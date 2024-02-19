Global Transfer Switches Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030 - Rising Investments on Smart Grids Accelerates Market Adoption

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transfer Switches - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Transfer Switches Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Transfer Switches estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Automatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Manual segment is estimated at 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $358.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR

The Transfer Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$358.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$596.5 Million by the ye

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Transfer Switches - A Prelude

Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Switch Type

Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Transition Mode

Classification of Transfer Switches Based on Ampere Rating

Major Application Areas for Transfer Switches

Transfer Switches: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS): Largest and Fastest Growing Product Type

Manual Transfer Switches Remain in Contention

Exhibiting Fastest Growth, Developing Regions Set to Emerge as Dominant Consumers

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Transfer Switches Market

Industrial Sector: Major Consumer

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Transfer Switches: A Fragmented Marketplace

Transfer Switches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels Demand for Transfer Switches

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA , China , India , Russia , Brazil , EU, Middle East and Rest of World

, , , , , EU, and Rest of World Rising Investments on Smart Grids Accelerates Market Adoption

Global Spending on Smart Grid Infrastructure (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Novel Opportunities Identified in Renewable Energy Sector

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018

Rising Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms

Urban Sprawl Aids Market Expansion

World Urban Population in Millions: 2000-2050

Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive the Market for Transfer Switches

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and 2018-2023

Healthy Construction Project Pipeline Value to Build Megacities Drives Importance of Transfer Switches: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

Steady Momentum in World Mining Industry Favors Market Growth

World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia , China , Russia , USA , and Others

, , , , and Others Transfer Switches Seek to Solidify Role in Data Center Electrical Infrastructure

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022

Data Center New Floor Space Capacity Additions (in '000 Sq. ft.) Worldwide for the Years 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019

A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects

Transfer Switches Gain Relevance in Airport Electrical Infrastructure

Robust Opportunities for Transfer Switch in Portable Generator Applications

Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for Ensuring Power Supply during Outages

Standby System Requirements Widen Use Case of Transfer Switches

Transfer Switches in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent Downtime

Lack of Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives the Demand for Transfer Switches

Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand

Technology Innovations & Developments Continue to Widen Addressable Market

