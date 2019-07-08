Global Tissue Engineering and Regeneration Technologies and Market Report 2019: Gene Therapies - The Future of Tissue Engineering

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Engineering and Regeneration: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers all revenues earned by regeneration therapies. These therapies are extensively used to replace and regenerate the cells, genes, and tissues in a patient's body.



Advances in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine have increased the standard of living by restoring, maintaining and enhancing the functions of tissues and organs. An increase in incidences of accidents, burn injuries and other trauma injuries have fueled the tissue engineering and regeneration market. Approximately more than half of all road traffic deaths occur among young adults ages 15 to 44. The tissue-engineering market in trauma injuries is less prevalent due to high costs and lower success rates. Tissue engineering is widely used in organ transplantation.



The growth of the tissue engineering and regeneration market is hampered due to stiff regulations, a lack of awareness and a low rate of adoption. Regulatory policies are countering market expansion. Advancements in stem cell technologies have created a novel platform for regenerative medicines. There have been recent developments in the field of stem cells with the creation of human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).

The combination of multiple innovative technologies led to the fundamental breakthrough in how scientists look at aberrant disease states. Recently, CRISPR has been used on the genome of iPSCs, resulting in significant changes in creating cell models of various diseases. However, these advances have given rise to ethical issues. These ethical conflicts are putting pressure on governments to regulate the commercialization of tissue repair and regeneration. Furthermore, tissue damage and organ failure are increasing the number of health-related problems, thus accounting for more than half of all annual healthcare expenses in the U.S., Europe and the rest of the world.



The global tissue engineering and regeneration market are primarily segmented into components, applications, and region. The component market is categorized into therapeutic products, tools, banks, and services. Therapeutic products are further segmented into cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, and small molecules and biologics based on the product type. Therapeutic products are also categorized into synthetic materials, biologically derived materials, genetically engineered materials, and small molecules and biologics based on material. Cell therapy technologies have a better adoption rate than others. Moreover, these technologies, especially those based on stem cell research, have the most potential for the tissue engineering and regeneration market.



In terms of materials, the global tissue engineering and regeneration market are dominated by biologically derived materials. These materials are widely commercialized for tissue engineering due to their high stability for results.



The synthetic material market has the highest potential in the future. It is expected to be the fastest growing market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Source of Information and Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Progress and Promises for Tissue-Engineering Industry

Body Parts That Can be Replaced by Tissue Engineering

Nanotechnology for Tissue Regeneration

Effects of Nanotechnology on Stem Cell Behavior for Tissue Regeneration

Nanotechnology in Tissue Regeneration Applications

Gene Therapies: The Future of Tissue Engineering

Progress

Prospects

Stem Cell Technologies Boon to Tissue Engineering

Regulatory Environment

Country-Specific Regulations

Regulatory Differences

Ethical Issues of Stem Cell Therapies and Cord Blood Banking

The Principle of Proportionality That Balances Means and Objectives

Impact of Healthcare System on Tissue-Engineering Market Development

Bioprinting Technology in Regenerative Medicine

Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Tissue Engineering and Regeneration Market

Moderate Bargaining Power of Supplier

Low Bargaining Power of Buyer

Moderate to Low Level of Threats from Substitute Products

Low to Moderate Threat of New Entrants

Clinical Trials

U.S. Clinical Trials for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

European Clinical Trials for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Asian Clinical Trials for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities in Stem Cell Applications

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Segment

Therapeutic Products

Cell Therapy

Tissue Vascularization

Cell Culturing

Small Molecules and Biologics

Tissue Engineering

Gene Therapy

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Material

Synthetic Materials

Biodegradable Synthetic Polymers

Scaffolds: Medical Poly Lactic Acid

Artificial Vascular Graft Materials

Hydrogel Technology

Biologically Derived Materials

Collagen

Xenogenic Tissue

Genetically Engineered Materials

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Cardiovascular Disorders

Peripheral Vascular Disease Applications

Coronary Artery Disease

Oncology

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Orthopedics

Bone Repair and Replacement

Cartilage and Connective Tissue Damage

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Other European Countries

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Cartilage and Bone Tissue-Engineering Products

Cardiovascular Disease Products

Central Nervous System-Related Injuries and Diseases

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Approvals

Agreements, Expansions, and Collaborations

Product Launches and Patent Applications/Patent Approvals

Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Japanese Patent Analysis

European Patent Analysis

U.S. Patent Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Arteriocyte Medical Systems Inc. (Isto Biologics)

Athersys Inc.

Cerapedics, Inc.

Co. Don Ag

Cook Medical Inc.

Cryolife, Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

Genzyme Corp.

Kinetic Concepts, Inc.

Mesoblast Ltd.

Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. (Cytomedix, Inc.)

Ocata Therapeutics, Inc. (Astellas Pharma, Inc.)

Organogenesis Inc. (Advanced Biohealing)

Orthopeutics Lp

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (Bioheart Inc.)

Vericel Corp. (Aastrom Biosciences Inc.)

Wright Medical Group N.V.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ewg6d1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

