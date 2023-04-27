Global Tonometer Market to 2027: Prevalence of Diabetes and the Growing Geriatric Population is Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tonometer Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tonometer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.98% from a market size of US$289.424 million in 2020 to attain a market size of US$380.36 million by the end of 2027.

The market is projected to rise in the forecast period with the growing global geriatric population who are at risk of the development of glaucoma. The prevalence of the population who are at risk of suffering from glaucoma provides an opportunity for the market to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period.



The prevalence of diabetes worldwide is augmenting the demand for tonometers for diagnosing glaucoma-like conditions. This is because there is a relationship between diabetes and glaucoma, and researchers predict that a person having diabetes is more likely to suffer from glaucoma. Hence, this offers strong growth prospects for the market to thrive in the forecast period.



Tonometry utilizing a tonometer is a diagnostic procedure for measuring the pressure inside the human eye. This is known as intraocular pressure (IOP). The test is used to detect the risk of suffering from glaucoma disease. Glaucoma is a serious eye disorder where there is an increased build-up of fluid pressure in the eyes and is capable of damaging the optic nerve. Hence, the growing trend of early disease detection and treatment is projected to fuel the market demand in the forecast period.



Growing research activities worldwide are further providing an impetus in fueling the market demand giving rise to innovative technologies for detecting patients at risk of glaucoma. One of the examples of an innovative tonometer includes a relatively novel technique for measuring intraocular pressure (IOP) in children using a rebound tonometer.



It has been widely observed that measuring IOP in children is quite a challenging task, and doctors usually used to perform IOP tests under general anaesthesia on children. Hence, with the advent of rebound tonometry, it has become easier for ophthalmologists to perform IOP tests as this method is non-invasive, non-threatening, and can be performed without topical or general anaesthesia; in addition, the device can be used at any age.



Geographical analysis



Geographically, North America and Europe are projected to hold a significant market share with the early adoption of technology and innovations and better healthcare facilities. Also, high health expenditure in these regions is further adding to propel the market growth in the forecast period.



Furthermore, the rapidly ageing population and prevalence of diabetic patients may contribute to increased market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is considered to show high growth prospects due to the presence of the geriatric population, who require better health facilities in order to promote healthy ageing. Also, the prevalence of people with non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, is fueling the market demand in this region.



However, the ongoing scenario of COVID-19 has led to the shutdown of the manufacturing plants in 2020, further resulting in a slight downfall of the global tonometer market in the present year.



The prevalence of diabetes worldwide and the growing global geriatric population is fueling the market growth in the forecast period.



The growing geriatric population is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the global tonometer market at the global level. According to the United States Census Bureau, all baby boomers will be older than 65 by 2030, expanding the size of the older population such that 1 in every five residents will be at retirement age.



Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6 in 10 adults in the U.S. suffer from chronic diseases, this included diabetes as well. In the United States, the growing incidence and prevalence of diabetes contribute to the risk of developing glaucoma in the later stages of life.

Hence, early disease detection holds importance for delaying disease progression. According to the data provided by the American Diabetes Association, 30.3 million Americans, or 9.4% of the population, suffer from diabetes. According to the recent report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 100 million U.S. adults are suffering from diabetes or prediabetes.



There has been a rise in the prevalence of diabetes among kids as well. For instance, among kids between 0-19, the rate of newly diagnosed cases of Type 1 diabetes rose by 4.2% annually. Furthermore, the well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the country, coupled with the high disposable income, is creating opportunities for the market to grow with a high probability of people visiting for early diagnosis and detection of glaucoma.

This is boosting the demand for advanced tonometer devices among healthcare professionals as they strive to enhance customer satisfaction by offering them advanced patient care, further propelling the market growth in the country.



Positive market demand from the Asian region



The increasing ageing population in Japan can be seen as one of the factors shaping the growth of the global tonometer market in the country. According to the April 2018 OECD report, the country's ageing population will continue to exert pressure on public spending on health, which is the sixth-highest among OECD countries, and spending on long-term care, which has surged drastically in the last decade. However, the healthy lifestyle practised by a majority of the Japanese population continues to keep a check on early disease detection; hence, in the case of the detection of glaucoma-like conditions, effective measures can be taken accordingly.



In China, the prevalence of diabetes is increasing, with new cases originating every year. According to a study published by JAMA, a peer-reviewed journal, in 2013, the diabetes prevalence in adults was around 11%, while the prevalence of prediabetes was reported to be around 36%.

It was also noticed that the diabetes prevalence of 10.9% was slightly lower than the total diabetes prevalence in the US population, which was around 12%-14% during the time period 2011-2012. In the case of prediabetes, around 47% of Chinese adults were known to suffer from diabetes or prediabetes, which was accounted to be slightly lower in comparison to the 49%-52% estimates in the US adults.

Furthermore, the expanding geriatric population in China is further contributing to a surge in market demand in the forecast period. The elderly population in urban areas is known to grow faster compared to the rural population.

Better living and healthcare standards, a declining birth rate, a longer life expectancy, and an ageing baby boomer population are the major factors driving the growth of the geriatric population in China in the forecast period, hence, driving the market growth as well.



