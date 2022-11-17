Global Top 10 Short-term Business Risks Analysis Report 2022: 2022 has Triggered a Unique Set of Challenges that are Already Causing Major Disruptions to Business

Nov 17, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Short-term Risks that Will Impact Your Business" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Post-pandemic, 2022 has triggered a unique set of challenges that are already causing major disruptions to business.
As countries are slowly recovering from the pandemic, year 2022 has already caused severe damage to business confidence, ranging from economic slowdown, to the Russo-Ukrainian War, to supply chain disruptions, to talent shortages, to rising commodity prices and a falling consumer confidence index.
Business priorities appear to be shifting in the near-term, as companies struggle to stay afloat amidst an overall uncertain economic climate. In these times, it is, therefore, critical to identify and reassess both internal and external short-term risks to your business.
Top 10 major risks that businesses must consider in the short term to build a holistic mitigation strategy.
1. Stagflation: A Looming Economic Crisis
2. Supply Chain Disruption
3. Geopolitical Instability: Global Catastrophe
4. Data Privacy & Cyber Risks
5. Mental Well-being
6. Contagious Diseases
7. Extreme Weather Events
8. Global Talent Shortage
9. Energy Market Uncertainty: Transition to Alternative Energy Solutions
10. Nuclear Advancement Risk
The author not only analyses the outspread and impact of these risks, but also reflects on global resilience by offering recommendations and best practices to help countries, businesses, and the international community tackle the most imminent threats.
We encourage you to make it a priority to acutely assess these market risks, with an objective to drive dialogue and engagement in periodic risk assessments that will help you not just survive - but thrive - in a distressed business environment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative
- Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Our Mega Trend Universe - Overview
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Outlook for 2022
- Top 10 Risks to Watch Out for in the Short Term
- Global Risks Assessment Summary - 10-year Outlook
3. Top 10 Short-term Risks Outlook
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - AI-based Risk Simulation and Management
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Flexible Fulfilment to Minimize Supply Chain Roadblocks
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Personalized Micro-learning for Workforce Upskilling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2f0sgj
