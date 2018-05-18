Global Transportation Next-Generation Battery Market 2018-2022: Increase in Nanotechnology Next-Generation Battery Market

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Next-generation Battery Market for Transportation Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global next-generation battery market for transportation industry to grow at a CAGR of 80.12% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Next-generation Battery Market for Transportation Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increase in nanotechnology next-generation battery market. The growing nanotechnology next-generation battery market will drive the growth of the next-generation battery market for transportation industry. Nanotechnology-enabled batteries are still gaining popularity in the market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is need for improved drone flying time. To ensure longer runtime and provide optimum performance, drone manufacturers are focusing on new battery technologies that can maintain a balance between weight, performance, and energy consumption.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lead pollution and stringent laws. The demand for lead-acid batteries has increased due to the growth of the automotive and other industrial sectors and rise in the battery energy storage applications for HEVs and renewable power generation.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
Segmentation by technology
Comparison by technology
Solid-state battery - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Lithium-sulfur battery - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Advanced lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Increase in nanotechnology next-generation battery market
Rising number of vendors and collaborations
Rising adoption of fuel cells in automotive industry
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
OXIS Energy
PolyPlus
Sakti3
Seeo
Sion Power
The Furukawa Battery
PART 15: APPENDIX
