Global Toothpaste Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2020: Herbal and Natural Toothpastes Give Tough Competition to Conventional Toothpastes
Sep 17, 2020, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Toothpaste - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
COVID-19 pandemic has doubled the emphasis on oral hygiene with dental offices around the world closed for routine consultations. This largely because the risk of COVID-19 cross infections is higher in dentistry as saliva plays a key role in human-to-human transmission.
The global market for Toothpaste is projected to reach US$18. 3 billion by 2025, driven by the sustained growth in population, increasing awareness over oral hygiene, and launch of innovative toothpaste variants at affordable prices.
Commoditization of the market is evident by the fact that fluoride toothpaste is today globally affordable by all and per capita consumption is hitting near saturation limiting volume growth. Also, the sea of me-too competitors is growing in whitening, cavity protection and stain removal categories, stifling revenue growth. Localization is the quiet change currently underway in the market, against a backdrop of growing diversity of consumer communities in terms of ethnicity, wealth, lifestyle, and values. Brand localization represents a key strategy adopted by multinational companies to gain market share in developing foreign markets.
Other noteworthy trends in the market include high risk of dental fluorosis among toddlers and children and the ensuing demand for fluoride free toothpaste; increasing incidence of tooth sensitivity to over 35% of the global population and the resulting demand for toothpaste with potassium nitrate; growing focus on maintaining flawless white and clean teeth and the rising popularity of tartar control and whitening toothpastes; growing demand for triclosan free toothpaste on back of recent negative publicity over triclosan with the FDA banning its use in soaps.
The growing trend towards natural products is spurring interest in toothpaste with aloe, eucalyptus oil, myrrh, and other plant extract as active ingredients among health conscious consumers. Colgate launched Colgate Naturals toothpaste in China, looking to tap the consumer preference for natural local ingredients.
Colgate Naturals toothpaste makes use of twin lotus flow for the purpose of soothing gums. Similarly in India, the company introduced Colgate Swarna Vedshakti toothpaste, as consumers began exhibiting strong preference for natural ingredients to prevent dental problems.
Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by favorable economic environment, rising standards of living, shift away from homemade toothpaste recipes to commercial toothpastes, growing trend towards premiumisation of toothpaste packaging; growing levels of health awareness and the resulting increase in demand for organic toothpastes; and untapped demand potential in densely populated countries such as India and China.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Oral Care Products: Maintaining Health of Teeth & Mouth
- Toothpaste: An Essential Component of Routine Oral Hygiene Regimen
- Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
- Per Capita Consumption (in Grams per Year) of Toothpaste in Select Countries for 2019
- Whitening Toothpastes Lead Global Toothpaste Market
- Competitive Landscape
- Multinationals Rule the Roost in the Toothpaste Market
- Factors Impacting Sales of Toothpastes in the Worldwide Market (Score on a Scale of 1-10)
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Toothpaste Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
- Saturation Triggers Competition and Segmentation
- Change in Marketers Strategy
- Recent Market Activity
- Leading Toothpaste Brands
- Brand Extensions: Order of the Day
- Advertising and Promotion
- Advertising - For a Brand New Smile
- The GEL Craze
- Branding - Impact on Purchases
- Advertising in the Children's Toothpaste Segment
- Distribution Channels
- Supermarkets Grabs the Largest Pie
- Strategies to Increase Market Share
- Emergence of Multi-Channel Buyers
- Online Marketing Catching Up
- Product Overview
- Types of Toothpastes
- Regular
- Anti-Caries / Fluoride Toothpastes
- Whitening Toothpaste
- Children's Toothpaste
- Desensitizing Toothpaste
- Gum Protection Toothpaste
- Multi-benefit Toothpaste
- Tartar Control Toothpaste
- Toothpaste Formula
- Toothpaste Ingredients
- Select Toothpaste Ingredients and their Attributes / Functions
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- CCA Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (USA)
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (USA)
- Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited (India)
- Dabur India Limited (India)
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- LG Household & Health Care Ltd. (South Korea)
- Lion Corporation (Japan)
- Patanjali Ayurved Limited (India)
- Procter & Gamble Company (USA)
- Ranir, LLC (USA)
- Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland)
- Unilever NV (Netherlands)
- Hindustan Unilever Limited (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Emerging Countries: Underpenetrated Markets Present Significant Growth Potential
- Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population
- World Urban Population in Million: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (in Million) by Region: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2030
- Demographic Trends Influence Marketer Strategies
- Herbal and Natural Toothpastes Give Tough Competition to Conventional Toothpastes
- Biotechnology to Enable Re-growth of Teeth
- BioMin Technologies Introduces Innovative Toothpaste Ingredient
- Rise in Value-Added Toothpastes
- Select Value-Added Toothpaste Products
- New Flavors Flood Market
- Mint - The Preferred Toothpaste Flavor
- Toothpaste Flavors: A Comparison of Global Leading Flavors Used in Toothpastes
- Segment Trends in the Toothpaste Market
- Popularity of Whitening Toothpastes
- Toothpastes with Natural Ingredients Gain Popularity
- Sensitivity Toothpastes
- Children's Toothpaste
- Remineralizing Systems
- Triclosan: Effective but Faces Concerns over Environmental & Health Risks
- Ban on Parabens in Few Markets
- Recyclable Toothpaste Tube - The New Trend in Oral Care Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 113
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gy1kys
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets