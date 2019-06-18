Global Transfer Switch Market 2019-2025: Growth Opportunities in Technological Innovation & Mergers and Acquisitions
Jun 18, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transfer Switch Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The transfer switch (TS) is an electrical device that allows smooth and reliable transfer of electrical power between the primary utility and a secondary or backup power source, allowing critical loads to continue running with minimal or no outage. Continued growth in power demand from industrial, commercial and residential sectors coupled with power quality issues bolster the growth of backup or emergency power systems and consequently create demand for TS equipment.
TS equipment are essential in critical power applications such as healthcare and datacenters, where even momentary loss of power can cause financial loss or even endanger human life. Increasing integration of renewable energy sources into the energy mix as well as deployment of smart grid networks across all geographic regions drive the growth of the Global TS market.
North America generates a large portion of the global demand for TS equipment with APAC being the fastest growing region. Grid up-gradation efforts as well as widespread and heavily enforced codes mandating the use of TS equipment in backup and emergency power applications drive the growth of the North American market. Favorable government initiatives supporting the integration of renewables into the energy mix as well as development of smart grid and rural electrification networks in the APAC region bolster the growth of the TS industry.
By-pass Isolation and service entrance type ATS as well as delayed transition ATS are experiencing augmented uptake in commercial and industrial verticals as a result of increased functionality and operational safety requirements. The long product life along with the sturdiness and durability of TS equipment retard market growth by prolonging time for next purchase. Majority of manufacturers produce TS equipment with similar features and functionalities. This lack of product differentiation leads to the market becoming highly price sensitive which ultimately retards total market growth. Manufacturers should focus on developing quality devices that have advanced features and performance capabilities in order to meet evolving end-user needs and stand out from competing companies. Advanced features and functionalities also encourage end-users to replace their older models with newer equipment.
The TS market comprises of TS equipment manufacturers as well as multinational generator set manufacturers and global power management companies. Generator set manufacturers who have well-established, global distribution channels market their generator sets and TS as complete integrated solutions are posed to experience lucrative growth opportunities. Meanwhile, key market players in the generator set and power quality equipment market are consolidating with TS manufacturers to utilize existing technical expertise and market presence to enhance their product portfolio and global presence.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Industry Standards
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation by Operation Mode
- Market Segmentation by Application Segments
- TS Market-Regional Highlights
- Market Distribution Channels
- Segment Lifecycle
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Transfer Switch Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Transfer Switch Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Global Hot Spots
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Application Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Application Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Operation Mode
- Revenue Forecast by Operation Mode
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Operation Mode
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Transfer Switch Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Tier of Market Participants
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Technological Innovation
- Growth Opportunity 2-Mergers and Acquisitions
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Segment Analysis-ATS
- ATS Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by ATS Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by ATS Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by ATS Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by ATS Transition Mode
- Revenue Forecast by ATS Transition Mode
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by ATS Transition Mode
- Percent Revenue Forecast by ATS Switching Mechanism
- Revenue Forecast by ATS Switching Mechanism
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by ATS Switching Mechanism
- Percent Revenue Forecast by ATS Amperage
- Revenue Forecast by ATS Amperage
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by ATS Amperage
8. Segment Analysis-MTS
- MTS Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
9. Application Segment Analysis-Industrial
- Industrial Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
10. Application Segment Analysis-Commercial
- Commercial Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
11. Application Segment Analysis-Residential
- Residential Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
12. Regional Analysis-North America
- North America Breakdown
- Revenue Forecast-North America
- Revenue Forecast Discussion-North America
13. Regional Analysis-APAC
14. Regional Analysis-Europe
15. Regional Analysis-RoW
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkgxfx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article