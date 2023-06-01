Global Transdermal Patches Market Report 2023: Demand for Painless Medicine Administration Bolsters Demand

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transdermal Patches Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Application, By Technology, By Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Transdermal patches Market was valued at USD 7.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 11.95 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.72 % during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Transdermal patches are the medicated type of adhesive patches. They help in delivering a desired dose of medication inside the body by using the transdermal system and diffusion technique. The medication enters into the bloodstream over a while. These patches are used for various diseases and their benefits include painless administration of medicine and prolonged activity of the drug making them useful among old aged people and youth.



Market Drivers



The rising technological advancements in transdermal drug delivery systems along with various advantages like painless administration of medication drive the Transdermal patches market growth during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the transdermal patches are useful in the joint, muscular, paining points, and other chronic diseases propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing number of people quitting smoking increases the demand for nicotine patches which boosts the market growth.



Market Restraints



The increasing inability of the skin to absorb a large range of medications and rising chances of the development of contact dermatitis or other skin infections at the site of application hinder the growth of the transdermal patches market.



Regional Analysis



North America is likely to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the rising advancement in healthcare infrastructure, growing government initiatives along with support, rising adoption of product innovation by people, and a growing population with chronic disease in this region.



Market Taxonomy

By Type

Single-Layer Drug-In-Adhesive

Multi-Layer Drug-In-Adhesive

Matrix

Others

By Application

Cardiovascular

CNS

Pain Management

Dermatology

Others

By Technology

Electric Current

Mechanical Arrays

Thermal Ablation

Chemical Enhancers

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Malaysia

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Venezuela

Key Question Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in the Global Transdermal patches Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?

Which segment/region will have the highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Transdermal Patches Market Outlook



5 Transdermal Patches Market, By Type



6 Transdermal Patches Market, By Technology



7 Transdermal Patches Market, By Application



8 Transdermal Patches Market, By Region



9 North America Transdermal Patches Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



10 Europe Transdermal Patches Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



11 Asia Pacific Transdermal Patches Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



12 Latin America Transdermal Patches Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



13 Middle East Transdermal Patches Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



14 Competitive Analysis



15 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

AdhexPharma

ProSolus Inc

Tapemark

Tesa Labtec GmbH

Nitto Denko Corporation

Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc

Therapie-Systeme AG

Medherant Limited

Corium International Inc

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc

Novartis AG

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc

Antares Pharma

Aneva Drug Delivery Systems

Medipatch Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/haqyo4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets