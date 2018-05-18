Global Transportation Next-Generation Battery Market 2018-2022: Increase in Nanotechnology Next-Generation Battery Market

The global next-generation battery market for transportation industry to grow at a CAGR of 80.12% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Next-generation Battery Market for Transportation Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in nanotechnology next-generation battery market. The growing nanotechnology next-generation battery market will drive the growth of the next-generation battery market for transportation industry. Nanotechnology-enabled batteries are still gaining popularity in the market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is need for improved drone flying time. To ensure longer runtime and provide optimum performance, drone manufacturers are focusing on new battery technologies that can maintain a balance between weight, performance, and energy consumption.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lead pollution and stringent laws. The demand for lead-acid batteries has increased due to the growth of the automotive and other industrial sectors and rise in the battery energy storage applications for HEVs and renewable power generation.

Key vendors

OXIS Energy

PolyPlus

Sakti3

Seeo

Sion Power

The Furukawa Battery

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY



Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Solid-state battery - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Lithium-sulfur battery - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Advanced lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



Market drivers

Market challenges



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



Increase in nanotechnology next-generation battery market

Rising number of vendors and collaborations

Rising adoption of fuel cells in automotive industry



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

OXIS Energy

PolyPlus

Sakti3

Seeo

Sion Power

The Furukawa Battery



PART 15: APPENDIX



