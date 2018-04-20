Global Tires Strategic Business Report 2018-2024: Bridgestone & Next Door Rival Michelin Fight It Out for Market Supremacy

DUBLIN, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Tires - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Tires in Thousand Units for the OEM and Replacement Categories by the following Segments:
- Passenger Cars
- Trucks (Light Trucks, Medium/Heavy Trucks)
- Buses Two-Wheelers
- Off-the-Road Vehicles (Industrial & Utility Vehicles, & Farm Implements)
The report profiles 140 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Apollo Tyres Ltd. (India)
- Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)
- Continental AG (Germany)
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (USA)
- Giti Tire Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (USA)
- Hankook Tire Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- Kumho Tire Co., Inc. (South Korea)
- Maxxis International (Taiwan)
- Michelin (France)
- Nexen Tire Corporation (South Korea)
- Nokian Tyres Oyj (Finland)
- Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (Italy)
- Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd (Japan)
- Techking Tires Ltd. (China)
- Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Tires: The Most Important Part of the Automobile
Competition: A Review
A Peek Into Major Trends & Drivers
Bad Road Conditions & Increased Risk of Punctures Drive Demand for Run-Flat Tires & Self-Sealing Tires
Hitting Saturation in Developed Countries, Radialization Continues to Bulldoze Growth in Tire Markets in Emerging Countries
Airless Tires Emerge Over the Horizon
Healthy Upswing in Agrarian Economies Drives Demand for Agricultural Vehicle Tires
Continuous Innovation in Farm Tires Targeted to Improve Performance to Benefit Growth Patterns
Healthy Recovery in Global Construction Industry Bodes Well for Tires for Off-Road Construction Vehicles
Need for Convenient & Affordable Urban Mobility in Developing Markets Drives Demand for Two Wheelers & Two-Wheeler Tires
Growing Investments in Fleet Expansion in the Logistics Industry Against the Backdrop of Improving Trade to Benefit Demand for CV Tires
Improving Outlook for Intra-Regional & Inter-Regional Trade Expands Establishment of Inland Logistics Hubs
eCommerce Catalyzes Urban Logistics
What Does it Mean for the CV Tires Market?
Focus on Smart Transportation & Increased Investments in BRT to Benefit Demand for Bus Tires
Tire Replacement Needs among the Growing Global Vehicle Population Drives Opportunities in the Aftermarket
Retreaded Tires: An Important Niche in the Aftermarket
Automobile Production Trends Dictate Growth in the OEM Tires Market
Driven by Asia, World Auto Production to Exhibit Stable Gains
Middle Class Population: An Indirect Growth Driver for Tires
Technology Developments in Tire Cords Remain Crucial to the Tire Market
Engineering Tire Tread Patterns, the Most Complex Part of Tire Engineering
Growing Role of Nanotechnology Offers Benefits That Cover the Entire Life-Cycle of Tires
Climate Change and Harsher Winters Drive Demand for Winter Tires
Innovation in Green Tire Construction, Vitally Important For Sustainable Growth of the Tires Market
Raw Material Pricing Scenario: A Major Determinant of Manufacturer Profitability
Natural Rubber (NR) Prices Begin to Strengthen After 4 Years of Price Erosion
Tight Supply of Synthetic Rubber (SR), Higher Prices Squeeze Manufacturer Profit Margins
EU Tire Regulations to Give Established Players a Much Needed Boost
Tires for Aircraft Receives a Boost at the Back of Healthy Outlook for Aircraft Production & MRO Services
Market Outlook
2. TIRE RECYCLING
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Product Segmentation and Classification
Passenger Car Tires
Truck Tires
Light Truck Tires
Medium/Heavy Truck Tires
Bus Tires
Two Wheeler Tires
Industrial and Utility Vehicles
Farm Implement Tires
Rubber Tracks
Definitions of Key Tire components
Elements of Tire Designing
Dynamics of Design Element of Tires
Trade-Off Between Fuel-Efficient and Non-Fuel-Efficient Tires
Developments in Design
Radial Vs. Bias Tires
Low-Profile Radials
Bias Tire
Advantages of Radial Tires Over Bias Tires
Improves Fuel Economy
Longer Tread Life
Increased Puncture Resistance
Great Retreadability
Softer Ride
Tube or Tubeless Tires
Longer Tread Wear and Casing Life
Reduced Fuel Costs
Greater Dependability
Small Parts Inventory
Wide-Base Tires
Advantages of Wide Base Tires
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Uniroyal Launches Two Next-Generation and High Performance Tires
Yokohama Launches BluEarth-4S AW21 Passenger Car Tires
Yokohama Introduces GEOLANDAR M/T G003 Tires for SUVs and Pickup Trucks
Carlstar Group Releases ITP Branded Coyote Tire for UTV Vehicles and SxS's
Apollo Tyres Launches Apollo Aspire XP Summer Tire
Cooper Introduces Cooper Brand TBR Tires
Bridgestone Expands its Range with Blizzak LT Tires
Goodyear Introduces Goodyear Assurance MaxLife, Highest Mileage Tires
Continental Adds Two EM-Master E4/L4 Radial Tire Sizes
Michelin Introduces MICHELIN WILD ENDURO Bike Tire
Pirelli Releases Novel Range of Super Hard' and Super Soft' Tires
Bridgestone Launches Five New Motorcycle Tires in BATTLAX Range
MICHELIN Develops Two Michelin-Harley-Davidson Co-branded Scorcher Tires
Toyo Tire Launches Toyo Proxes ST III Tires
Milestar Releases STEELPRO MS597S Commercial Van Tires
MICHELIN Unveils Agricultural Tire Range, MICHELIN ROADBIB
MICHELIN Releases X MULTI in Heavy Truck Tire Range
Apollo Introduces Apollo Apterra HT2, actiZip F2 & actiZip R3 Tires
Michelin Launches the Latest Version of Pilot Sport 4 S
Hankook Launches Ventus R-s4, New Semi-Slick Tire
Michelin Introduces MICHELIN DEFENDER Tires for Passenger Vehicles
Yokohama Releases New Stud Tire, iceGUARD iG65
Yokohama Releases BluEarth-Es ES32, Fuel-Efficient Tires
Goodyear Introduces Endurance Trailer Tire
Continental Tire Introduces ExtremeContactTM Sport, Novel UHP Tire
Cooper Adds Two New Sizes to Roadmaster RM272 Commercial Tire Line
Continental Launches ContiMine Range of Underground Mining Tires
CST Launches ContiEarth Tire Portfolio
Cooper Adds Courser CXT Tire to Mastercraft LT Portfolio
Apollo Introduces Apollo Acti Series Two-Wheeler Tires
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Continental Expands Range of Summer Car Tires
Yokohama Rubber to Supply BluEarth-A AE-50 Tires to Tiguan
Continental Expands Agricultural Radial Tires Range
Continental Presents ContiSense and ContiAdapt Tire Monitoring Systems
Cooper Enters into an Agreement with Sailun Vietnam
Yokohama Rubber Expands Production Capacity of Off-Highway Tires
Hankook Inks Global Tire Partnership with Radical
Hankook Inaugurates First Tire Manufacturing Facility in the US
Apollo Receives Contract from European OEMs
Yokohama Rubber Acquires Aichi Tire
Continental Collaborates with Caterpillar
Continental Finalizes Production Facility Site in Province of Rayong
Goodyear Expands Manufacturing Capacity of its Factory in China
Michelin Acquires Levorin
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 140 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 204)
- The United States (46)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (47)
- France (2)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Italy (8)
- Rest of Europe (22)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (92)
- Middle East (4)
- Africa (2)
