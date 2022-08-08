Global Transmission Fluid Market Report 2022: High Demand for Passenger & Commercial Vehicles in Emerging Economies & Development of New Engines & Transmission Assemblies Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Transmission Fluid Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transmission fluid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% during 2022-2027.



Transmission fluid is a product that provides lubrication for the transmission assembly which consists of transmission, gearbox, and axle. It helps to reduce the friction and heat generated during the operation. As the gearbox runs at high speed it is necessary to provide good quality lubricant to avoid malfunction of the vehicle. Transmission fluid is essential to improve the vehicle's performance as the transmission transfers the power generated in the engine to the vehicle's wheels.

Therefore, transmission fluid is the critical component offering smooth functioning of the transmission assembly. When transmission assembly is in operation, transmission fluid acts as a lubricant and protects the many moving parts such as clutch, gearbox, propeller shaft, differential and axle, and live axle. The transmission fluid market changes as the customers demand better-performing lubricants to enhance the fuel economy and deliver better performance. Transmission fluids are manufactured from mineral oils derived from crude oil in the past.

However, as the automotive industry developed, the mineral oil-based transmission fluid could not perform as per the new engine and transmission requirements. Therefore, demand for synthetic oil-based transmission fluid and additives is increasing rapidly. Advancements in technology helped the transmission fluid industry cater to diverse needs such as increasing the shelf life of the transmission, reducing carbon footprint, improving fuel economy, supplying lubricants with low viscosity, and meeting the increasing vehicle emission standards. The growing use of passenger cars in emerging economies has fueled the transmission fluid market. The global transmission fluid market shipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Growth Enablers

Development of Eco-Friendly Transmission Fluids

Increased EV Demand

Urbanization & High Middle-Income Population

Market Restraints

Mature Passenger Vehicle Market in Developed Economies

Fluctuations in Crude Oil Prices

Market Opportunities & Trends

High Demand for Passenger & Commercial Vehicles in Emerging Economies

Development of New Engines & Transmission Assemblies

TRANSMISSION FLUID MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Applications

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Vehicles

Others

Segmentation by Oil Type

Fully Synthetic Oil

Mineral Oil

Semi-Synthetic Oil

Segmentation by Region

