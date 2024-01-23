Global Transdermal Patches Market Report 2023-2033, with Focus on Advanced Drug Delivery Systems and Expanding International Application Reach

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transdermal Patches Market: Focus on Distribution Channel, Application, End User, Patch Type, Adhesive Type, and Over 16 Countries' Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transdermal patches market encompasses a dynamic sector within the pharmaceutical industry that focuses on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of patches designed for drug delivery through the skin. These patches offer a non-invasive and convenient alternative to traditional routes of drug administration. Utilizing the skin as a medium for drug absorption, these patches steadily release medication into the bloodstream, ensuring controlled dosing and prolonged therapeutic effects.

The market is witnessing substantial growth owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and pain-related conditions, along with an increasing elderly population globally. Advancements in patch technology, including improved adhesives, enhanced drug formulations, and novel delivery mechanisms, are further propelling market expansion.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Overview:

  • Analysis of the current market size and growth potential.
  • Identification of key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
  • Regional analysis to understand market dynamics across different geographies.

Segmentation and Market Share:

  • Detailed segmentation based on application, distribution channel, adhesive type, patch type, and end user.
  • Insights into the market share of major players and emerging trends.

Competitive Landscape:

  • Profiling of major players in the Transdermal Patches Market.
  • Analysis of competitive strategies, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forecast and Outlook:

  • Projection of market trends and growth prospects for the next ten years.
  • Insights into potential disruptions and factors influencing market dynamics.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application

  • Pain Management
  • Hormonal Application
  • Central Nervous System Disorders
  • Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Smoking Cessation
  • Other Application

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

Segmentation by End-User

  • Homecare Settings
  • Hospitals & Clinics

Segmentation by Patch Type

  • Drug-In-Adhesive
  • Matrix Patches
  • Reservoir Membrane Patches
  • Microneedle Patches
  • Vapour Patches

Segmentation by Adhesive Type

  • Acrylic Adhesives
  • Silicone Adhesives
  • Hydrogel Adhesives
  • Other Adhesives

Segmentation by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest-of-the-World (ROW)

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The following companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

  • Abbvie
  • AdhexPharma
  • Agile Therapeutics
  • Booehringer Ingelheim International
  • Corium, Inc.
  • Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • GSK Plc.
  • Himamatsu Pharmaceuticals
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Nitto Denko
  • Novartis AG
  • Optum Rx
  • Prosolus
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals
  • Viatris

Key Questions to be Answered

  • How big is the transdermal patches market?
  • What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global transdermal patches market?
  • Who are the key players in the transdermal patches market?
  • Which is the fastest growing region in transdermal patches market?
  • Which region has the largest share in the transdermal patches market?


Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Trends : Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.2 Supply chain Overview
1.3 Research and Development Review
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 Stakeholder Analysis
1.5.1 Use case
1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria
1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events- Covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East Crisis
1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

2 Application
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 Global Transdermal Patches Market (by Application)
2.3.1 Pain Management
2.3.2 Hormonal Application
2.3.2.1 Transdermal Testosterone Therapy
2.3.2.2 Transdermal Oestrogen Therapy
2.3.3 Central Nervous System Disorders
2.3.4 Cardiovascular Diseases
2.3.5 Smoking Cessation
2.3.6 Other Application
2.4 Global Transdermal Patches Market (by Distribution Channel)
2.4.1 Hospital Pharmacies
2.4.2 Retail Pharmacies
2.4.3 Online Pharmacies
2.5 Global Transdermal Patches Market (by End-User)
2.5.1 Homecare Settings
2.5.2 Hospitals & Clinics

3 Products
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.2 Product Summary
3.3 Global Transdermal Patches Market
3.3.1 Market Overview
3.3.1.1 Analyst View
3.4 Global Transdermal Patches Market (by Patch Type)
3.4.1 Drug-In-Adhesive
3.4.1.1 Single Layer Drug in Adhesive Patch
3.4.1.2 Multi-Layer Drug in Adhesive Patch
3.4.2 Matrix Patches
3.4.3 Reservoir Membrane Patches
3.4.4 Microneedle Patches
3.4.5 Vapour Patches
3.5 Global Transdermal Patches Market (By Adhesive Type)
3.5.1 Acrylic Adhesives
3.5.2 Silicone Adhesives
3.5.3 Hydrogel Adhesives
3.5.4 Other Adhesives

4 Regions
4.1 Regional Summary
4.2 Drivers and Restraints
4.3 North America
4.4 Europe
4.5 Asia Pacific
4.6 Rest-of-the-World

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/larriw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


