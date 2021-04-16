Global Tours and Activities Reservations Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

News provided by

Research and Markets

Apr 16, 2021, 15:00 ET

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tours and Activities Reservations - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tours and Activities Reservations estimated at US$158.5 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$266.7 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.8 Trillion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR

The Tours and Activities Reservations market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.8 Trillion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.9 Trillion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 10 Featured):

  • AbodeBooking
  • ACIS
  • Adventure Office
  • AdventureRes
  • AnyGuide
  • Apptha Anybooking
  • Arctic Reservations
  • aRes Travel
  • Asoview
  • AttractionSuite
  • Avvio
  • Bokun
  • Booking Boss
  • BookingBuddy
  • bookingkit
  • BookIt
  • Checkfront
  • CompuSoft
  • EscapeTix
  • FareHarbor
  • Galileo CRS by Travelport
  • GetYourGuide
  • GISO
  • GolfNow Reservations
  • Hold the Spot
  • IBIS
  • iBooking
  • IBS Tour Partner
  • Idiso
  • iQCX
  • Itinio
  • ITS-RezExchange
  • Kiwi
  • Minhas Inscricoes
  • Mr Manifest
  • Navitaire
  • Navitaire New Skies Reservation System
  • OfiReservas
  • Peek
  • Peek Pro
  • Resmark
  • Rezdy
  • Rezgo
  • RTBS
  • Sabre Airline Solutions
  • Starboard Suite
  • The Flybook
  • Tour Manager
  • TourCMS
  • Tourplan
  • TravelHerd
  • TrekkSoft
  • VAX
  • Viator
  • Welcome Anywhere
  • WuBook
  • Xola
  • Yapta FareIQ
  • Zaui
  • ZOZI Advance

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 10

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zehfzh


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Worldwide Wine Corks Industry to 2027 - Growth in Technological...

Worldwide Media Industry to 2030 - Players Include Alphabet,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics