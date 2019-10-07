Global Total Lab Automation Market Report 2019: Rising Demand for Higher Accuracy and Increasing Prominent Players Entering Into Strategic Partnerships

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Total Lab Automation - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Total Lab Automation Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period



Growing need for new drug discovery through automation, rising demand for higher accuracy and increasing prominent players entering into strategic partnerships are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, high initial investment combined with the rigidity appeared by the small and medium laboratories to go for automation is one of the restraining factors for the market.



Total Lab Automation is a multi-disciplinary strategy to research, develop, optimize and capitalize on technologies in the laboratory that enable new and improved processes. Total Laboratory Automation represents an automation system which is used for the performance of highly repetitive tasks conducted in the library. Total Laboratory Automation system will perform the general and esoteric laboratory testing throughout the system in a timely and cost-effective fashion.



Based on Type, Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) segment is likely to have a huge demand. A Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) also enables the user to automate work processes, integrate instruments, produce reliable outcomes rapidly, and helps in improving effectiveness by the following information from sequencing that runs over time and across experiments.



By Geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increased spending on medicinal services has prompted increment in innovative work exercises which include clinical trials where automation becomes imperative to get error-free outcomes achieving greater accuracy.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Total Lab Automation Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Software

5.2.1 Scientific Data Management System (SDMS)

5.2.2 Laboratory Information System (LIS)

5.2.3 Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

5.2.4 Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN)

5.2.5 Chromatography Data System (CDS)

5.3 Equipment

5.3.1 Robotic Arms

5.3.2 Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

5.3.3 Automated Plate Handlers

5.3.4 Automated Liquid Handlers



6 Global Total Lab Automation Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Proteomics

6.3 Protein Engineering

6.4 Genomics

6.5 Drug Discovery

6.6 Clinical Diagnostics

6.7 Bio-analysis

6.8 Analytical Chemistry



7 Global Total Lab Automation Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Thermofisher Scientific, Inc

9.2 Tecan Trading AG

9.3 Siemens AG

9.4 Schimadzu Corporation

9.5 Roche Ltd.

9.6 Qiagen Inc.

9.7 Honeywell International Inc

9.8 Hamilton Company

9.9 Danaher Corporation

9.10 Agillent Technologies Inc.

9.11 Abbott Laboratories



