Global Translation Management Software Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Lionbridge, Moravia IT, SDL & welocalize

The Global Translation Management Software Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 14.25% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Translation Management Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Translation management software is an end-to-end solution for digital content translation. It is designed to reduce the translation costs and to simplify the translation process by eliminating more than 90% of the manual processes. The adoption of cloud-based translation management software is increasing due to the rising use of the Internet in all end-user segments.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the exponential increase in the volume of data. One trend affecting this market is the emergence of cloud computing services. Further, the report states that one challenge that might affect market growth is the threat from open-source translation management software vendors.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Key vendors

Lionbridge

Moravia IT

SDL

welocalize

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Segmentation by geography

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of cloud computing services

Increased adoption of the BYOD policy

Surge in the demand for advanced robotics

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



