Global Travel Luggage Market 2013-2017 & 2018-2023 - Key Players are Samsonite, VIP Industries, RIMOVA, VF, Briggs & Riley Travelware, DELSEY & Fox Luggage

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Travel Luggage Market: Analysis By Price Point (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others) - By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global travel luggage market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.06% during 2018 - 2023.
The Value & Mid category of Travel Luggage market accounts for larger market share and witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of rapid urbanization, growing middle income class group, emerging low cost products with better functionality and high durability.
However, the demand for Travel Luggage in premium segment is anticipated to advance at higher rate owing to the increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle and growing perception of viewing Travel Luggage as part of lifestyle products in line with the emerging new products into the segment with integrated innovative products.
Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global Travel Luggage market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-pacific region include rapid urbanization, increasing investment in travel & tourism and rapidly increasing disposable income of middle class income group.
Scope of the Report
Global Travel Luggage Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023
- Global Travel Luggage Market - Size and Growth
- By Price Point - Value & Mid, Premium, Luxury
- By Distribution Channel - Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendation
4. Global Travel Luggage Market
5. Global Travel Luggage Market: Growth and Forecast
6. Global Travel Luggage Market: Segment Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Samsonite International S.A.
- VIP Industries Ltd.
- RIMOVA
- VF Corporation
- Briggs & Riley Travelware
- DELSEY
- Fox Luggage Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k9bl9b/global_travel?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-travel-luggage-market-2013-2017--2018-2023---key-players-are-samsonite-vip-industries-rimova-vf-briggs--riley-travelware-delsey--fox-luggage-300638969.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article