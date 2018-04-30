Global Travel Luggage Market 2013-2017 & 2018-2023 - Key Players are Samsonite, VIP Industries, RIMOVA, VF, Briggs & Riley Travelware, DELSEY & Fox Luggage

Global travel luggage market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.06% during 2018 - 2023.



The Value & Mid category of Travel Luggage market accounts for larger market share and witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rapid urbanization, growing middle income class group, emerging low cost products with better functionality and high durability.



However, the demand for Travel Luggage in premium segment is anticipated to advance at higher rate owing to the increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle and growing perception of viewing Travel Luggage as part of lifestyle products in line with the emerging new products into the segment with integrated innovative products.



Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global Travel Luggage market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-pacific region include rapid urbanization, increasing investment in travel & tourism and rapidly increasing disposable income of middle class income group.



Scope of the Report



Global Travel Luggage Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

Global Travel Luggage Market - Size and Growth

By Price Point - Value & Mid, Premium, Luxury

By Distribution Channel - Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation



4. Global Travel Luggage Market



5. Global Travel Luggage Market: Growth and Forecast



6. Global Travel Luggage Market: Segment Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Samsonite International S.A.

VIP Industries Ltd.

RIMOVA

VF Corporation

Briggs & Riley Travelware

DELSEY

Fox Luggage Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k9bl9b/global_travel?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-travel-luggage-market-2013-2017--2018-2023---key-players-are-samsonite-vip-industries-rimova-vf-briggs--riley-travelware-delsey--fox-luggage-300638969.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

