Global Tissue Diagnostics Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2024 - Spurred by Rising Alcohol Consumption and Reduced Physical Activities

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tissue diagnostics market reached a value of US$ 3.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 5.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2024.



Owing to the declining fertility rates and increased life expectancy, the overall share of the geriatric population is currently experiencing steady growth worldwide. This is a crucial factor contributing to the market growth as older adults are more susceptible to chronic diseases and thus require frequent check-ups and diagnoses.



Apart from this, altering food patterns, rising alcohol consumption and reduced physical activities among individuals have led to a rise in the incidences of several lifestyle diseases. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of various types of cancers among all age groups has also led to a surge in demand for these diagnostic services.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global tissue diagnostics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global tissue diagnostics industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disease?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tissue diagnostics industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tissue diagnostics industry?

What is the structure of the global tissue diagnostics industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global tissue diagnostics industry?

What are the profit margins in the global tissue diagnostics industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tissue Diagnostics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Disease

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Instruments

6.2 Consumables



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Immunohistochemistry

7.2 In Situ Hybridization

7.3 Digital Pathology and Workflow Management

7.4 Special Staining



8 Market Breakup by Disease

8.1 Breast Cancer

8.2 Gastric Cancer

8.3 Lymphoma

8.4 Prostate Cancer

8.5 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Research Laboratories

9.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

9.4 Contract Research Organizations

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Roche

15.3.2 Danaher

15.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

15.3.4 Abbott

15.3.5 Agilent Technologies

15.3.6 Merck

15.3.7 Sakura Finetek Japan

15.3.8 Abcam

15.3.9 BD

15.3.10 Qiagen

15.3.11 Bio SB

15.3.12 Biogenex

15.3.13 Cell Signaling Technology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/be4jsp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

