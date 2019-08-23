Global Tobacco Packaging Market to 2024 by Material Type, Packaging Type, End Use, Regions
Aug 23, 2019, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tobacco Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global tobacco packaging market was worth US$ 15.3 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 18.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2024.
Tobacco belongs to the nightshade or Solanaceae plant family and is consumed for its high nicotine content. The tobacco packaging industry involves wrapping of dried tobacco leaves for products such as cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco and raw tobacco. The packaging enhances and protects the quality and flavor of the product from deterioration and aroma transmission during transportation.
Paperboards, paper-boxes, plastic based films, metal cans, jute bags, foils, laminates, etc., are the most common types of tobacco packaging materials available in the market. Commercial or bulk packaging of tobacco includes hinge-lid containers, shells, slides and bundle wraps as well as flexible packaging in a variety of forms such as flip top packs, shrink sleeves, three-sided seal bags and stand-up pouches.
Growing urbanization and increased popularity of cigarettes among the youth are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, stressful lives, along with increased workload and hectic schedule, are also boosting the consumption of tobacco among the working population. Nicotine present in tobacco acts as a stimulant and anti-depressant and helps consumers in coping with daily challenges. Product novelties such as the introduction of super-slim and demi-slim cigarettes targeted at women, Roll-Your-Own-Cigarettes (RYOC), additive free and miniature cigarette variants are further enhancing the demand for tobacco.
Moreover, various product and design innovations such as limited-edition packs, curved edge packs and slide opening packs which are launched to communicate and attract the interest of the consumers are further projected to drive the global market significantly. Similarly, flexible packaging is also gaining traction as a tobacco packaging material due to its improved barrier properties and cost-effectiveness.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global tobacco packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global tobacco packaging industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tobacco packaging industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tobacco packaging industry?
- What is the structure of the global tobacco packaging industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global tobacco packaging industry?
- What are the profit margins in the tobacco packaging industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Tobacco Packaging Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Material Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
5.5 Market Breakup by End Use
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Paperboards
6.2 Paper Boxes
6.3 Plastic
6.4 Jute
6.5 Metal
6.6 Others
7 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
7.1 Primary Packaging
7.2 Secondary Packaging
7.3 Bulk Packaging
8 Market Breakup by End Use
8.1 Smoking Tobacco
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
8.1.2.1 Cigarettes
8.1.2.2 Cigars
8.1.3 Market Forecast
8.2 Smokeless Tobacco
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
8.2.2.1 Chewing Tobacco
8.2.2.2 Snuff
8.2.2.3 Dissolvable Tobacco
8.2.2.4 Others
8.2.3 Market Forecast
8.3 Raw Tobacco
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
13.1 Key Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Amcor Limited
14.3.2 China National Tobacco Corporation
14.3.3 Innova Films
14.3.4 Phillip Morris International
14.3.5 ITC Limited
14.3.6 International Paper
14.3.7 Japan Tobacco International
14.3.8 Siegwark Druckfarben Ag & Co. KGaA
14.3.9 WestRock Company
14.3.10 Sonoco Products
14.3.11 Smurfit Kappa Group plc
14.3.12 Mondi Group
14.3.13 Reynolds Group
14.3.14 Oracle Packaging
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cgl54
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article