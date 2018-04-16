Global Translation Management Software Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Lionbridge, Moravia IT, SDL & welocalize

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Translation Management Software Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Translation Management Software Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 14.25% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Translation Management Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Translation management software is an end-to-end solution for digital content translation. It is designed to reduce the translation costs and to simplify the translation process by eliminating more than 90% of the manual processes. The adoption of cloud-based translation management software is increasing due to the rising use of the Internet in all end-user segments.
According to the report, one driver in the market is the exponential increase in the volume of data. One trend affecting this market is the emergence of cloud computing services. Further, the report states that one challenge that might affect market growth is the threat from open-source translation management software vendors.
Key vendors
- Lionbridge
- Moravia IT
- SDL
- welocalize
