Global Travel Collection (GTC) "1st Look Presents - Extra Mile Club" Collaboration Returns

New episodes debut on NBC stations on Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, with luxury travel advisors competing to plan the perfect vacation for celebrity clients

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever dreamed of a luxury trip to Hawaii? You'll have a chance to see what that would look like when new episodes of reality show "1st Look Presents – Extra Mile Club" premiere Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 on NBC stations nationwide, featuring top travel advisors from Global Travel Collection competing to design the perfect vacation for celebrity clients.

Global Travel Collection (GTC) represents the most influential community of luxury travel advisors. Among them are Extra Mile Club co-stars, Leslie Tillem and Curtis Parris, whose decades of expertise allow them to craft exceptional experiences, leveraging strong relationships with top hotels and destination partners to deliver something truly extraordinary for each client.

In the new episodes, Tillem and Parris will put all of their negotiating and networking skills to the test as they create one-of-a-kind experiences on the island of Maui for Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani of the Netflix series "Selling Sunset." Hernan and Lazkani will select the winning itinerary.

The reality series will shine a spotlight on Maui's rich culture and stunning natural beauty, as well as the resilience of its people, who are trying to move forward with optimism and hope after last year's devastating wildfires. While some areas affected by the wildfires remain closed, much of the island, along with other destinations in Hawaii, are open to tourism. Following the wildfires, Global Travel Collection's foundation donated $10,000 to Maui United Way to aid affected communities, and GTC remains committed to assisting in the island's economic recovery.

"Viewers will have a chance to see the amazing work of our dedicated luxury travel advisors as they create bespoke vacations for their clients," said Angie Licea, President, Global Travel Collection. "The value of travel advisors is more significant than ever, and this show provides a platform to highlight all they do for viewers. We also hope that the series will help with Maui's recovery by showcasing the island's tremendous natural beauty and the wide variety of activities available to visitors."

"1st Look Presents – Extra Mile Club" is produced by LXTV Productions, which is part of NBCUniversal Local, as an extension of its popular "1st Look" entertainment, travel and lifestyle brand. The new episodes of "Extra Mile Club" were developed in partnership with Global Travel Collection, which is part of Internova Travel Group, one of the largest travel services companies in the world.

"We are thrilled to highlight Maui and the travel advisors who craft exceptional experiences on the island in partnership with Global Travel Collection," said Marni Sabia, VP of Original Content & Development for LXTV Productions. "Our mission is to create engaging content for audiences who love travel and are inspired by beautiful destinations. With 'Extra Mile Club,' we have the opportunity to offer the unique perspectives of both clients and the travel advisors to give viewers an entertaining and insightful experience, and hopefully inspire their future adventures."

"Extra Mile Club" destination filming partners include Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Maverick Helicopters, Ohana Nui Charters, Maui Reef Adventures, Hawaiian Paddle Sports, Kiawe Outdoor, Ulupalakua Ranch, Hua Momona Farms, Chef Zach Laidlaw, Puka Swimwear, Maui Roadsters, Circle M Ranch, photographer Tad Craig, Manutea Nui Entertainment and Maui Ku'ia Estate Chocolate. Ehman Productions provided some production crew personnel and equipment.

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), part of Internova Travel Group, is the most influential collection of international luxury travel agencies. More than 1,500 GTC advisors are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travellers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. GTC's combined global reach and leverage.

About LXTV Productions

LXTV is the National Emmy® award-winning lifestyle production company of the NBC Owned Television Stations group, a part of NBCUniversal Local. LXTV produces original series and specials, including 1st Look, a travel show which spotlights the best places to eat, play and indulge; Open House and Open House NYC, hosted by Sara Gore, where audiences get a look at America's most lavish homes and get design ideas, advice and inspiration from the industry's emerging and established names; George to the Rescue, a home improvement show hosted by George Oliphant, where design and construction experts help families and communities realize their home improvement dreams. LXTV shows are available on NBC-owned and affiliated stations in the U.S., on the streaming channel NBC LX Home and out-of-home platforms including taxis, gas stations, buses and nail salons, and on streaming platforms such as Peacock, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

