Global Transdermal Patches Market Report 2023: Demand for Painless Medicine Administration Bolsters Demand

News provided by

Research and Markets

01 Jun, 2023, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transdermal Patches Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Application, By Technology, By Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Transdermal patches Market was valued at USD 7.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 11.95 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.72 % during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Transdermal patches are the medicated type of adhesive patches. They help in delivering a desired dose of medication inside the body by using the transdermal system and diffusion technique. The medication enters into the bloodstream over a while. These patches are used for various diseases and their benefits include painless administration of medicine and prolonged activity of the drug making them useful among old aged people and youth.

Market Drivers

The rising technological advancements in transdermal drug delivery systems along with various advantages like painless administration of medication drive the Transdermal patches market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the transdermal patches are useful in the joint, muscular, paining points, and other chronic diseases propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing number of people quitting smoking increases the demand for nicotine patches which boosts the market growth.

Market Restraints

The increasing inability of the skin to absorb a large range of medications and rising chances of the development of contact dermatitis or other skin infections at the site of application hinder the growth of the transdermal patches market.

Regional Analysis

North America is likely to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the rising advancement in healthcare infrastructure, growing government initiatives along with support, rising adoption of product innovation by people, and a growing population with chronic disease in this region.

Market Taxonomy
By Type

  • Single-Layer Drug-In-Adhesive
  • Multi-Layer Drug-In-Adhesive
  • Matrix
  • Others

By Application

  • Cardiovascular
  • CNS
  • Pain Management
  • Dermatology
  • Others

By Technology

  • Electric Current
  • Mechanical Arrays
  • Thermal Ablation
  • Chemical Enhancers
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Malaysia
  • Colombia
  • Peru
  • Chile
  • Venezuela
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Russia
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • Malaysia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Egypt
  • Kuwait
  • South Africa
  • Venezuela

Key Question Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in the Global Transdermal patches Market?
  • What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?
  • Which segment/region will have the highest growth?
  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Transdermal Patches Market Outlook

5 Transdermal Patches Market, By Type

6 Transdermal Patches Market, By Technology

7 Transdermal Patches Market, By Application

8 Transdermal Patches Market, By Region

9 North America Transdermal Patches Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

10 Europe Transdermal Patches Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

11 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patches Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

12 Latin America Transdermal Patches Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

13 Middle East Transdermal Patches Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

14 Competitive Analysis

15 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • AdhexPharma
  • ProSolus Inc
  • Tapemark
  • Tesa Labtec GmbH
  • Nitto Denko Corporation
  • Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc
  • Therapie-Systeme AG
  • Medherant Limited
  • Corium International Inc
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc
  • Novartis AG
  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc
  • Antares Pharma
  • Aneva Drug Delivery Systems
  • Medipatch Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/haqyo4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

2023 Canadian Big Data Salary and Skills Pay Survey Report: Current Market Value pay data for Specific Skills and Certifications

Global Nutraceuticals Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $650.5 Billion by 2030 at a 3.49% CAGR

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.