Global Times: Xi's trip marks new chapter in China's relations with Latin America, showcases commitment to cooperating with Global South

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Latin America not only marks a new chapter in China's relations with the continent but also underscores China's commitment to advancing cooperation with and amplifying the voice of Global South nations, experts said.



Xi left Brasilia on Thursday after attending the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit and paying a state visit to Brazil. Brazilian senior officials bid farewell to Xi at the airport.



On the way to the airport, representatives of overseas Chinese, Chinese institutions and students waved the national flags of China and Brazil on both sides of the road, congratulating Xi on the complete success of the visit.



During his state visit to Brazil, President Xi and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva jointly announced to elevate China-Brazil ties to a China-Brazil community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet, and to promote synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil's development strategies.



When asked to comment on the details, outcomes and highlights of President Xi's visit to Brazil, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Thursday said that the two presidents took stock of the past 50 years of China-Brazil relations, and agreed that the relationship is at its best period in history, is growing stronger in global, strategic and long-term significance, and has become an exemplar of common progress, solidarity and cooperation between major developing countries.



Elevating the bilateral ties and synergizing the two countries' development strategies will certainly enable the two countries to carry forward the past achievements in the relations and usher in the next "golden 50 years," as well as to set an example for Global South nations to seek strength through unity and make new contributions to increasing the representation and voice of developing countries in global governance, according to Lin.



President Xi also pointed out that next year marks the 10th anniversary of the official launch of the China-CELAC Forum. China stands ready to join hands with Brazil and other Latin American countries to take China-Latin American cooperation to new heights, Lin said.



Emerging Global South



Chinese analysts said that President Xi's Latin America trip highlighted China's commitment to promoting development and cooperation among Global South countries as the country is positioning itself as a key player in promoting global peace, security, and development.



In a written speech addressing the APEC CEO Summit 2024, Xi said that the principles of "plan together, build together and benefit together" should be followed, the representation and voice of the Global South should be enhanced continuously, and all countries should be ensured of equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules in conducting international economic cooperation.



While addressing Session I of the 19th G20 Summit on Fight Against Hunger and Poverty, Xi said "there should be more bridges of cooperation, and less 'small yard, high fences,' so that more and more developing countries will be better off and achieve modernization."



To build such a world, Xi calls for an "open, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for international economic cooperation," a "universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization," and support for developing countries in better integrating into digital, smart, and green development to bridge the North-South gap.



Xi also said that China will always be a member of the Global South, a reliable long-term partner of fellow developing countries, and a doer and go-getter working for the cause of global development.



Xi's trip to Latin America not only serves as a new chapter for China's relationship with the continent, but also highlighted China's commitment to promoting development and cooperation among Global South countries, Yang Xiyu, a senior research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times.



He noted that Global South countries are not only focusing on economic cooperation but are also playing an increasingly important role in international political and security matters.



China has emphasized cooperation among the Global South in various multilateral platforms such as APEC and G20, effectively working to strengthen and elevate the collaboration in the international community. This aligns with the current trend of the Global South's emergence, actively promoting deeper cooperation and enhancing influence within this group.



Within the Global South, the China-Latin America partnership represents a model of autonomous and reciprocal development. This partnership encourages other Global South countries to pursue mutually beneficial horizontal relationships, supporting a new multipolar order, Ronnie Lins, Brazilian economist and director of the China-Brazil Center for Research and Business, told the Global Times.



By strengthening economic, cultural, and technological ties, China and Latin America have the potential to form a more cohesive bloc, promoting cooperation on global challenges such as inequality, sustainability, and innovation. This integration among emerging countries paves new pathways for development, amplifying the Global South's voice and potentially redefining the global economic and political balance, said Lins.



Head-of-state diplomacy



President Xi kicked off his first state visits this year to France, Serbia and Hungary in May.



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press briefing that Xi's Europe trip is a journey of carrying forward friendship, enhancing mutual trust, boosting confidence and charting the course for the future.



In July, Xi attended the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in Astana, and made state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.



In October, Xi arrived in Kazan to attend the 16th BRICS Summit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, Xi told Putin that China-Russia relations have forged ahead despite wind and rain in the last 75 years and found the right way for two big, neighboring countries to get along with each other, characterized by non-alliance, non-confrontation, and not targeting any third party.



When meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru on November 16, Xi said that over the past four years, China-US relations have gone through ups and downs, but the two sides have also been engaged in dialogue and cooperation, adding that the relationship has remained stable on the whole.



Apart from promoting Global South cooperation, China's diplomacy is also making efforts to stabilize relations with major powers such as the US, Russia, and Europe, said Yang.



Yang said that the interactions among these major powers, especially with the US, Europe and Russia, not only affect bilateral relations but are also related to the overall stability of the international situation. The endeavor to stabilize relations among major powers reflects China's ongoing commitment to promoting world peace and development.



Another characteristic is marked by China's neighboring diplomacy, said Yang.



China places great importance on its neighboring diplomacy, consistently prioritizing its neighbors within the overall framework of its foreign policy. President Xi previously put forward the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness to guide China's neighborhood diplomacy, and also proposed an open and interconnected paradigm for Asia-Pacific cooperation.



These principles have become the fundamental guidelines and direction for the development of China's relations with neighboring countries, aiming to create a peaceful and stable diplomatic environment in the region, which benefits both China and those countries, said Xu Bu, president of Institute of International Development and Security Studies, Jiangsu University.



Under the guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, China is maintaining stable relations with major countries, working hand in hand with neighboring countries, and collaborating with Global South countries for revitalization, said Xu, noting that in doing so, China is charting a course for world peace, security, and development, writing a new chapter in its diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

SOURCE Global Times