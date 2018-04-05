Global Tinplate Market 2018-2023

DUBLIN, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Tinplate Market (Value, Volume) - Consumption Analysis By End Use (Packaging, Electronics, Construction, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The consumption of tinplate globally is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 5.68 % during 2018 - 2023.
The Segment of Packaging witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period as increasing demand of packaged food in the developing countries, along with the rise in disposable incomes.
Amongst the region Europe accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global tinplate market in 2017. Additionally, Asia Pacific will be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as demand of packaged food is increasing in Asia Pacific region.
The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global tinplate market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
By End User Segment
- Packaging
- Electronics
- Construction
- Others
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Force Analysis
- Policy and Regulatory Landscape
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendation
4. Tinplate Outlook
5. Global Tinplate Consumption: Growth and Forecast
6. North America Tinplate Consumption: Growth and Forecast
7. U.S.A Tinplate Consumption: Growth and Forecast
8. Canada Tinplate Consumption: Growth and Forecast
9. Mexico Tinplate Consumption: Growth and Forecast
10. Europe Tinplate Consumption: Growth and Forecast
11. Germany Tinplate Consumption: Growth and Forecast
12. United Kingdom Tinplate Consumption: Growth and Forecast
13. France Tinplate Consumption: Growth and Forecast
14. Rest of Europe Tinplate Consumption: Growth and Forecast
15. APAC Tinplate Consumption: Growth and Forecast
16. China Tinplate Consumption: Growth and Forecast
17. Japan Tinplate Consumption: Growth and Forecast
18. South Korea Tinplate Consumption: Growth and Forecast
19. Rest of APAC Tinplate Consumption: Growth and Forecast
20. Rest of World Tinplate Consumption: Growth and Forecast
21. Global Tinplate Market Dynamics
22. Global Steel Production
23. Competitive Benchmarking
24. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
25. Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Global Tinplate Market
26. Company Profiling
- Arcelor Mittal
- U.S. Steel
- JFE Steels
- Thyssen Krupp
- CPMC Holdings
- Tata Steels
- Tinplate Company of India Ltd.
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation.
