Global Tires Strategic Business Report 2018-2024: Bridgestone & Next Door Rival Michelin Fight It Out for Market Supremacy

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Tires in Thousand Units for the OEM and Replacement Categories by the following Segments:

Passenger Cars

Trucks (Light Trucks, Medium/Heavy Trucks)

Buses Two-Wheelers

Off-the-Road Vehicles (Industrial & Utility Vehicles, & Farm Implements)

The report profiles 140 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Apollo Tyres Ltd. ( India )

) Bridgestone Corporation ( Japan )

) Continental AG ( Germany )

) Cooper Tire & Rubber Company ( USA )

) Giti Tire Pte. Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ( USA )

) Hankook Tire Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Kumho Tire Co., Inc. ( South Korea )

) Maxxis International ( Taiwan )

) Michelin (France)

Nexen Tire Corporation ( South Korea )

) Nokian Tyres Oyj ( Finland )

) Pirelli & C. S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd ( Japan )

) Techking Tires Ltd. ( China )

) Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Tires: The Most Important Part of the Automobile

Competition: A Review

A Peek Into Major Trends & Drivers

Bad Road Conditions & Increased Risk of Punctures Drive Demand for Run-Flat Tires & Self-Sealing Tires

Hitting Saturation in Developed Countries, Radialization Continues to Bulldoze Growth in Tire Markets in Emerging Countries

Airless Tires Emerge Over the Horizon

Healthy Upswing in Agrarian Economies Drives Demand for Agricultural Vehicle Tires

Continuous Innovation in Farm Tires Targeted to Improve Performance to Benefit Growth Patterns

Healthy Recovery in Global Construction Industry Bodes Well for Tires for Off-Road Construction Vehicles

Need for Convenient & Affordable Urban Mobility in Developing Markets Drives Demand for Two Wheelers & Two-Wheeler Tires

Growing Investments in Fleet Expansion in the Logistics Industry Against the Backdrop of Improving Trade to Benefit Demand for CV Tires

Improving Outlook for Intra-Regional & Inter-Regional Trade Expands Establishment of Inland Logistics Hubs

eCommerce Catalyzes Urban Logistics

What Does it Mean for the CV Tires Market?

Focus on Smart Transportation & Increased Investments in BRT to Benefit Demand for Bus Tires

Tire Replacement Needs among the Growing Global Vehicle Population Drives Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Retreaded Tires: An Important Niche in the Aftermarket

Automobile Production Trends Dictate Growth in the OEM Tires Market

Driven by Asia, World Auto Production to Exhibit Stable Gains

Middle Class Population: An Indirect Growth Driver for Tires

Technology Developments in Tire Cords Remain Crucial to the Tire Market

Engineering Tire Tread Patterns, the Most Complex Part of Tire Engineering

Growing Role of Nanotechnology Offers Benefits That Cover the Entire Life-Cycle of Tires

Climate Change and Harsher Winters Drive Demand for Winter Tires

Innovation in Green Tire Construction, Vitally Important For Sustainable Growth of the Tires Market

Raw Material Pricing Scenario: A Major Determinant of Manufacturer Profitability

Natural Rubber (NR) Prices Begin to Strengthen After 4 Years of Price Erosion

Tight Supply of Synthetic Rubber (SR), Higher Prices Squeeze Manufacturer Profit Margins

EU Tire Regulations to Give Established Players a Much Needed Boost

Tires for Aircraft Receives a Boost at the Back of Healthy Outlook for Aircraft Production & MRO Services

Market Outlook



2. TIRE RECYCLING



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Product Segmentation and Classification

Passenger Car Tires

Truck Tires

Light Truck Tires

Medium/Heavy Truck Tires

Bus Tires

Two Wheeler Tires

Industrial and Utility Vehicles

Farm Implement Tires

Rubber Tracks

Definitions of Key Tire components

Elements of Tire Designing

Dynamics of Design Element of Tires

Trade-Off Between Fuel-Efficient and Non-Fuel-Efficient Tires

Developments in Design

Radial Vs. Bias Tires

Low-Profile Radials

Bias Tire

Advantages of Radial Tires Over Bias Tires

Improves Fuel Economy

Longer Tread Life

Increased Puncture Resistance

Great Retreadability

Softer Ride

Tube or Tubeless Tires

Longer Tread Wear and Casing Life

Reduced Fuel Costs

Greater Dependability

Small Parts Inventory

Wide-Base Tires

Advantages of Wide Base Tires



4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Uniroyal Launches Two Next-Generation and High Performance Tires

Yokohama Launches BluEarth-4S AW21 Passenger Car Tires

Yokohama Introduces GEOLANDAR M/T G003 Tires for SUVs and Pickup Trucks

Carlstar Group Releases ITP Branded Coyote Tire for UTV Vehicles and SxS's

Apollo Tyres Launches Apollo Aspire XP Summer Tire

Cooper Introduces Cooper Brand TBR Tires

Bridgestone Expands its Range with Blizzak LT Tires

Goodyear Introduces Goodyear Assurance MaxLife, Highest Mileage Tires

Continental Adds Two EM-Master E4/L4 Radial Tire Sizes

Michelin Introduces MICHELIN WILD ENDURO Bike Tire

Pirelli Releases Novel Range of Super Hard' and Super Soft' Tires

Bridgestone Launches Five New Motorcycle Tires in BATTLAX Range

MICHELIN Develops Two Michelin-Harley-Davidson Co-branded Scorcher Tires

Toyo Tire Launches Toyo Proxes ST III Tires

Milestar Releases STEELPRO MS597S Commercial Van Tires

MICHELIN Unveils Agricultural Tire Range, MICHELIN ROADBIB

MICHELIN Releases X MULTI in Heavy Truck Tire Range

Apollo Introduces Apollo Apterra HT2, actiZip F2 & actiZip R3 Tires

Michelin Launches the Latest Version of Pilot Sport 4 S

Hankook Launches Ventus R-s4, New Semi-Slick Tire

Michelin Introduces MICHELIN DEFENDER Tires for Passenger Vehicles

Yokohama Releases New Stud Tire, iceGUARD iG65

Yokohama Releases BluEarth-Es ES32, Fuel-Efficient Tires

Goodyear Introduces Endurance Trailer Tire

Continental Tire Introduces ExtremeContactTM Sport, Novel UHP Tire

Cooper Adds Two New Sizes to Roadmaster RM272 Commercial Tire Line

Continental Launches ContiMine Range of Underground Mining Tires

CST Launches ContiEarth Tire Portfolio

Cooper Adds Courser CXT Tire to Mastercraft LT Portfolio

Apollo Introduces Apollo Acti Series Two-Wheeler Tires



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Continental Expands Range of Summer Car Tires

Yokohama Rubber to Supply BluEarth-A AE-50 Tires to Tiguan

Continental Expands Agricultural Radial Tires Range

Continental Presents ContiSense and ContiAdapt Tire Monitoring Systems

Cooper Enters into an Agreement with Sailun Vietnam

Yokohama Rubber Expands Production Capacity of Off-Highway Tires

Hankook Inks Global Tire Partnership with Radical

Hankook Inaugurates First Tire Manufacturing Facility in the US

Apollo Receives Contract from European OEMs

Yokohama Rubber Acquires Aichi Tire

Continental Collaborates with Caterpillar

Continental Finalizes Production Facility Site in Province of Rayong

Goodyear Expands Manufacturing Capacity of its Factory in China

Michelin Acquires Levorin



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8pgdvx/global_tires?w=5



