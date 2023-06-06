Global Trade Finance Market Report 2023: Digitization Transformation is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trade Finance Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Trade Finance Market is estimated to be at USD 2 billion in the current year and witnessing a growth rate of 8.15% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Citi group Inc.

Santander Bank

Scotiabank

Commerzbank

Nordea Group

Unicredit

Standard Chartered Bank

Arab Bank

Societe Generale

Rand Merchant Bank

Rabobank

China Construction Bank

BNP Paribas

Trade finance encompasses a variety of actions, such as lending, factoring, forfeiting, granting letters of credit, and export credit and financing. Several stakeholders are involved in the trade finance process, including the buyer and seller, the trade financier, export credit organizations, and insurers.

Between 80% and 90% of global trade is supported by trade finance, which includes trade loans and guarantees. Less developed nations' exporters and importers frequently pay extremely high fees, which raises the cost of their trade, whereas wealthier nations' exporters and importers benefit from the low-interest rates and fees offered by international banks.



Furthermore, much of the factoring done in the trade finance industry is short-term in nature. However, trade finance does not always cover the same ground. Modern global trade has undergone structural changes as a result of the introduction of technology in trade finance. What were once closed systems are now adding new features to expand their services thanks to the adoption of open APIs.



The COVID-19 pandemic has strained health systems, disrupted trade, and sparked an unprecedented economic crisis. Faster vaccine distribution helped the global economy recover from 2021, but the recovery was uneven and characterized by problems with the supply chain and inflationary pressures.

The availability of funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, when formal lending institutions would be too reluctant to lend, could come at a price so high that it would deter enterprises from borrowing, especially SMEs. According to the 2021 ADB Trade Finance Survey, 73% of banks did not cut down on capital availability or trade-supporting limitations, and 58% of banks did not cut back on financing for SMEs.

However, as a result of the pandemic's increased macroeconomic uncertainty and banks' heightened sense of increased default risk, a higher percentage of SME application rejections, 40%, was experienced.



Trade Finance Market Trends

Digitization Transformation is Driving the Market



Due to the impact of the coronavirus and changes in compliance requirements, the industry has transitioned from perceiving early adopters as driving the digital transformation to one where digitization is a must. The banks and funders must keep up with the groundswell of interest coming from the business end customer. Corporate treasurers are getting more and more frustrated with traditional working practices, and since their workforces are dispersed across numerous time zones and nations, digitization is becoming more and more crucial.



As their systems near their end of life, banks are searching for client-centric solutions to connect with their customers. Financial technology companies (fintech) are discovering that the justifications formerly given by banks and funders for not adopting a more digital or cloud-based manner of working are now justifications to do so. For instance, conducting our due diligence and KYC requirements is now more convenient and paperless when done digitally.



A rising number of people believe that the supply chain financing product technology should be the norm rather than its unique selling proposition, allowing collaboration and customer experience to set different financiers apart from one another in this market. As a result, banks and fintech ought to work together more as they support one another.



United States Dominates the Market in the North American Region



Modern technology is becoming more and more crucial to trade financing in the United States. The adoption of blockchain technology in trade finance is anticipated to create lucrative business prospects during the anticipated time period. The demand for safety and security in trading activities is fueling the expansion of the trade finance industry in the United States, along with a surge in SMEs' use of trade financing, more intense competition, and new trade agreements.

American multinational corporations have started implementing digital technologies that promise improved supply-chain transparency and efficiency, as well as developing new digital networks to facilitate commerce and financing. The nation's overall international trade imports and exports are increasing in value, which is what's causing the trade finance market to grow.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 World's Top Exporters And Importers - Their Trade Finance Usage

4.1.2 Importance of Trade Financing Types

4.2 Tradetech - Technology Adoption By the Market

4.2.1 Bank Consortium For Adopting Block Chain And Distributed ledger Technologies (DLT)

4.2.2 Use Cases of Technology in The Trade Finance Processes (Supply Chain Finance Platforms, Asset Distribution Platforms, IT Systems, etc)

4.3 Regulatory Landscape Governing The Eco-system

4.3.1 Trends in Trade Finance regulation

4.3.2 Regulations To Deal With Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing, and Sanctions

4.4 Insights on International Trade Finance Gap

4.5 Market Drivers

4.6 Market Restraints

4.7 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.2 By Service Provider

5.2.1 Banks

5.2.2 Trade Finance Companies

5.2.3 Insurance Companies

5.2.4 Other Service Providers



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Competition Overview (Market Concentration And M&A Deals)

6.2 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thq1ef

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets