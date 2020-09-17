Global Toothpaste Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2020: Herbal and Natural Toothpastes Give Tough Competition to Conventional Toothpastes

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toothpaste - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 pandemic has doubled the emphasis on oral hygiene with dental offices around the world closed for routine consultations. This largely because the risk of COVID-19 cross infections is higher in dentistry as saliva plays a key role in human-to-human transmission.



The global market for Toothpaste is projected to reach US$18. 3 billion by 2025, driven by the sustained growth in population, increasing awareness over oral hygiene, and launch of innovative toothpaste variants at affordable prices.



Commoditization of the market is evident by the fact that fluoride toothpaste is today globally affordable by all and per capita consumption is hitting near saturation limiting volume growth. Also, the sea of me-too competitors is growing in whitening, cavity protection and stain removal categories, stifling revenue growth. Localization is the quiet change currently underway in the market, against a backdrop of growing diversity of consumer communities in terms of ethnicity, wealth, lifestyle, and values. Brand localization represents a key strategy adopted by multinational companies to gain market share in developing foreign markets.



Other noteworthy trends in the market include high risk of dental fluorosis among toddlers and children and the ensuing demand for fluoride free toothpaste; increasing incidence of tooth sensitivity to over 35% of the global population and the resulting demand for toothpaste with potassium nitrate; growing focus on maintaining flawless white and clean teeth and the rising popularity of tartar control and whitening toothpastes; growing demand for triclosan free toothpaste on back of recent negative publicity over triclosan with the FDA banning its use in soaps.



The growing trend towards natural products is spurring interest in toothpaste with aloe, eucalyptus oil, myrrh, and other plant extract as active ingredients among health conscious consumers. Colgate launched Colgate Naturals toothpaste in China, looking to tap the consumer preference for natural local ingredients.



Colgate Naturals toothpaste makes use of twin lotus flow for the purpose of soothing gums. Similarly in India, the company introduced Colgate Swarna Vedshakti toothpaste, as consumers began exhibiting strong preference for natural ingredients to prevent dental problems.



Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by favorable economic environment, rising standards of living, shift away from homemade toothpaste recipes to commercial toothpastes, growing trend towards premiumisation of toothpaste packaging; growing levels of health awareness and the resulting increase in demand for organic toothpastes; and untapped demand potential in densely populated countries such as India and China.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Oral Care Products: Maintaining Health of Teeth & Mouth

Toothpaste: An Essential Component of Routine Oral Hygiene Regimen

Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Per Capita Consumption (in Grams per Year) of Toothpaste in Select Countries for 2019

Whitening Toothpastes Lead Global Toothpaste Market

Competitive Landscape

Multinationals Rule the Roost in the Toothpaste Market

Factors Impacting Sales of Toothpastes in the Worldwide Market (Score on a Scale of 1-10)

Global Competitor Market Shares

Toothpaste Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Saturation Triggers Competition and Segmentation

Change in Marketers Strategy

Recent Market Activity

Leading Toothpaste Brands

Brand Extensions: Order of the Day

Advertising and Promotion

Advertising - For a Brand New Smile

The GEL Craze

Branding - Impact on Purchases

Advertising in the Children's Toothpaste Segment

Distribution Channels

Supermarkets Grabs the Largest Pie

Strategies to Increase Market Share

Emergence of Multi-Channel Buyers

Online Marketing Catching Up

Product Overview

Types of Toothpastes

Regular

Anti-Caries / Fluoride Toothpastes

Whitening Toothpaste

Children's Toothpaste

Desensitizing Toothpaste

Gum Protection Toothpaste

Multi-benefit Toothpaste

Tartar Control Toothpaste

Toothpaste Formula

Toothpaste Ingredients

Select Toothpaste Ingredients and their Attributes / Functions

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

CCA Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Church & Dwight Co., Inc. ( USA )

) Colgate-Palmolive Company ( USA )

) Colgate-Palmolive ( India ) Limited ( India )

) Limited ( ) Dabur India Limited ( India )

) GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) LG Household & Health Care Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Lion Corporation ( Japan )

) Patanjali Ayurved Limited ( India )

) Procter & Gamble Company ( USA )

) Ranir, LLC ( USA )

) Sunstar Suisse S.A. ( Switzerland )

) Unilever NV ( Netherlands )

) Hindustan Unilever Limited ( India )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emerging Countries: Underpenetrated Markets Present Significant Growth Potential

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population

World Urban Population in Million: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Million) by Region: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2030

Demographic Trends Influence Marketer Strategies

Herbal and Natural Toothpastes Give Tough Competition to Conventional Toothpastes

Biotechnology to Enable Re-growth of Teeth

BioMin Technologies Introduces Innovative Toothpaste Ingredient

Rise in Value-Added Toothpastes

Select Value-Added Toothpaste Products

New Flavors Flood Market

Mint - The Preferred Toothpaste Flavor

Toothpaste Flavors: A Comparison of Global Leading Flavors Used in Toothpastes

Segment Trends in the Toothpaste Market

Popularity of Whitening Toothpastes

Toothpastes with Natural Ingredients Gain Popularity

Sensitivity Toothpastes

Children's Toothpaste

Remineralizing Systems

Triclosan: Effective but Faces Concerns over Environmental & Health Risks

Ban on Parabens in Few Markets

Recyclable Toothpaste Tube - The New Trend in Oral Care Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 113

