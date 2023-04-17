Global Transit Cards Market to 2028: Digitization of Technologies Used for Public Transportation Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transit Cards Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transit cards market size reached US$ 69.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 107.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2028.

A transit card, or travel card, is a pocket-sized ticket or pass issued to the passenger to take unlimited or pre-defined bus, train or metro trips. The card is usually manufactured using polyvinyl chloride and consists of an embedded integrated circuit, a microcontroller and a secured memory chip.

It is primarily used for authentication and identification in public transportation systems and are available in contact-based, contactless, dual interface and hybrid variants. In comparison to the traditionally used magnetic passes and paper-based ticketing systems, transit cards are highly reliable, convenient to use and have minimal risks of fraudulent activities.



Significant growth in the transportation industry, along with the digitization of technologies used for public transportation, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. With rapid urbanization and the increasing requirement for effective passenger mobility solutions, there is a rising demand for modern ticketing systems.

In line with this, the adoption of multi-application transit cards is also contributing to the market growth. Various product innovations, such as the development of tamper-resistant transit cards that can be accessed only through a personal identification number (PIN), are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Product manufacturers are also developing advanced contactless transit cards that can be waved over a radio frequency identification device (RFID) for convenient passage of the users.

Other factors, including an extensive increase in the global population, along with significant improvements in the existing transportation infrastructure, especially in the developing countries, are anticipated to drive the market further.



