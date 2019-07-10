Global Tissue Diagnostics Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2024 - Spurred by Rising Alcohol Consumption and Reduced Physical Activities
Jul 10, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tissue diagnostics market reached a value of US$ 3.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 5.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2024.
Owing to the declining fertility rates and increased life expectancy, the overall share of the geriatric population is currently experiencing steady growth worldwide. This is a crucial factor contributing to the market growth as older adults are more susceptible to chronic diseases and thus require frequent check-ups and diagnoses.
Apart from this, altering food patterns, rising alcohol consumption and reduced physical activities among individuals have led to a rise in the incidences of several lifestyle diseases. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of various types of cancers among all age groups has also led to a surge in demand for these diagnostic services.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global tissue diagnostics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global tissue diagnostics industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the disease?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tissue diagnostics industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tissue diagnostics industry?
- What is the structure of the global tissue diagnostics industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global tissue diagnostics industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global tissue diagnostics industry?
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Tissue Diagnostics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Technology
5.5 Market Breakup by Disease
5.6 Market Breakup by End-User
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Instruments
6.2 Consumables
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Immunohistochemistry
7.2 In Situ Hybridization
7.3 Digital Pathology and Workflow Management
7.4 Special Staining
8 Market Breakup by Disease
8.1 Breast Cancer
8.2 Gastric Cancer
8.3 Lymphoma
8.4 Prostate Cancer
8.5 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 Hospitals
9.2 Research Laboratories
9.3 Pharmaceutical Companies
9.4 Contract Research Organizations
9.5 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Roche
15.3.2 Danaher
15.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific
15.3.4 Abbott
15.3.5 Agilent Technologies
15.3.6 Merck
15.3.7 Sakura Finetek Japan
15.3.8 Abcam
15.3.9 BD
15.3.10 Qiagen
15.3.11 Bio SB
15.3.12 Biogenex
15.3.13 Cell Signaling Technology
