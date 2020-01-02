Global Travel Luggage Market Review 2014-2019 & Forecast to 2024 - Increasing Opportunity in Online Retail
Jan 02, 2020, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Travel Luggage Market (2019 Edition) - World Market Review By Price Point (Value and Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury), By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Travel Luggage Market was valued at USD 16,873.7 million the year 2018.
The market is expected to grow due to a number of factors that includes rapid new product launches with attractive designs, enhanced functionality and durability coupled with increasing consumer interests in leisure travel and rising preference for luggage brands as lifestyle products. In addition, increasing domestic and international tourism is resulting in growing demand for Travel Luggage at significant rate.
With improving connectivity, decreasing air travel cost, development of supporting travel & tourism infrastructure and rising per capita income, people are willing to travel far off places and explore new things which is ultimately benefiting the global Travel Luggage market.
Among the regions, the Asia-Pacific Travel Luggage Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by high population increased disposable income, increasing number of globetrotters leading to higher spending on leisure travel and foreign spending.
Scope of the Report
Global Travel Luggage Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Travel Luggage Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis by Price Point: Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury
- By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales & Others
Regional Travel Luggage Market - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Travel Luggage Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis by Price Point: Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury
- By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales & Others
Country Analysis - U.S. Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, China, India & Japan (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Travel Luggage Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis by Price Point: Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury
- By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales & Others
Other Report Highlights
- Competitive Landscape - Sales Comparison, Market Share, Geographical Presence
- Leading Companies
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Forces Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Company Analysis - Samsonite International, RIMOVA, Briggs & Riley Travelware, VIP Industries, VF Corporation, DELSEY, Fox Luggage
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
3.1 Increasing the Focus on Asia-Pacific Region
3.2 Focus on Premium Price Category
3.3 Increasing Opportunity in Online Retail
3.4 Focus on the Changing Demographics
4. Global Travel Luggage Market: Market Outlook
5. Global Travel Luggage Market: Product Outlook
6. Global Infant Formula Market: An Analysis
6.1 Global Travel Luggage Market Size, By Value, 2014-2018 (USD Million)
6.2 Global Travel Luggage Market Size, By Value, 2019-2024 (USD Million)
6.3 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics
6.4 Global Travel Luggage Market - Segmental Analysis: By Price Point Market Share, By Value, Year 2018 & 2024F
6.5 Global Travel Luggage Market - Segmental Analysis: By Price Point (Value & Mid-Level, Premium and Luxury): By Value, 2014-2024
6.6 Global Travel Luggage Market, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)
6.7 Global Mid Value Travel Luggage Market, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)
6.8 Global Premium Travel Luggage Market, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)
6.9 Global Luxury Travel Luggage Market, By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2014-2024 (USD Million)
7. North America Travel Luggage Market Analysis
8. Europe Travel Luggage Market Analysis
9. Asia-Pacific Travel Luggage Market Analysis
10. Rest of the World Travel Luggage Market Analysis
11. Global Travel Luggage: Market Dynamics
11.1 Global Travel Luggage Market Drivers
11.1.1 Increasing Passenger Traffic Worldwide
11.1.2 Growing Travel & Tourism Industry
11.1.3 Rising Per Capita Income
11.1.4 Increasing Interest in Outdoor and Sports Activities
11.1.5 Increasing Urban Population
11.2 Global Travel Luggage Market Restraints
11.2.1 Threat of Counterfeit Products
11.2.2 Long Replacement Cycle
11.3 Global Travel Luggage Market Trends
11.3.1 Emergence of Travel Luggage With Add on Innovative Features
11.3.2 Increasing Research & Development Investment
11.4 Global Travel Luggage: Competitive Landscape
11.4.1 SWOT Analysis
11.4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Samsonite International S.A.
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Financial Overview: Annual Sales Revenue, Year 2014-2018
12.1.3 Segmental Overview: Sales Revenue - By Geography Segment & Brand Categories - Year 2018
12.1.4 Growth Strategy & Strategic Development
12.2 VIP Industries Ltd.
12.3 RIMOVA
12.4 VF Corporation
12.5 Briggs & Riley Travelware
12.6 DELSEY
12.7 Fox Luggage Inc.
