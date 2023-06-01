Global Transdermal Patches Market Report 2023: Demand for Painless Medicine Administration Bolsters Demand

01 Jun, 2023, 10:45 ET
The Global Transdermal patches Market was valued at USD 7.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 11.95 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.72 % during the forecast period 2023-2030.
Transdermal patches are the medicated type of adhesive patches. They help in delivering a desired dose of medication inside the body by using the transdermal system and diffusion technique. The medication enters into the bloodstream over a while. These patches are used for various diseases and their benefits include painless administration of medicine and prolonged activity of the drug making them useful among old aged people and youth.
Market Drivers
The rising technological advancements in transdermal drug delivery systems along with various advantages like painless administration of medication drive the Transdermal patches market growth during the forecast period.
Furthermore, the transdermal patches are useful in the joint, muscular, paining points, and other chronic diseases propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing number of people quitting smoking increases the demand for nicotine patches which boosts the market growth.
Market Restraints
The increasing inability of the skin to absorb a large range of medications and rising chances of the development of contact dermatitis or other skin infections at the site of application hinder the growth of the transdermal patches market.
Regional Analysis
North America is likely to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the rising advancement in healthcare infrastructure, growing government initiatives along with support, rising adoption of product innovation by people, and a growing population with chronic disease in this region.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Single-Layer Drug-In-Adhesive
- Multi-Layer Drug-In-Adhesive
- Matrix
- Others
By Application
- Cardiovascular
- CNS
- Pain Management
- Dermatology
- Others
By Technology
- Electric Current
- Mechanical Arrays
- Thermal Ablation
- Chemical Enhancers
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Malaysia
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
- Venezuela
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Venezuela
Key Question Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in the Global Transdermal patches Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?
- Which segment/region will have the highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Transdermal Patches Market Outlook
5 Transdermal Patches Market, By Type
6 Transdermal Patches Market, By Technology
7 Transdermal Patches Market, By Application
8 Transdermal Patches Market, By Region
9 North America Transdermal Patches Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
10 Europe Transdermal Patches Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
11 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patches Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
12 Latin America Transdermal Patches Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
13 Middle East Transdermal Patches Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
14 Competitive Analysis
15 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- AdhexPharma
- ProSolus Inc
- Tapemark
- Tesa Labtec GmbH
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Therapie-Systeme AG
- Medherant Limited
- Corium International Inc
- ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Novartis AG
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Antares Pharma
- Aneva Drug Delivery Systems
- Medipatch Inc.
