Global Transformers Market Report and Database 2019-2029 - Analysis of the Top 25 Exporters and Importers
Apr 23, 2020, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Markets for Transformers 2019-2029 - 4th Annual Report and Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers all Transformers larger than 16kVA for the period 2014 to 2029 segmented into the following types, for each country:
- Equipment Type
- Type of Transformer
- By Size
- By Customer Type
The report includes an executive summary which summarizes market trends, M&A activity, manufacturing and competitor trends, raw material pricing levels, and investment trends of the user base. The rationale for future estimates and forecasts is also provided. A narrative summary for each geographical region commenting on issues relates specifically to that region is also included.
The report includes:
- Detailed data on over 160 national markets for Transformers by Type and MVA Demand
- Market values and growth rates for all countries, from 2014 to 2019
- Market value and MVA growth rate forecasts for all countries, from 2019 to 2024
- Market value and MVA growth rate trends for all countries from 2024 to 2029
- Import and export values for each country by equipment type 2014 to 2018
- Three-year rolling average import values, with % shares by origin
- Global trade - Import and export of transformer parts
- A Supplier Matrix of Major Manufacturers and Products Supplied
- Estimates of sales of the world's leading manufacturers of Transformers, with estimates of sales per region, equipment type and customer type.
- Production data (by value) for major manufacturing nations
- Country infrastructure data and plans
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Objectives and Scope
1.2 Methodology
2. Summary
3. The World Market
3.1 Forecast World Market 2014-2029
4. The World's Major Transformer Manufacturers
4.1 Transformer Industry Contact Details
5. Regional Markets
5.1 Western Europe
5.2 Eastern Europe
5.3 Former Soviet Union
5.4 North Africa
5.5 West Africa
5.6 Central Africa
5.7 East Africa
5.8 Southern Africa
5.9 Middle East
5.10 Indian Subcontinent
5.11 Asia
5.12 South America
5.13 Central America and the Caribbean
5.14 North America
5.15 Oceania
6. Production
7. Trade Analysis
7.1 Top 25 Exporters
7.2 Top 25 Importers
7.3 Export Values
7.4 Export Percentages
7.5 Import Values
8. Trade-In Transformer Parts
9. Appendices
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Aichi
- BHEL
- CG Group
- Daihen
- Eaton Cooper
- GE
- Hitachi
- Howard
- Hyosung
- Hyundai
- JHSP
- Meidensha
- Mitsubishi
- Nissin
- Schneider
- Siemens
- SPX Waukesha
- Takaoka
- TBEA
- Toshiba
- TWBB-Baoding
- WEG
- XD Group
- ZTR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1lyn6
