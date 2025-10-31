Global Toothpaste Market Moves Toward Herbal and Online Momentum, says Mordor Intelligence in its 2025-2030 Research Report

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the global toothpaste market size is projected to grow from USD 29.32 billion in 2025 to USD 32.45 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 2.05%. Rising interest in herbal, natural and transparent formulations is driving demand for natural toothpaste. While supermarkets/hypermarkets account for a larger share in 2024, online retail / ecommerce is the fastest growing channel to 2030, showing a structural channel migration. Growth in developed regions remains steady, the emerging toothpaste market is expanding rapidly due to heightened oral care awareness. Meanwhile, sustainability regulations and shifts in omnichannel shopping are prompting companies to update packaging and strengthen digital engagement strategies.

Trends Influencing Toothpaste Market Growth

Consumers are increasingly choosing toothpaste made with natural and herbal ingredients, reflecting a growing preference for transparency and health-focused products. This shift is pushing brands to blend traditional remedies with modern science to enhance effectiveness. At the same time, demand for sensitivity-relief toothpaste is rising, driven by aging populations and awareness of oral health. Brands are also ramping up digital marketing through influencers and social media to reach younger audiences, while investing in innovative formulations that go beyond basic cleaning to offer added benefits like enamel strengthening and whitening.

Natural Formulations Shape the Future of Oral Care

The steady rise of natural and organic toothpaste reflects a growing shift toward ingredient transparency and sustainability. Brands blending herbal extracts such as neem, charcoal, and coconut with mild fluoride are finding success, particularly across the Asia Pacific. Consumers are drawn to authentic stories, recyclable packaging, and ethical sourcing. However, differing regional standards for "natural" products add complexity for global players. Hybrid formulations that combine botanical actives with clinically tested compounds are expected to bridge traditional and modern preferences.

Shifting Demographics Drive Segment Growth

Adults continue to dominate toothpaste consumption due to habitual use and brand loyalty, but innovation now centers on premium options for sensitivity, whitening, and gum health. Meanwhile, children's toothpaste is showing faster growth, supported by parent-driven demand for gentle, cavity-preventive formulas and fun flavors. As developing nations experience population growth, pediatric-focused offerings with safety-tested packaging are becoming key to market expansion.

Regional Market Dynamics

Asia-Pacific leads the global toothpaste market, supported by a growing middle class, government oral health programs, and the shift from traditional cleaning methods to modern products.

In North America, demand is steady but moving toward premium and eco-friendly options, with consumers favoring recyclable packaging and clean formulations.

Europe mirrors this trend, emphasizing sustainability and affordability as private labels gain traction.

Toothpaste Market Structure and Key Players

The global toothpaste industry is moderately consolidated, with major companies such as Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Lion Corporation, and Haleon leading the market. While regional brands add diversity, global toothpaste companies dominate due to their extensive product portfolios, strong distribution networks, and manufacturing efficiency. These companies continue to expand in emerging economies, focusing on innovations that address specific oral care needs like sensitivity and pain relief.

