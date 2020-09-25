Global Transplantation Market to 2027: Focus on Products (Tissue Products, Immunosuppressive Drugs), & Applications (Organ, Tissue Transplants)

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transplantation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Tissue Products, Immunosuppressive Drugs), By Application Type (Organ, Tissue Transplants), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transplantation market size is expected to reach USD 25.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3

Transplantation Market Report Highlights

Tissue products was the largest revenue-generating segment due to rising demand for tissue and organ transplant procedures

Tissue products segment is expected to expand further at a significant CAGR owing to advancement in transplantation products

The transplant centers end-use segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising popularity of these centers for transplant procedures

The hospitals segment led the market in 2019, in terms of revenue, owing to a large number of transplant procedures performed in hospitals

North America was the leading regional market in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure

was the leading regional market in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure Moreover, presence of a large number of research laboratories, biotechnology, and medical devices manufacturing companies in North America is projected to contribute to the region's growth

Growing cases of organ failure have resulted increased demand for transplantation procedures. Rising demand for tissue products, immunosuppressants, and organ preservation solutions is a major factor anticipated to boost the market growth during forecast period. Thus, many biotechnology and medical device manufacturing companies are concentrating on the development of advanced transplant products.



Technological advancement in organ transplantation methods is another key factor supporting the market growth. Introduction of advanced tissue products, such as DeNovo NT Graft, Chondrofix Osteochondral Allograft, and DuraMatrix Collagen Dura Substitute Membrane provides higher benefits during treatment.



In addition, computerized support systems with advanced systems and software allow easy & effective maintenance of tissues. Thus, availability of such advanced techniques supports market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Transplantation Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Increasing incidence of organ failure

3.4.1.2. Technological advancement in transplantation method

3.4.1.3. Developed tissue banks

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Shortage of organ donors

3.4.2.2. Ethical and cultural issues

3.4.3. Key opportunities prioritized

3.4.3.1. Key opportunities prioritized, by Product

3.4.3.2. Key opportunities prioritized, by application

3.4.3.3. Key opportunities prioritized, by end use

3.5. Transplantation Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.5.2. PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4. Transplantation Market by Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Tissue products

4.1.2. Immunosuppressive drugs

4.1.3. Preservation Solutions



Chapter 5. Transplantation Market: Application Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Organ transplant

5.1.2. Tissue transplant

5.2. Product Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Transplantation Market by Application Type Outlook

5.4.1. Organ transplant

5.4.2. Tissue transplant



Chapter 6. Transplantation Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Hospitals

6.1.2. Transplantation centers

6.1.3. Others

6.2. Product Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Transplantation Market by End Use Channel Outlook

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Transplantation centers

6.4.3. Others



Chapter 7. Transplantation Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Country Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.2. County Market Dashboard

7.3. Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2019



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic

AbbVie Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Novartis

21st Century Medicine

Biolife Solutions

Teva Pharmaceutical

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/efyfau

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

