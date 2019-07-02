Global Tissue Engineering Market to 2024 - Plasma Protein Shows Promise for Making Wound-Healing Tissue Scaffolds
Overall, the Tissue Engineering market, globally, for 2019 is projected to touch US$25.4 billion.
Organs developed using Tissue Engineering are highly durable and efficient, with applications gaining ground in areas, such as surgical manipulation of tissues and prosthetics for cardiac, cancer and orthopedic uses. The technology has reached a stage where the products offer a reduced rate of rejection by the body, which would further propel the market for Tissue Engineering. Though North America is the leading global region for revenues garnered from Tissue Engineering, Asia-Pacific is likely to outpace all other regions by posting the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.
Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine applications corner the largest share of the global market for Tissue Engineering in terms of application, which is estimated at 60.5% or US$13.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$34.7 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 17.1% between the two years.
The report reviews analyze and project the global Tissue Engineering market for the period 2015-2024 in terms of US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2018 through 2024
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 Latest Developments in Tissue Engineering
- Advances in Cell Sourcing and Manipulation
- Advances in Biomaterials and Scaffold Production
- Advances in Cell Signaling Research and Bioreactor Development
2.2 Biomaterials for Tissue Engineering Get Innovative
2.3 First Successful Lung Stem Cell Transplantation Clinical Trial Reported
2.4 Successful Creation of Functioning Kidney Tissue by Researchers
2.5 Human Trials of Novel Tissue-Engineered Blood Vessel Replacements Now Closer
2.6 Plasma Protein Shows Promise for Making Wound-Healing Tissue Scaffolds
2.7 Speed of Bone Repair Process May be Accelerated with the Help of Two Types of Cells
2.8 New Therapy Developed for Osteomyelitis
2.9 Treatment of Critical-Sized Bone Defects with New Biomaterial-Based Autograft Extender on the Cards
2.10 Development of New method of Repairing Early Stage Vaginal Prolapses Targeted
2.11 Self-Curving Cornea Created Using Innovative Biological System
2.12 Patients with Cartilage Defects Get the Boon of Cartilage Tissue Engineering
2.13 Minute Biodegradable Scaffold Help in Transplanting Stem Cells and Delivering Drugs
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Acell Inc. (United States)
- Allergan Plc (Ireland)
- Athersys, Inc. (United States)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Biotime, Inc. (United States)
- Biotissue SA (Switzerland)
- C. R. Bard, Inc. (United States)
- Cryolife Inc. (United States)
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (United States)
- International Stem Cell Corporation (United States)
- Medtronic, Inc. (United States)
- Organogenesis Inc. (United States)
- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (United States)
- Reprocell Inc. (Japan)
- RTI Surgical (United States)
- Stryker Corporation (United States)
- Tissue Regenix Ltd (United Kingdom)
- Vericel Corporation (United States)
- Wright Medical Group (United Kingdom)
- Zimmer Biomet (United States)
4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
- Organogenesis Bags Innovative Wound Care and Surgical Contract from Vizient, Inc
- Apax Funds, CPPIB and PSP Investments Agree to Sell Acelity and its KCI Subsidiaries to 3M
- Royal DSM and SAT Join Hands to Develop Transcatheter Replacement Heart Valves
- Medtronic Plc to Acquire Titan Spine, Inc
- Smith & Nephew Plc Acquires Osiris Therapeutics, Inc
- ACell, Inc Selects First Horizon, LLC and Weihai Jierui Medical Products Co., Ltd as Distributor
- FDA Clearance for ACell's Gentrix Surgical Matrix suite of products
- Isto Biologics Develops New Cortical Fiber Technology
- Integra LifeSciences Receives Approval of DuraGen Regeneration Substitute
- FDA Approval for Zimmer Biomet's ROSA ONE Spine System
- Zimmer Biomet Showcases its Latest Personalized Medical Technological Innovations at AAOS 2019, Nevada
- Wright Medical Showcases REVIVE Revision Shoulder System at AAOS 2019, Nevada
- Stryker Corporation Acquires OrthoSpace, Ltd
- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc Acquires Paradigm Spine
- Organogenesis Holdings, Inc Reveals PuraPly Antimicrobial Impacts on Wound Healing
- ACell, Inc. Selects MyungMoon as Distributor in South Korea
- Cerapedics, Inc Reveals ISASS Bone Grafting Policy Statement Featuring i-FACTOR Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft
- Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd Files Application for Manufacturing and Marketing Cultured Autologous Corneal Epithelium in Japan
- KCI Unveils ABTHERA Abdomen Therapy in Japan
- Stryker Corporation Acquires Arrinex, Inc
- Medtronic Plc Announce Japan's First Grafton(TM) Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Bone Grafting Product for Spine and Orthopedic Application
- Cook Medical, Inc Acquires Whitaker Park's Facility to Produce Life-Saving Medical Devices
- Vericel Corporation and Innovative Cellular Therapeutics Co., Ltd. Join Forces on Advanced Cell Therapy Portfolio
- DePuy Synthes Unveils New Femoral Neck Implant System
- International Stem Cell Corporation Receives United States Patent and Trademark Office for Lysate Stem Cell
- KCI Forms Agreement with Highmark Inc to Promote its iOn PROGRESS Remote Therapy Monitoring Program
- U.S. Stem Cell, Inc Expands Regenerative Therapies Business Entity
- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc Expands Class III Medical Device Portfolio in Japan
- Stryker Corporation Acquires K2M
- RTI Surgical, Inc and HealthPartners Announce Minimally Invasive Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery Development
- CE Mark Approval for Medtronic's Valiant Navion (TM) Thoracic Stent Graft System
- Wright Medical Acquires Cartiva, Inc.
- Stryker Corporation Buys HyperBranch Medical
- FDA Clearance for Allergan Plc's CoolSculpting Treatment
- Hesperos, Inc Bags three-year NIH Phase IIB Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Grant from National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS)
- DePuy Synthes Launches New Digital Mechanomyography Platform - SENTIO MMG
- RTI Surgical, Inc Showcases its Next-Generation Spine Implant Technologies at NASS 2018, Los Angeles
- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc Unveils New GrafixPL PRIME Human Placental
- Baxter Receives FDA Approval for ACTIFUSE Bone Graft Substitute and ALTAPORE Bioactive Bone Graft Substitute
- Johnson & Johnson Medical GmbH Acquires Emerging Implant Technologies GmbH
- Integra LifeSciences Receives Contract from Healogics Inc for Cellular-Based Tissue Products
- Hesperos, Inc to Develop Multi-Organ human-on-a-chip Model for Alzheimer's Therapies
- RTI Surgical, Inc and Aziyo Biologics, Inc Agree to Distribute ViBone Matrix Product for Spine and Other Orthopedic Procedures
- LEITR and RTIDS Announce Strategic Collaboration on Tissue Donation
- AgeX Therapeutics Inc Acquires UniverCyte technology Patent from Escape Therapeutics Inc
- International Stem Cell Corporation Developed 3D Liver Structures
- Cerapedics, Inc Conducts Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) Clinical Trials of P-15L Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft
- Wright Medical Displays its Innovations at AOFAS 2018 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts
- Athersys Inc Registers First Patient in Masters-2 Phase 3 Study of Multistem Treatment for Ischemic Stroke
- DePuy Synthes Introduces CONCORDE LIFT Expandable Interbody Implant for Spine Surgery Use
- The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) integrates LabCyte CORNEA-MODEL24, an eye Irritancy Testing Method
- Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd. Submits Clinical Trial of Autologous Cultured Epidermis with Melanocyte to PMDA
- DePuy Synthes Develops New Femoral Recon Nail System
- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc Employs Prestige Lyotechnology? Preservation Method
- GoLiver Therapeutics Obtains Pluripotent Cell Technology License from BioTime Inc
- DePuy Synthes Launches DYNACORD Suture to Repair Soft Tissue
- Japan Tissue Engineering, Nagoya University, and Shinshu University Agree to Enter an Agreement on Autologous CAR-T Cell Therapy Technology Development
- Cerapedics, Inc Reveals i-FACTOR IVANOS Study Results
- FDA Approval for Zimmer Biomet's Zyston Strut Open Titanium Interbody Spacer System
- Organogenesis Showcased Apligraf Treatment Option at International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) 2018 in Baltimore, U.S
- ACell, Inc Reaches Milestones for Gentrix Surgical Matrix Portfolio
- DePuy Synthes Unveils GLOBAL UNITE Reverse Fracture Shoulder Implant Solution
- DePuy Synthes and Prosidyan Join Hands to Promote FIBERGRAFT Family of Products for Spine Fusion Surgery
- International Stem Cell Corporation Receives Patent - US9926529B2 to Produce ISC-hpNSC Cells
- Zimmer Biomet Receives FDA Clearance for Persona Trabecular Metal Tibia Knee Solution
- U.S. Stem Cell, Inc Establishes New Clinic in Central Florida
- Organogenesis Showcases PuraPly Antimicrobial Treatment at SAWC Spring 2018, North Carolina
- UTHealth and Athersys, Inc Agree on MultiStem Cell Therapy Study for Trauma Injury Use
- DePuy Synthes Introduce PROTI 360 Family of Implants for Spinal Fusion Surgery Use
- FDA Approval for Medtronic's Infuse(TM) Bone Graft
- FDA Approval for Cerapedics' IDE to Study P-15L Bone Graft for Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery
- Zimmer Biomet Showcases Technological Innovations at AAOS 2018
- Wright Medical Highlights Invision Prophecy Total Ankle Revision System at ACFAS 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee
- Aziyo Biologics Inc and Cook Biotech Inc Unite to Develop Bio-Envelope Solution
- Cook Biotech Inc and Regentys Corporation Collaborate on Developing Ulcerative Colitis Treatment
- ATT Selects ACell as Distributor of Wound Care Products
- Astellas Buys Universal Cells, Inc.
- RTI Surgical, Inc Acquires Zyga Technology, Inc.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc Study Reveals Genes Implicated In Tissue Regeneration and Cancer
- CryoLife, Inc Acquires JOTEC AG
- ACell, Inc Launches Dynamic Tissue Systems (DTS) Product Portfolio
- FUJIFILM Sign an Agreement with Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. to Produce Regenerative Medicine Products
- Athersys, Inc and Nikon CeLL innovation Co., Ltd Enter into Agreement on MultiStem Stem Cell Therapy Production in Japan
- DSM Biomedical and Cerapedics, Inc Collaborate on Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft
- Integra LifeSciences Unveils Revize/ Revize-X Collagen Matrix Tissue-Building for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- International Stem Cell Corporation Obtains Stem Cell Patent in Australia
- International Stem Cell Corporation Concludes the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Phase II Clinical Trial
- FUJIFILM Corporation and NC Medical Research, Inc Join Hands on Regenerative Medicine Portfolio
- RTI Surgical, Inc Sells its Cardiothoracic Closure Business to A&E Advanced Closure Systems, LLC
- Medtronic Plc Receives CE mark and U.S FDA approval for its Avalus (TM) Pericardial Aortic Surgical Valve
- Vericel Highlights MACI Implant for Treating Articular Cartilage Defects in the Knee at AOSSM 2017 Meeting
- Medtronic Plc Launches CoreValve(TM) Evolut(TM) PRO Transcatheter Valve for Heart Surgery
- BioTime, Inc Expands its Ophthalmology Business
- Isto Biologics Acquires Progenicare LLC
- Vericel Receives FDA RMAT Designation for Ixmyelocel-T Used in Advanced Heart Failure
- Integra LifeSciences Introduces SurgiMend MP Collagen Tissue-Building Matrix for Hernia Repair
- RTI Surgical, Inc Expands its Tissue Market
- DePuy Synthes Acquires 3D Printing Technologies to Treat Bone Defects from Tissue Regeneration Systems, Inc
- U.S. Stem Cell, Inc and Advanced Stem Cell Rx Form an Alliance to Commercialize Cell Therapies
- Organogenesis, Inc Acquires NuTech Medical, Inc
- DePuy Synthes Mitek Sports Medicine Launches Knee Arthroscopy Platform
- Ethicon, Inc and DePuy Synthes Develop Wound Closure Kits for Orthopaedic Surgery Application
- FDA Approval for Medtronic's Melody Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve (TPV) for Surgical Pulmonary Heart Valves
- Allergan Plc Acquires LifeCell Corporation
- DePuy Synthes Develops New ViviGen Formable Cellular Bone Matrix
- ACell, Inc Join Forces with Southmedic Inc
- BioTime, Inc Along with its Subsidiary Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd Establish Cell Therapy Center in Center in Jerusalem, Israel
- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc Intensify on ECCS-50 formulation Investigation of Cytori Cell Therapy to Include Secondary Raynaud's Phenomenon (RP)
- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc Acquires Azaya Therapeutics Inc
6. NORTH AMERICA
- Acelity L.P. Inc. (United States)
- Acell Inc. (United States)
- Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine (United States)
- Athersys, Inc. (United States)
- Baxter International Inc. (United States)
- Biocomposites Inc. (United States)
- Biotime, Inc. (United States)
- C. R. Bard, Inc. (United States)
- Cerapedics, Inc. (United States)
- Cook Biotech, Inc. (United States)
- Cook Medical LLC (United States)
- Cryolife Inc. (United States)
- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (United States)
- Depuy Synthes (United States)
- DSM Biomedical (United States)
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (United States)
- International Stem Cell Corporation (United States)
- ISTO Biologics (United States)
- Medtronic, Inc. (United States)
- Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. (United States)
- Organogenesis Inc. (United States)
- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (United States)
- RTI Surgical (United States)
- Sanofi Genzyme (United States)
- Stryker Corporation (United States)
- U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (United States)
- Vericel Corporation (United States)
- Zimmer Biomet (United States)
7. EUROPE
- Allergan Plc (Ireland)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- TETEC Tissue Engineering Technologies AG (Germany)
- Biotissue SA (Switzerland)
- Episkin (France)
- Tissue Regenix Ltd (United Kingdom)
- Wright Medical Group (United Kingdom)
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
- Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Mesoblast Ltd (Australia)
- Reprocell Inc. (Japan)
9. SOUTH AMERICA
10. REST OF WORLD
