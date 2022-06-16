Global Travel and Hospitality Customer Engagement Growth Opportunities Report 2022 with Use Cases for Amelia - Resort World Las Vegas, Teleperformance - TP Travel, Webhelp - Travel & Leisure Portfolio

Jun 16, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Travel and Hospitality Customer Engagement" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report recommends that employing virtual assistants, chatbots, user communities, useful FAQs sections, and interactive voice solutions is the place to start, given that one-third of consumers (even more among millennials and Gen Z) prefer to resolve issues themselves.
Alternatively, AI and natural language understanding (NLU) technologies can simplify the journey by allowing users to share their intent in just a few words.
Customer service underpins success in the travel and hospitality (T&H) industry. Undoubtedly, more than in any other industry, the voice of the customer expressed in rankings and reviews takes a prominent role.
T&H organizations are streamlining several internal processes (including mobile and digital touchpoints) and empowering customers with automation and self-service solutions since, on average, more than 8 out of 10 hotel bookings are done without human intervention.
Even if T&H businesses are deploying the latest technologies and rationalizing processes, they must focus on employee training and coaching to delight customers and create an emotional connection. How agents behave and perform ultimately determines a company's relationship with customers. Employee experience and empowerment are paramount to improving CX.
Needless to say, a guest's first interaction with a location (including hotels and restaurants) is usually digital when exploring options that will meet their requirements. Thus, it is important that T&H organizations use the customer perspective to evaluate how their business or property is presented in the digital marketplace.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Travel & Hospitality Customer Engagement
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. A Snapshot of the Travel and Hospitality Industry and its Approach to Customer Care
- Mixed Emotions - The Travel & Hospitality Industry Today
- The Current State of Travel & Hospitality Customer Care
- Moving Forward - The Digitalization of CX in the Travel & Hospitality Industry
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Digital Transformation in Travel & Hospitality
- CX in Travel & Hospitality
- The Global IT and Telecom Decision-Maker (ITDM) Study - Travel & Hospitality
- High-priority Business Goals for Travel & Hospitality
- Hurdles to Meet or Exceed Digital Transformation Objectives
- COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Strategy and Investments
- COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives
- Digital Transformation Success Measurement
- Estimated Change in IT/Telecom Budgets in 2022
4. The Human Factor
- The Great Resignation - Travel & Hospitality Industry's Achilles Heel
- Agent Attrition Rate in the Travel & Hospitality Industry
- Employee Engagement Initiatives for 2022
- Enhancing Frontline Worker Performance Initiatives
- Digital Capabilities Readiness to Empower Frontline Workers
- Future Investments in Technologies for Frontline Workers
- Communications and Collaboration Solutions for Frontline Workers - Investment Considerations
- Key Factors that Prevent Meeting Frontline Worker Goals and Objectives
5. Customer Engagement Priorities
- Customer Experience Priorities
- Key Metrics to Evaluate the Success of CX Initiatives
- Key Factors that Prevent Meeting or Exceeding CX Objectives
- Key Drivers for CX Investments
- Key Factors Influencing CX Solutions Acquisition
- Preference for CX Communications Solutions
- Technologies to Improve Contact Center Performance - Plan to Invest
6. Customer Engagement Trends and Technologies
- Supported Interaction Channels - Today*
- Supported Interaction Channels - Plan to Support over the Next Year
- Interesting Developments/Changes During 2021
- Status of Channels Integration - Today
- Reasons for Not Delivering a Fully Integrated Omnichannel Experience
- Use Case: Amelia - Resort World Las Vegas (RWLV)
- Use Case: Teleperformance - TP Travel
- Use Case: Webhelp - Travel & Leisure Portfolio
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Contactless Services & Digital Payments
- Growth Opportunity 2: Wider Breadth of Connectivity Options
- Growth Opportunity 3: Hyper Personalization
8. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1b71b
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article