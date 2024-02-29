Global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Industry Overview 2024: A $15.5 Billion Market by 2029 - Major Growth Trends, R&D, Technology Updates, and Emerging Applications

DUBLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

TiO2 global market is anticipated to reach 7.2 million metric tons, valued at US$15.5 billion in 2029

The report reviews, analyzes, and projects the global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) market for the period 2020-2029 in terms of market volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2029

The several unique properties of titanium dioxide, one of which is high refractive index, has made the material invaluable in a number of applications, ranging from paints and coatings to plastics and paper, among others. Titanium dioxide also finds application in printing inks, cosmetics and personal care products, food, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.

The primary sources of titanium dioxide include anatase, ilmenite, and rutile, with almost half of the total global titanium dioxide being obtained from ilmenite. Sulfate and chloride are the two processes by which titanium dioxide is produced commercially, of which the sulfate process is the dominant technology.

Architectural Paints & Coatings is the largest consumer of TiO2 with an estimated consumption of 2.7 million metric tons in 2023, globally, while Plastics is projected to be the fastest growing application of TiO2 during the analysis period 2023-2029 in terms of both volumes and value. .

Research Findings & Coverage

Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) global market is analyzed in this report with respect to major end-use applications, major geographic regions, and key countries

Market share analysis covered for TiO2 based on the segmentation mentioned above and current market size estimation (volume and value), revenue projections provided for the analysis period through 2029

The study discusses major growth trends, R&D, technology updates, and emerging applications of TiO2 that influence the market growth

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments by the major players

The report includes 162 data tables covering market numbers by segment and regions with graphical representation for each table

Brief business profiles of major companies covered - 32

The industry guide includes the contact details for 108 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Origin, Deposits and Resources of Titanium Minerals

1.1.1.1 Titanium Resources

1.1.1.2 Principal Mineral Deposits of Titanium

1.1.2 Titanium Ores

1.1.2.1 Classification

1.1.2.2 Purification

1.1.2.2.1 Upgradation of Ilmenite to Slag and UGS

1.1.2.2.2 Beneficiation of Ilmenite to Synthetic Rutile

1.1.2.2.2.1 Becher Process

1.1.2.2.2.2 Benilite Process

1.1.3 Production of Titanium Dioxide Pigments

1.1.3.1 Sulfate Process

1.1.3.2 Chloride Process

1.1.3.3 Argex Technology (AT) Process

1.1.3.3.1 Beneficial Properties of the AT Process

1.1.3.4 Comparison Between the Three Processes

1.1.4 Properties of Titanium Dioxide

1.1.5 Applications of Titanium Dioxide

1.1.5.1 Paints and Coatings

1.1.5.2 Paper

1.1.5.3 Plastics

1.1.5.4 Other Applications

1.1.5.4.1 Printing Inks

1.1.5.4.2 Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals

1.1.5.4.3 Textiles

1.1.5.4.4 Food Industry

1.1.5.4.5 Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials

2. APPLICATION ANALYSIS - A MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1 Architectural Paints & Coatings

2.2 Industrial Paints & Coatings

2.3 Paper

2.4 Plastics

2.5 Other Applications

3. KEY MARKET TRENDS

3.1 Mixed Results from Studies on Adding Titanium Dioxide as a Food Additive

3.2 Leveraging Titanium Dioxide for A Healthy Lifestyle

4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS



Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Cathay Industries ( China )

) Cinkarna, Metalursko Kemi?na Industrija Celje, D.D. (Cinkarna Celje D.D.) ( Slovenia )

) CNNC HUA YUAN Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Cosmo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne "Police" Sa (Grupa Azoty Police) ( Poland )

) Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha , Ltd. ( Japan )

, Ltd. ( ) Jiangsu Taibai Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Kronos Worldwide, Inc. ( United States )

) LB Group ( China )

) Meghmani Organics Limited ( India )

) Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Ningbo Xinfu Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shandong Doguide Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Tayca Corporation ( Japan )

) The Chemours Company ( United States )

) The National Titanium Dioxide Company Limited (Cristal) ( Saudi Arabia )

) Tronox Limited ( United States )

) Venator Materials Plc ( United Kingdom )

5. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS



Nippon Steel Corporation and Nippon Steel Engineering Conclude a Company Split Agreement

Mass Balance Certification Accredited to Huntsman's European Production Facilities

Venator Accredited with ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX.

Venator Extends its Pigments Product Portfolio

LB Group Invests in Chemical Manufacturing Capacity in China

Rebranding of LB Group's Titanium Dioxide Pigments

Huntsman and KPX Chemical Establish Joint Venture

Lomon Billions Group Modifies Company Name, Stock Security Abbreviation, and Registered Capital

Surge in Venator's Titanium Dioxide Prices

Gabriel Performance Products Acquired by Huntsman Corporation

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.1 Global Titanium Dioxide Volume Market Overview by Application

6.1.1 Titanium Dioxide Application Volume Market Overview by Global Region

6.1.1.1 Architectural Paints & Coatings

6.1.1.2 Industrial Paints & Coatings

6.1.1.3 Paper

6.1.1.4 Plastics

6.1.1.5 Other Applications

6.2 Global Titanium Dioxide Value Market Overview by Application

6.2.1 Titanium Dioxide Application Value Market Overview by Global Region

6.2.1.1 Architectural Paints & Coatings

6.2.1.2 Industrial Paints & Coatings

6.2.1.3 Paper

6.2.1.4 Plastics

6.2.1.5 Other Applications

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Global Titanium Dioxide Market Overview by Geographic Region

Volume Analysis

Value Analysis

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

7. NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

ARGEX Titanium Inc. ( Canada )

) Huntsman International LLC ( United States )

) Kronos Worldwide, Inc. ( United States )

) The Chemours Company ( United States )

) The Kish Company, Inc. ( United States )

) TOR Minerals International Inc. ( United States )

) Tronox Limited ( United States )

8. EUROPE

Major Market Players

Cinkarna, Metalursko kemicna Industrija Celje, D.D. (Cinkarna Celje D.D.) ( Slovenia )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne "Police" Sa (Grupa Azoty Police) ( Poland )

) Venator Materials PLC ( United Kingdom )

9. ASIA-PACIFIC

Major Market Players

Anhui Annada Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Bluestar New Chemical Materials Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Cathay Industries ( China )

) CNNC HUA YUAN Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd. ( China )

) COSMO Chemical Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Guangdong Huiyun Titanium Industry Corporation Limited ( China )

) Guangxi Jinmao Titanium Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha , Ltd. ( Japan )

, Ltd. ( ) Jiangsu Taibai Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Jiangxi Tikon Titanium Co., Ltd. ( China )

) LB Group ( China )

) Meghmani Organics Limited ( India )

) Nanjing Titanium Dioxide Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Ningbo Xinfu Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resources Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Panzhihua Dongfang Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shandong Doguide Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shandong Jinhai Titanium Resources Technology Co., L Td. ( China )

) Tayca Corporation ( Japan )

) Yunnan Dahutong Industry & Trading Co., Ltd. ( China )

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest Of World

PART D: ANNEXURE

1. Research Methodology

2. Feedback

