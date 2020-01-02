Global Travel Luggage Market Review 2014-2019 & Forecast to 2024 - Increasing Opportunity in Online Retail

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Travel Luggage Market (2019 Edition) - World Market Review By Price Point (Value and Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury), By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Travel Luggage Market was valued at USD 16,873.7 million the year 2018.



The market is expected to grow due to a number of factors that includes rapid new product launches with attractive designs, enhanced functionality and durability coupled with increasing consumer interests in leisure travel and rising preference for luggage brands as lifestyle products. In addition, increasing domestic and international tourism is resulting in growing demand for Travel Luggage at significant rate.



With improving connectivity, decreasing air travel cost, development of supporting travel & tourism infrastructure and rising per capita income, people are willing to travel far off places and explore new things which is ultimately benefiting the global Travel Luggage market.



Among the regions, the Asia-Pacific Travel Luggage Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by high population increased disposable income, increasing number of globetrotters leading to higher spending on leisure travel and foreign spending.



Scope of the Report



Global Travel Luggage Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Travel Luggage Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Price Point: Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales & Others

Regional Travel Luggage Market - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Travel Luggage Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Price Point: Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales & Others

Country Analysis - U.S. Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, China, India & Japan (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Travel Luggage Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Price Point: Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales & Others

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape - Sales Comparison, Market Share, Geographical Presence

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis - Samsonite International, RIMOVA, Briggs & Riley Travelware, VIP Industries, VF Corporation, DELSEY, Fox Luggage

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Increasing the Focus on Asia-Pacific Region

3.2 Focus on Premium Price Category

3.3 Increasing Opportunity in Online Retail

3.4 Focus on the Changing Demographics



4. Global Travel Luggage Market: Market Outlook



5. Global Travel Luggage Market: Product Outlook



6. Global Infant Formula Market: An Analysis

6.1 Global Travel Luggage Market Size, By Value, 2014-2018 (USD Million)

6.2 Global Travel Luggage Market Size, By Value, 2019-2024 (USD Million)

6.3 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

6.4 Global Travel Luggage Market - Segmental Analysis: By Price Point Market Share, By Value, Year 2018 & 2024F

6.5 Global Travel Luggage Market - Segmental Analysis: By Price Point (Value & Mid-Level, Premium and Luxury): By Value, 2014-2024

6.6 Global Travel Luggage Market, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

6.7 Global Mid Value Travel Luggage Market, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

6.8 Global Premium Travel Luggage Market, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)

6.9 Global Luxury Travel Luggage Market, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)



7. North America Travel Luggage Market Analysis



8. Europe Travel Luggage Market Analysis



9. Asia-Pacific Travel Luggage Market Analysis



10. Rest of the World Travel Luggage Market Analysis



11. Global Travel Luggage: Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Travel Luggage Market Drivers

11.1.1 Increasing Passenger Traffic Worldwide

11.1.2 Growing Travel & Tourism Industry

11.1.3 Rising Per Capita Income

11.1.4 Increasing Interest in Outdoor and Sports Activities

11.1.5 Increasing Urban Population

11.2 Global Travel Luggage Market Restraints

11.2.1 Threat of Counterfeit Products

11.2.2 Long Replacement Cycle

11.3 Global Travel Luggage Market Trends

11.3.1 Emergence of Travel Luggage With Add on Innovative Features

11.3.2 Increasing Research & Development Investment

11.4 Global Travel Luggage: Competitive Landscape

11.4.1 SWOT Analysis

11.4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Samsonite International S.A.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Financial Overview: Annual Sales Revenue, Year 2014-2018

12.1.3 Segmental Overview: Sales Revenue - By Geography Segment & Brand Categories - Year 2018

12.1.4 Growth Strategy & Strategic Development

12.2 VIP Industries Ltd.

12.3 RIMOVA

12.4 VF Corporation

12.5 Briggs & Riley Travelware

12.6 DELSEY

12.7 Fox Luggage Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvampv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

