director of the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia, highlighted the significance of safeguarding intangible cultural heritage in promoting cultural diversity and sustainable development at the Dunhuang Forum on September 24.

These measures are a direct response to global interest in Dunhuang's legacy, especially from international academic circles in Japan and South Korea.

"By enhancing study tour group access and providing professional guides, the city is facilitating deeper understanding of its unique culture, thus strengthening academic exchanges and enhancing China's cultural influence," Feng said.

In addition to the promotion of tourism, Dunhuang is actively cultivating international cultural and academic events. The city has rolled out policies to support exhibition events, performance troupes, and flight routes to make it easier for foreign visitors to reach the city.

Dunhuang is not the only city benefiting from these winter tourism initiatives. Across China, various regions are offering discounts to attract both domestic and international tourists. On the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, all A-level tourist attractions, excluding temple sites, are free to visit during the winter this year. Hotels and travel services are also offering off-season rates, creating an appealing proposition for tourists seeking budget-friendly travels. In Southwest China's Guizhou Province, special incentives for foreign tour groups, such as discounts and cash rewards, aim to further stimulate tourism during the quieter winter months.

Data from the China Tourism Academy reveals that there was a 38 percent increase in the number of winter sports tourists and a 50 percent rise in revenue in 2023, underscoring the success of these seasonal promotions. However, the appeal of China's tourism is not limited to domestic measures.

The new visa policies, effective from Sunday, offered visa-free access to travelers from another nine countries, including Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia and Japan. This move reflects China's broader commitment to fostering an open, inclusive environment for international visitors. As of December, China has expanded its unilateral visa-free policy to 38 countries. ‌The policy extension also increases the duration of stay for tourists and business visitors from these nations from 15 days to 30 days, making travel to China even more convenient.

These measures - ranging from reduced entry fees to easier visa applications - are helping establish China as a welcoming destination for people from all over the world. As winter sets in, Dunhuang's stunning desert landscapes and ancient cultural treasures, along with these new incentives, promise to offer travelers an unforgettable experience. Through these efforts, the city is not only preserving its cultural heritage but also inviting the world to partake in its beauty and history, fostering deeper connections between China and the global community.

