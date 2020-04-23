Global Transformers Market Report and Database 2019-2029 - Analysis of the Top 25 Exporters and Importers

DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Markets for Transformers 2019-2029 - 4th Annual Report and Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers all Transformers larger than 16kVA for the period 2014 to 2029 segmented into the following types, for each country:

Equipment Type

Type of Transformer

By Size

By Customer Type

The report includes an executive summary which summarizes market trends, M&A activity, manufacturing and competitor trends, raw material pricing levels, and investment trends of the user base. The rationale for future estimates and forecasts is also provided. A narrative summary for each geographical region commenting on issues relates specifically to that region is also included.



The report includes:

Detailed data on over 160 national markets for Transformers by Type and MVA Demand

Market values and growth rates for all countries, from 2014 to 2019

Market value and MVA growth rate forecasts for all countries, from 2019 to 2024

Market value and MVA growth rate trends for all countries from 2024 to 2029

Import and export values for each country by equipment type 2014 to 2018

Three-year rolling average import values, with % shares by origin

Global trade - Import and export of transformer parts

A Supplier Matrix of Major Manufacturers and Products Supplied

Estimates of sales of the world's leading manufacturers of Transformers, with estimates of sales per region, equipment type and customer type.

Production data (by value) for major manufacturing nations

Country infrastructure data and plans

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Objectives and Scope

1.2 Methodology



2. Summary



3. The World Market

3.1 Forecast World Market 2014-2029



4. The World's Major Transformer Manufacturers

4.1 Transformer Industry Contact Details



5. Regional Markets

5.1 Western Europe

5.2 Eastern Europe

5.3 Former Soviet Union

5.4 North Africa

5.5 West Africa

5.6 Central Africa

5.7 East Africa

5.8 Southern Africa

5.9 Middle East

5.10 Indian Subcontinent

5.11 Asia

5.12 South America

5.13 Central America and the Caribbean

5.14 North America

5.15 Oceania



6. Production



7. Trade Analysis

7.1 Top 25 Exporters

7.2 Top 25 Importers

7.3 Export Values

7.4 Export Percentages

7.5 Import Values



8. Trade-In Transformer Parts

9. Appendices

Companies Mentioned



ABB

Aichi

BHEL

CG Group

Daihen

Eaton Cooper

GE

Hitachi

Howard

Hyosung

Hyundai

JHSP

Meidensha

Mitsubishi

Nissin

Schneider

Siemens

SPX Waukesha

Takaoka

TBEA

Toshiba

TWBB-Baoding

WEG

XD Group

ZTR

