Global Travel and Tourism chooses Sabre as an exclusive technology provider to enter the online travel space

MANAMA, Bahrain, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Travel and Tourism, one of the leading travel agencies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has signed an exclusive multi-year agreement with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, to continue use of its innovative technology and platform to manage travel.

Under this agreement, Global Travel will continue to access Sabre's portfolio of innovative technology and its intelligent platform, Sabre Red 360, allowing it to harness more data, content and flexibility to differentiate its offering, compete more effectively and grow faster in the region.

"As a key customer for Sabre for more than a decade, we're thrilled to continue to support the future growth and plans of Global Travel," said Abdul Razzaq-Iyer, vice president, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. "We are constantly evolving our technology, enabling us to offer agencies faster innovation and more flexible solutions infused with data-driven insights. We stand ready to help Global Travel achieve its mission to enter the online travel space and solve travel challenges."

Online travel is growing significantly in the Middle East driven by high adoption for consumer technologies and high expectations from the travel players. Studies indicate that online travel bookings represent approximately 32% of the overall ME travel market and this is projected to reach 40% by 2021.

"We are delighted to renew our long-standing partnership with Sabre to support our plans to enter the online space," said Suhaib Kidwai, CEO, Global Travel and Tours. "We have enjoyed a very successful long-standing partnership with Sabre and now it's time to extend this privilege to use their global expertise to establish our online presence in the region. We are sure Sabre is the right partner to lead us through this transition and trust that it has the technology, expertise and the right team to make this happen."

Global Travel and Tours will continue to enjoy access to Sabre's GDS of more than 420 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car and cruise providers, giving Global Travel and Tourism the opportunity to sell personalized travel packages from suppliers all over the world.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

