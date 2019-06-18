Global Transfer Switch Market 2019-2025: Growth Opportunities in Technological Innovation & Mergers and Acquisitions

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transfer Switch Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transfer switch (TS) is an electrical device that allows smooth and reliable transfer of electrical power between the primary utility and a secondary or backup power source, allowing critical loads to continue running with minimal or no outage. Continued growth in power demand from industrial, commercial and residential sectors coupled with power quality issues bolster the growth of backup or emergency power systems and consequently create demand for TS equipment.

TS equipment are essential in critical power applications such as healthcare and datacenters, where even momentary loss of power can cause financial loss or even endanger human life. Increasing integration of renewable energy sources into the energy mix as well as deployment of smart grid networks across all geographic regions drive the growth of the Global TS market.

North America generates a large portion of the global demand for TS equipment with APAC being the fastest growing region. Grid up-gradation efforts as well as widespread and heavily enforced codes mandating the use of TS equipment in backup and emergency power applications drive the growth of the North American market. Favorable government initiatives supporting the integration of renewables into the energy mix as well as development of smart grid and rural electrification networks in the APAC region bolster the growth of the TS industry.

By-pass Isolation and service entrance type ATS as well as delayed transition ATS are experiencing augmented uptake in commercial and industrial verticals as a result of increased functionality and operational safety requirements. The long product life along with the sturdiness and durability of TS equipment retard market growth by prolonging time for next purchase. Majority of manufacturers produce TS equipment with similar features and functionalities. This lack of product differentiation leads to the market becoming highly price sensitive which ultimately retards total market growth. Manufacturers should focus on developing quality devices that have advanced features and performance capabilities in order to meet evolving end-user needs and stand out from competing companies. Advanced features and functionalities also encourage end-users to replace their older models with newer equipment.

The TS market comprises of TS equipment manufacturers as well as multinational generator set manufacturers and global power management companies. Generator set manufacturers who have well-established, global distribution channels market their generator sets and TS as complete integrated solutions are posed to experience lucrative growth opportunities. Meanwhile, key market players in the generator set and power quality equipment market are consolidating with TS manufacturers to utilize existing technical expertise and market presence to enhance their product portfolio and global presence.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Industry Standards

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation by Operation Mode

Market Segmentation by Application Segments

TS Market-Regional Highlights

Market Distribution Channels

Segment Lifecycle

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Transfer Switch Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Transfer Switch Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Global Hot Spots

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application Segment

Revenue Forecast by Application Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application Segment

Percent Revenue Forecast by Operation Mode

Revenue Forecast by Operation Mode

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Operation Mode

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Transfer Switch Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Tier of Market Participants

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Technological Innovation

Growth Opportunity 2-Mergers and Acquisitions

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Segment Analysis-ATS

ATS Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by ATS Product Type

Revenue Forecast by ATS Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion by ATS Product Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by ATS Transition Mode

Revenue Forecast by ATS Transition Mode

Revenue Forecast Discussion by ATS Transition Mode

Percent Revenue Forecast by ATS Switching Mechanism

Revenue Forecast by ATS Switching Mechanism

Revenue Forecast Discussion by ATS Switching Mechanism

Percent Revenue Forecast by ATS Amperage

Revenue Forecast by ATS Amperage

Revenue Forecast Discussion by ATS Amperage

8. Segment Analysis-MTS

MTS Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. Application Segment Analysis-Industrial

Industrial Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

10. Application Segment Analysis-Commercial

Commercial Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

11. Application Segment Analysis-Residential

Residential Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

12. Regional Analysis-North America

North America Breakdown

Revenue Forecast-North America

Revenue Forecast Discussion-North America

13. Regional Analysis-APAC

14. Regional Analysis-Europe

15. Regional Analysis-RoW



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkgxfx





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

