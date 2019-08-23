Global Tobacco Packaging Market to 2024 by Material Type, Packaging Type, End Use, Regions

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tobacco Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tobacco packaging market was worth US$ 15.3 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 18.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2024.

Tobacco belongs to the nightshade or Solanaceae plant family and is consumed for its high nicotine content. The tobacco packaging industry involves wrapping of dried tobacco leaves for products such as cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco and raw tobacco. The packaging enhances and protects the quality and flavor of the product from deterioration and aroma transmission during transportation.

Paperboards, paper-boxes, plastic based films, metal cans, jute bags, foils, laminates, etc., are the most common types of tobacco packaging materials available in the market. Commercial or bulk packaging of tobacco includes hinge-lid containers, shells, slides and bundle wraps as well as flexible packaging in a variety of forms such as flip top packs, shrink sleeves, three-sided seal bags and stand-up pouches.

Growing urbanization and increased popularity of cigarettes among the youth are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, stressful lives, along with increased workload and hectic schedule, are also boosting the consumption of tobacco among the working population. Nicotine present in tobacco acts as a stimulant and anti-depressant and helps consumers in coping with daily challenges. Product novelties such as the introduction of super-slim and demi-slim cigarettes targeted at women, Roll-Your-Own-Cigarettes (RYOC), additive free and miniature cigarette variants are further enhancing the demand for tobacco.



Moreover, various product and design innovations such as limited-edition packs, curved edge packs and slide opening packs which are launched to communicate and attract the interest of the consumers are further projected to drive the global market significantly. Similarly, flexible packaging is also gaining traction as a tobacco packaging material due to its improved barrier properties and cost-effectiveness.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global tobacco packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global tobacco packaging industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tobacco packaging industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tobacco packaging industry?

What is the structure of the global tobacco packaging industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global tobacco packaging industry?

What are the profit margins in the tobacco packaging industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tobacco Packaging Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Paperboards

6.2 Paper Boxes

6.3 Plastic

6.4 Jute

6.5 Metal

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

7.1 Primary Packaging

7.2 Secondary Packaging

7.3 Bulk Packaging



8 Market Breakup by End Use

8.1 Smoking Tobacco

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

8.1.2.1 Cigarettes

8.1.2.2 Cigars

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Smokeless Tobacco

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

8.2.2.1 Chewing Tobacco

8.2.2.2 Snuff

8.2.2.3 Dissolvable Tobacco

8.2.2.4 Others

8.2.3 Market Forecast

8.3 Raw Tobacco

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Key Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Amcor Limited

14.3.2 China National Tobacco Corporation

14.3.3 Innova Films

14.3.4 Phillip Morris International

14.3.5 ITC Limited

14.3.6 International Paper

14.3.7 Japan Tobacco International

14.3.8 Siegwark Druckfarben Ag & Co. KGaA

14.3.9 WestRock Company

14.3.10 Sonoco Products

14.3.11 Smurfit Kappa Group plc

14.3.12 Mondi Group

14.3.13 Reynolds Group

14.3.14 Oracle Packaging



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cgl54





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

