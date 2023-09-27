Global Tobacco Packaging Industry Report 2023-2028 - Adaptability and Consumer Preferences Shaping the Market Landscape

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tobacco Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tobacco packaging market size reached US$ 17.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 20.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.95% during 2023-2028.

Tobacco, a prominent member of the Solanaceae or nightshade plant family, is primarily consumed for its nicotine content. The essence of the tobacco packaging industry is preserving the dried tobacco leaves' quality, flavor, and aroma, catering to products like cigarettes, cigars, and raw tobacco.

Various materials dominate the tobacco packaging landscape, including paperboards, foils, laminates, metal cans, and more modern plastic-based films. The market also witnesses diverse commercial packaging styles, such as hinge-lid containers, stand-up pouches, and bundle wraps, reflecting the industry's adaptability and consumer preferences.

In essence, as the industry undergoes transformations and accommodates evolving consumer preferences, the global tobacco packaging market anticipates sustained growth and diversification.

A few driving forces behind the growing demand in this market include:

Urbanization & Youth Appeal: The rising urban settings and cigarettes' allure among young adults spur market growth.

Modern Lifestyle Factors: Stressful routines, mounting workloads, and the hectic pace of life amplify tobacco consumption, especially among professionals.

Nicotine as a Coping Mechanism: Acting as both a stimulant and anti-depressant, nicotine offers a temporary escape from daily challenges for many.

Innovative Product Variants: The market has seen the introduction of unique tobacco products, such as super-slim cigarettes and Roll-Your-Own-Cigarettes (RYOC), targeting diverse demographics.

Packaging Innovations: To captivate consumer attention, brands are exploring limited-edition packs, slide opening packs, and other design novelties.

Flexible Packaging Trend: Recognized for its barrier properties and cost-effectiveness, flexible packaging emerges as a preferred choice for tobacco products.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How big is the global tobacco packaging market?

What is the expected growth rate of the global tobacco packaging market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global tobacco packaging market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tobacco packaging market?

What is the breakup of the global tobacco packaging market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the global tobacco packaging market based on the packaging type?

What is the breakup of the global tobacco packaging market based on the end use?

What are the key regions in the global tobacco packaging market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global tobacco packaging market?

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

Amcor plc

China National Tobacco Corporation

Innovia Films

Philip Morris International Inc.

ITC Limited

International Paper Company

Japan Tobacco International

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

WestRock Company

Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Mondi Group

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Oracle Packaging

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Material Type:

Paperboards

Paper Boxes

Plastic

Jute

Metal

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Bulk Packaging

Breakup by End Use:

Smoking Tobacco

Cigarettes

Cigars

Smokeless Tobacco

Chewing Tobacco

Snuff

Dissolvable Tobacco

Others

Raw Tobacco

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfwwkg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets