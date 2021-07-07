Global Transparent Caching Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transparent Caching Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transparent caching market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Transparent caching refers to the process of storing data close to the subscriber so that future requests for the same can be served quickly. Although caching was the sole domain of website hosting and serving, it has now moved to mainstream computing and is even integrated into new operating systems. In the world of transparent caching, content is not pre-provisioned; however, the system has to identify which is the most popular content across various sources and then store it for local delivery. The caching and distribution can be done on a statistical basis by detecting the most requested content, or in accordance with business rules wherein an operator would propagate to the local delivery layer via open application program interfaces (APIs).



Transparent caching offers numerous advantages, such as improving the performance and Quality of Experience (QoE) for the end users and reducing network bandwidth consumption. It also helps in lowering capital expense (CAPEX) and operating expense (OPEX) by enabling the existing network routers, switches and internet links to handle more traffic. Moreover, the growing video content represents another major factor driving the market growth, as it is the largest and fastest growing type of network traffic load, especially over mobile devices.

Moreover, many leading IT firms are advancing caching technology as a fully managed service to speed deployment and streamline ongoing operations. For instance, Qwilt, an Edge Cloud application developer, has introduced "Qwilt Live Stream Cache," a caching solution for optimizing both the live and on-demand streaming video by caching content at the network edge, close to consumers. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global transparent caching market to grow at a CAGR of around 28% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Akamai Technologies Inc., ARA Networks, Brocade Communications Systems, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Ericsson, Fortinet Inc., Google Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kollective Technology Inc., Level 3 Communications LLC, Nokia Corporation, Qwilt, Superlumin, Symantec Corporation Ltd., etc.



