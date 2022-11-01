Global Tobacco Market In Cuba to Grow by USD 1.67 Bn, Cigar to be the Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

Nov 01, 2022, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tobacco Market in Cuba by Product and Type – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the tobacco market in Cuba between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.67 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download the Sample Report.
- Product
- Cigar
- Others
- Type
- Combustible tobacco products
- Smokeless tobacco products
The tobacco market share growth in Cuba by the cigar segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cigar tobacco leaves are aged for about a year before being fermented in a multi-step process that takes anywhere between three to five months. Cigars have higher nicotine content. Little cigars are frequently flavored (e.g., chocolate, cherry, apple, mango). They are available in packs of 20 or individually. The top markets for Cuban cigars are Spain, China, Germany, France, and Switzerland. Habanos S.A., Cuba's state-owned cigar manufacturer, claimed record sales of their renowned hand-rolled cigars in 2021. Such high revenue generation will boost its demand in the market in the coming years.
The tobacco market report in Cuba covers the following areas:
The tobacco industry in Cuba is fragmented owing to the presence of numerous regional as well as global vendors. Furthermore, the current market includes companies of varying sizes; some offer a more diversified product range than others. The vendors in the market compete on the criteria of price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion. Any product innovation by one player in the market can render products from other vendors obsolete or uneconomical.
- Brascuba Cigarrillos SA - The company offers tobacco brands such as Cohiba, H. Upmann, and Popular.
- Partagas - The company offers tobacco brands such as Partagas Cortado, Partagas Black Label, Partagas Legend and Partagas Extra Oscuro.
- China Tobacco International Co. Ltd.
- General Cigar Co. Inc.
- Habanos SA
- Imperial Brands Plc
- Philip Morris International Inc.
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
|
Tobacco Market In Cuba Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.27%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.67 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.7
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Brascuba Cigarrillos SA, China Tobacco International Co. Ltd., General Cigar Co. Inc., Habanos SA, Imperial Brands Plc, and Philip Morris International Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on Cuba - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on Cuba - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Cuba: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Cuba: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Cigar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Cigar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Cigar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Cigar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cigar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Combustible tobacco products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Combustible tobacco products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Combustible tobacco products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Combustible tobacco products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Combustible tobacco products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Smokeless tobacco products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Smokeless tobacco products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Smokeless tobacco products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Smokeless tobacco products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Smokeless tobacco products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 48: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 50: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 52: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 53: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Brascuba Cigarrillos SA
- Exhibit 55: Brascuba Cigarrillos SA - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Brascuba Cigarrillos SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 57: Brascuba Cigarrillos SA - Key offerings
- 10.4 China Tobacco International Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 58: China Tobacco International Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: China Tobacco International Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 60: China Tobacco International Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 General Cigar Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 61: General Cigar Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: General Cigar Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 63: General Cigar Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Habanos SA
- Exhibit 64: Habanos SA - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Habanos SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 66: Habanos SA - Key offerings
- 10.7 Imperial Brands Plc
- Exhibit 67: Imperial Brands Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Imperial Brands Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Imperial Brands Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Imperial Brands Plc - Segment focus
- 10.8 Philip Morris International Inc.
- Exhibit 71: Philip Morris International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Philip Morris International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Philip Morris International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Philip Morris International Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 75: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 76: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 78: Research methodology
- Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 80: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations
