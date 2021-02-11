Global Transit NFC Mobile Ticketing Report 2021: Focus on Integration and Interoperability, Contactless and Open Loop Payments, MaaS, Digitalisation and Big Data in Public Transport Ticketing

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NFC Mobile Ticketing for Transit Report 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research estimates that the market size of mobile ticketing for public transport will increase from USD350 million in 2018 to over USD1.7 billion in 2025.



The report will be useful for transport authorities, operators, service and technology providers, system integrators, ticketing equipment suppliers, investors/lenders, start-ups, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, academia, etc.



Here are some of the key highlights from the report:

With the spotlight on contactless payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the size of mobile ticketing industry has increased by 40 percent.

Around 60 percent of the cities with plans to deploy mobile ticketing are based in Europe .

. In the US, of the total cities with plans to deploy NFC-based mobile ticketing, over 80 percent will deploy the solution for the first time.

Digital wallets account for 50 percent of the share in NFC-based mobile ticketing.

The NFC Mobile Ticketing for Transit Report provides an analysis on:

Chapter 1: Information on the current NFC mobile ticketing industry, applications of NFC mobile ticketing technologies, NFC-enabled digital wallets, wallet models and processes, standards and certifications, key trends impacting the current market, comparative analysis of alternative fare media, considerations for transit agencies to deploy mobile ticketing, benefits of mobile ticketing to transit authorities, and key issues and challenges.

Chapter 2: Key upcoming trends influencing adoption of NFC ticketings such as integration and interoperability, contactless and open-loop payments, mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), blockchain, digitalisation in public transport, big data, and evolving customer expectations.

Chapter 3: Detailed impact of COVID-19 on mobile ticketing for public transport with a focus on regional impact, factors influencing the use of mobile ticketing and expected growth in mobile ticketing in the post-COVID era.

Chapter 4: Recent developments including deployments, pilot projects, contracts awarded, announcements, partnerships, etc.

Chapter 5: Outlook for the segment, opportunities, key growth drivers, plans of transit agencies to deploy NFC-based mobile ticketing, the potential for NFC mobile ticketing, way forward to 2030 and risks and challenges impacting future deployment.

Chapter 6: Analysis of opportunities by region- North America , Latin America , Asia Pacific , Europe and the Middle East and Africa .

, , , and the and . Chapter 7: Information on key players in the segment, the competitive landscape and the industry outlook.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Current NFC Mobile Ticketing Industry for Public Transport

1.1 Overview

1.2 Current Market Size

1.3 Spotlight on Mobile Ticketing in the COVID World

1.4 Applications of NFC Mobile Ticketing Technologies

1.5 Introduction to NFC-enabled Digital Wallets, Wallet Models and Processes

1.6 Standards and Certifications

1.7 Key Trends Impacting the Current Market

1.8 Comparative Analysis of Alternative Fare Media

1.9 NFC Mobile Ticketing and QR Code-based Ticketing

1.10 NFC Mobile Ticketing vis-a-vis EMV Payments

1.11 Considerations for Transit Agencies to Deploy Mobile Ticketing

1.12 Benefits of Mobile Ticketing to Transit Authorities

1.13 Key Issues and Challenges

2. Key Upcoming Trends Influencing Adoption of Mobile Ticketing

2.1 Focus on Integration and Interoperability

2.2 Contactless and Open Loop Payments

2.3 Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

2.4 Blockchain

2.5 Wearable Technology and Other Devices

2.6 Digitalisation and Big Data in Public Transport Ticketing

2.7 Evolving Customer Expectations

2.8 Other Key Trends

3. Impact of COVID-119 on Mobile Ticketing for Public Transport

3.1 Impact on the Current Mobile Ticketing Market

3.2 Factors Influencing Use of Mobile Ticketing

3.3 Expected Growth in Mobile Ticketing in the Post-COVID Era

3.4 Regional Impact

4. Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Deployments

4.2 Recent Announcements

4.3 Recent Pilot Projects

4.4 Recent Contracts Awarded

4.5 Recent Partnerships and Collaborations

4.6 Recent Technology Developments

4.7 Other Recent Developments

4.8 Open Tenders

5. Market Outlook and Opportunities by 2025 and Beyond

5.1 Key Growth Drivers

5.2 Growth in Mobile Ticketing Market Size by 2025

5.3 Future Market Outlook and Opportunities

5.4 City/Transit Agency Plans for Deployment of Mobile Ticketing

5.5 The Way Forward to 2030

5.6 Risks and Challenges Impacting Future Deployments

6. Analysis of Regional Trends, Opportunities and Potential

6.1 North America

6.2 Latin America

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Europe

6.5 Middle East

6.6 Africa

7. Key Players

7.1 Overview

7.2 Competitive Landscape

7.3 Profiles of Key Players

7.4 Industry Outlook

