Global Toothpaste Market Trends and Forecast Report 2023: Biodegradable Tubes, Growing Herbal Oral Care, Toothpaste Tablets and Sugar-free Toothpaste Grow in Popularity

The global toothpaste market, valued at US$20.22 billion in 2022, is predicted to expand to US$25.55 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

In recent years, the demand for toothpaste has been growing, driven by the increasing inclination of people towards maintaining a proper oral care regime. Manufacturers are increasingly opting for sustainable packaging. As consumer preferences change, the toothpaste market is expected to deepen its offering in specific niches. New marketing techniques and advanced innovations along with rise in oral health consciousness will continue to boost the toothpaste market in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: Based on type, the global toothpaste market can be segmented into four segments: Whitening, Sensitive, Herbal, and Others. In 2022, Whitening toothpaste dominated the market, owing to the unique property of removing surface stains from the tooth's enamel. Moreover, whitening toothpaste is affordable and there is a presence of key players like P&G and Colgate Palmolive in the market. During the forecasted period of 2023-2028, herbal toothpaste is forecast to be the fastest growing segment. It is made from natural ingredients derived from plants and formulated to provide oral hygiene benefits while avoiding the use of synthetic chemicals commonly found in conventional toothpaste. They are considered eco-friendly and healthier products as compared to chemical-based toothpaste.

The report provides the toothpaste market analysis based on end user: Kids and Adults. The adults segment has the highest share in the market. The kids segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. By Distribution Channel: Based on distribution channel, the toothpaste market can be segmented into four channels: Hypermarkets, Retail Stores, Pharmacies and Online Stores. Hypermarkets occupied the largest share in the market. These stores usually offers a wide range of toothpaste brands, flavors, and formulations available. This variety allows the consumers to choose the toothpaste that best offers their taste and preferences. Moreover, hypermarkets may offer promotions, discounts or loyalty programs on toothpaste to attract customers, augmenting market growth. Online Stores is the fastest growing segment during the forecasted period. Online stores provides convenience and accessibility to customers who prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes. Many retailers, including both large e-commerce platforms and specialized online retailers, offer toothpaste on their website or mobile apps. Furthermore, online stores provides customer reviews and ratings which allows customers to make better choices. Thus, the use online stores to purchase toothpaste is going to boost the sale of toothpaste rapidly.

Global Toothpaste Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The global sensitivity rate is increasing at a rapid pace. The use of tobacco and beverages like tea and coffee affect the oral health of a consumer. Sensitivity, a common condition nowadays, penetrates and causes discomfort. The prevalence of oral health problems, from brittle teeth to oral cancer, has increased with heavy tobacco use, whether it be from cigarette smoking or chewing raw leaves. These conditions have drastically increased the use of sensitive toothpaste. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow owing to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, rise in oral health consciousness, growing establishment of dental clinics in emerging economies, increase in number of oral diseases, etc. in recent years.

Counterfeit products pose a serious threat to the toothpaste industry. Counterfeit toothpaste often contains substandard or harmful ingredients that may pose health risks to consumers. These ingredients can include contaminants, improper formulation, or even toxic substances. Additionally, manufacturers face challenges as a result of the complicated regulatory structure, which causes delays in offering innovative solutions and stifles market growth. Market Trends: The toothpaste market is evolving by launching new exotic flavors. This provides consumers with more options to choose from. For instance, Mint is a common traditional flavor but cinnamon, lemon-lime, bubble-gum, fennel pine, and fruity flavors are new to the market. Launching new flavors helps to build a specific niche that attracts consumers who are looking for unique flavors. More trends in the market are believed to grow the toothpaste market during the forecasted period, which may include, celebrity endorsements, rising popularity of biodegradable tubes, rising premiumization, rise in herbal oral care, toothpaste tablets, sugar-free toothpaste, and many more.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:

The global toothpaste market is fragmented, so there is a scope for further consolidation, particularly as companies see benefits to scale. This is largely due to the presence of small and large companies on a global scale with vivid toothpaste products and strong distribution networks. Leading companies like Colgate-Palmolive and Procter & Gamble Co. are competing against each other by innovating products with new features.

The key players in the global toothpaste are:

Procter & Gamble Co.

Co. Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Colgate-Palmolive

3M Company

Company Haleon PLC

Avon Products, Inc.

Lion Corporation

Dabur India Ltd.

Sunstar Group

Beverly Glen Laboratories, Inc.

Science Arts

Himalaya Wellness Company

Some of the strategies among key players in the market are new launches and expansion. For instance, Colgate have a multitude of offerings (e.g. Colgate has been focusing on teeth whitening) and price points. Haleon's Sensodyne brand has become associated with care of sensitive teeth across a number of geographies; driving penetration gains and increasing consumer awareness through recommendations by dental experts.



