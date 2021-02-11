Global Top Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers Report 2020-2021: Strategy Dossier of John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS, SDF, Kubota

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategy Dossier - 2020-2021 - Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers - John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS, SDF, Kubota Corporation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2020 edition of the report analyzes and provides insights into the Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus for the Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers followed by a detailed SWOT analysis amid the prevailing global macroeconomic & financial turbulence with the Global Agriculture Equipment market impacted significantly by the continued, significant pressures on farm incomes & profitability emanating from the onset of the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The colossal & unprecedented economic fallout of the pandemic and the disruption it has unleashed on global supply chains, in turn, disrupting production across most parts of the globe have impacted the industry OEMs severely.



The economic quagmire post pandemic and the ongoing trade wars have collectively impacted farm incomes & agriculture equipment sales directly and significantly which is likely to continue to have a significant bearing on agriculture machinery sales over near term.



Further, the current downturn in global energy markets with the sustained downward trend in global crude oil prices has impacted the demand as well as production of agriculture feedstock based bio-fuels severely across North America & Western Europe, thereby, further compounding the complexity of the challenges for the industry.



The multitude of pressures on top line growth have necessitated & rendered competitiveness as crucial to protecting profitability across industry OEMs which have been working towards optimizing & aligning their production output, cost base & industrial footprint with the emerging demand scenario.



The long term fundamentals & demand drivers for the industry, however, remain strong & well in place linked directly to a rapidly growing global population besides the cyclical demand from the bio-fuel industry for agriculture sources based feedstock linked directly to prevailing crude oil prices & policy framework.



The global agricultural output is required to double itself by 2050 as against the present level, in order, to match the rate of global population growth, as per projections, amid diminishing natural resources, thus, highlighting & underscoring the imminent & urgent need for tremendously enhancing efficiency & productivity through precision farming, especially, across developing nations & least developed countries where the population explosion is actually projected to take place.



Against this backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Global Top 6 Agriculture Equipment manufacturers against the present & projected market backdrop.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 Business Structure & Snapshot - World's Top 6 Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Revenues

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2 Financial Performance Snapshot & Analysis - Charts & Analysis for each Company:

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Section 3 SWOT Analysis

Sources of Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated & Negated

Section 4 Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS Group

SDF Group

Kubota Corporation

Section 5 Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment OEMs - Near to Medium Term

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies, Strategic Initiatives & Imperatives

Section 6 Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 7 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 8 Global Agriculture Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 9 Strategic Market Outlook

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook

Growth Projections for Agriculture Equipment

Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pucl5l



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

