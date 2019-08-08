Global Transmission Sales Market Forecasts to 2024: Opportunities in Increased Focus on Mature Oil & Gas Fields

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transmission Sales Market by Type (Reciprocating, Rotary, Centrifugal, Axial Flow), Application (Artificial lift, Gas Processing Station, LNG & FPS, Storage & Facilities), Compression Media, End Users, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transmission sales market is estimated to be valued at USD 14.60 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 18.69 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.2%.

The factors driving the market include the growing demand for natural gas and power generation and the need for increased government support. The major players in the transmission sales market are Caterpillar, Cummins, Atlas Copco, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

A transmission sales equipment pressurizes and circulates the gas inside a pipeline by providing efficient processing to the gas for safety or control systems, recovering and recompressing the processed gas, maintaining correct pressure levels, avoiding contamination of the processed gas, and processing of biogas coming from water and residential waste.



The transmission sales market has 2 types of compressors that operate on positive displacement and dynamic mechanisms. These compressors are deployed mainly for meeting compressed air requirements. They are used by various end-users such as oil & gas, power generation, water & wastewater management, and others, including chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverage, automotive, mining & metals, pulp & paper, and construction. These compressors use 2 rotors (screws) to compress a multitude of gases, ranging from air to light hydrocarbons, nitrogen, ammonia, and others. The transmission sales equipment (compressors) are commonly segregated into air & gas compression types.



