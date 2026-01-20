Global Times: Viewing strategic formulation of 15th Five-Year Plan from 'two overall situations'

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "The recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan are the blueprint for China's economic and social development over the next five years and will unlock a growing array of opportunities for the world," President Xi Jinping said on the morning of January 16, when he accepted credentials presented by 18 foreign ambassadors.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has always considered and planned the long-term development of the Party and the country from the perspective of the grand historical view, the height of the grand strategy, and the changes in the major trends. He has made innovative expositions on the "two overall situations" and has continuously enriched their connotations.

"Leading cadres should keep in mind the two overall situations — one is the strategic overall situation of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and the other is the profound changes unseen in a century in the world — and this should serve as the fundamental starting point for planning our work."

Coordinating the "two overall situations" is an important manifestation of the standpoints, viewpoints, and methods that run through Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and it is an important thinking method and working method for us in carrying out our undertakings and pursuing our endeavors.

With a holistic approach to the situation both at home and abroad, by understanding, analyzing and assessing the major historical issues we face, and by formulating and implementing correct political strategies and tactics, our Party has led the people to overcome countless risks and challenges, and to move from victory to victory.

"Strengthen strategic planning for the medium and long term and firmly grasp the strategic initiative."

The recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan set out strategic tasks over the next five years that bear on the overall advancement of Chinese modernization. This represents the top-level design and strategic blueprint drawn up by the CPC Central Committee through coordinating the two overall situations.

Observing the historic changes taking place in relations between China and the world from the perspective of the two overall situations, we have reached the following understanding: the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is a major driver of the changes unseen in a century in the world, and is a key factor shaping the direction of those changes; and the CPC is an important force in promoting the positive evolution and sound interaction of the two overall situations.

Thinking from the following three dimensions helps to deeply understand the strategic considerations of the CPC Central Committee in formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Historical confidence

Understanding that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is a major driving force of the profound changes unseen in a century in the world, we can better strengthen historical confidence in the strategic formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Looking back at the hardships and ordeals suffered by the Chinese nation since the advent of modern times, "China was reduced to a semi-colonial and semi-feudal society, with our country humiliated, our people subjected to great pain, and our civilization plunged into darkness." "Since that time, national rejuvenation has been the greatest dream of the Chinese people."

Let's look at some major historical milestones since 1840.

The founding of the communist party of China was an epoch-making event, which profoundly changed the course of Chinese history in modern times, transformed the future of the Chinese people and nation, and altered the landscape of world development.

The founding of the People's Republic of China "marked that the Chinese people had stood up and ushered in a new historical era of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation." It was "not only a great event in the history of the development of the Chinese nation, but also a great event in the history of human development."

The implementation of reform and opening-up has "not only profoundly changed China, but also profoundly influenced the world" and "provided a new and dynamic institutional guarantee and rapid material conditions for realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

Since the new era, "China has been in the best period of development since modern times, while the world is undergoing the most profound and unprecedented changes in a century. The two are intertwined and mutually reinforcing," and "the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable."

Both history and reality, and the stark contrast between "the governance of China and the chaos of the West," in particular, profoundly demonstrate that the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is also a process in which the two overall situations evolve and interact.

In this process, China has charted a path of modernization that advances its own development while benefiting the world. And in this course, the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has become a major factor shaping the profound adjustment of the international balance of power.

Considering the two overall situations, the CPC Central Committee's fundamental judgment that "our country's development is in a period of coexisting strategic opportunities and risks and challenges, with increasing uncertainties and unpredictable factors," and its subsequent formulation of goals, tasks, and major initiatives demonstrate strategic foresight and strategic vision.

From the perspective of the overall trend of national rejuvenation, clearly defining "achieving major breakthroughs in strategic tasks concerning the overall situation of Chinese modernization" is both scientific and targeted.

From this, we understand that focusing on economic and social development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period is of great significance and carries a heavy responsibility for advancing Chinese modernization in stages and steps, and for achieving the grand goals of building a strong nation and realizing national rejuvenation. We also have greater confidence and strength in doing so.

Global vision

From the perspective that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is a key factor influencing the direction of the profound changes unseen in a century in the world, we can better grasp the global vision embodied in the strategic formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Amid profound changes unseen in a century in the world, China provides certainty and stability. China will open its doors still wider, and inject greater certainty and fresh momentum into the world through its high-quality development, so that countries will realize common development and shared prosperity, President Xi said.

In 2025, at a new critical juncture in historical evolution, the world has witnessed China's strategic vision and sense of responsibility, and come to understand why the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has profoundly influenced the trajectory of changes unseen in a century.

This represents a "China moment" in the transformation of global governance. President Xi has put forward the Global Governance Initiative, advocating five core principles: adhere to sovereign equality, abide by international rule of law, practice multilateralism, advocate a people-centered approach, and focus on taking real action. This has swiftly received responses and support from more than 150 countries and international organizations.

This is the resounding voice of an era in which justice, peace and the people will prevail. By solemnly commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, China has made clear to the world that it is a steadfast defender of the post-war international order and has demonstrated its image as a responsible major country committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

By aligning itself with the will of the people and the momentum of the times, China, through building a community with a shared future for mankind, advancing the four major global initiatives, and jointly pursuing the Belt and Road Initiative, is working with all countries to create a better future and has become a force for peace, stability and progress amid changes unseen in a century.

Important force

From recognizing the CPC as an important force driving the positive evolution and virtuous interaction of the two overall situations, we can better grasp the historical initiative in formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Human social development follows an irreversible overarching trend. By accurately grasping the historical momentum at each stage, seizing moments of transformation, and acting in line with the trend with determination and initiative, we can move forward more effectively.

Profound changes unseen in a century in the world brings both opportunities and challenges to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The 18th National Congress of the CPC made a major decision to implement the innovation-driven development strategy.

Since 2023, General Secretary Xi has creatively put forward the concept of new quality productive forces and set the task of developing them.

Today, China's scientific and technological innovation has entered a phase of rapid expansion, driving the development of new quality productive forces and reshaping the global technological landscape.

Placing the development of new quality productive forces according to local conditions at a more prominent strategic position during the 15th Five-Year Plan period is a strategic move to secure the initiative in future development.

The recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan demonstrate the historical initiative with which our Party is leading the people to continuously write new chapters in the two great miracles.

By keeping in mind the two overall situations, grasping the general trend, making good use of our advantages, and taking the historical initiative to overcome difficulties, fight risks, and meet challenges, we will not only lead the times but also win the future.

SOURCE Global Times