The global tissue banking market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2018-2024

The conservation and banking of tissues subsequent to donor harvest is an extended medicinal area that has until lately witnessed progress. Nevertheless, in a similar way we bank stem cells, embryos and other tissues at present are likely to govern the biological time for complete tissues through approaches identical to vitrification and controlled hypothermia.

A constant growth of tissues and organs scarcity has led to early deaths with consequences in enormous outlays to society. The capacity to bank tissues has an instantaneous effect on transplant medicine, surgical treatment of cancer, combat trauma, and industrial accidents.

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America accounts for the largest share of the tissue banking market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. More than 44.0% of the market is occupied by North America, with the US being the major contributor to the market growth.



Based on types, the market is segmented into equipment and consumables. Equipment holds a dominant share in the market and is also the fastest growing segment.



Based on application areas, the market is segmented into clinical application and research & development. The market is dominated by research & development.



Based on tissue banking areas, the market is segmented into cardiovascular tissue, lung tissue, kidney tissue, corneal tissue, and other tissues. The corneal tissue segment is dominant among others in the market.



The tissue banking market is facing intense competition due to the presence of many players in the market. However, the majority of the market share is occupied by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Custom Biogenic Solution, Tecan Group, and Brooks Automation, Inc.



To maintain their leadership, the major players are collaborating with small players who have advanced technology. For instance, in March 2014, Brooks Automation collaborated with BioCision for the development of automated temperature-controlled technology for biobanking and sample handling. This association helped in filling the gap amongst sample handling and automation process.



