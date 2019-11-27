Global Toluene (Benzene & Xylene, Solvents, Gasoline Additives, TDI, TNT) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Toluene Market By Derivative (Benzene & Xylene, Solvents, Gasoline Additives, Toluene Diisocynate (TDI), Tri Nitro Toluene (TNT)), By Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA & South America), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global toluene market was valued a $ 27.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 35.9 billion by 2024

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing applications of its derivatives in different industries which include construction industry, cosmetics and agriculture. Additionally, growth in end-user industries such as construction, explosives and agrochemicals in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America is further anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.



Toluene, formerly known as toluol and methylbenzene, is basically an aromatic hydrocarbon that is used as an industrial feedstock as well as a solvent. It is utilized as a solvent in nail polish removers, glues, paint thinners and correction fluids.

Additionally, toluene is used in explosives industry in the manufacturing of flammable & explosive compounds, like Trinitrotoluene (TNT), hair dyes and nail products. Notably, the toluene market is segmented based on derivative type and region. Based on derivatives types, the global toluene market is classified into benzene & xylene, toluene diisocyanate (TDI), solvent, gasoline additives and tri-nitro toluene (TNT).



Benzene & xylene is the dominating segment as toluene (in the form of benzene-toluene-xylene mixtures) are utilized in the blending of petrol and occur as a by-product in the manufacturing of styrene. The TDI segment is expected to be the fastest growing market for toluene during forecast period as it is majorly used in the production of PU foams, which are widely used in industries such as, oil & gas, building & construction, and automotive for insulating applications.

Furthermore, solvent accounted for the second largest share in the global toluene market, owing to its higher demand in the manufacturing of the cosmetics and paints & coatings industry. Regionally, the global toluene market has been segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for a substantial share in the market followed by North America.



Growth of the Asia-Pacific toluene market is led by rising construction activities and growth in the cosmetics industry across the region.



Some of the key players operating in the global toluene market include, Exxon-Mobil Chemical, Shell, Valero, Reliance Industries, ConocoPhillips, BASF SE, BP Chemicals, China National Petroleum, Mitsui & Co, Sinopec, S.K. Global Chemical Co Ltd. among others.

