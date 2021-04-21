Global Travel Vaccines Market Report 2021: Hepatitis A/B, DPT, Yellow Fever, Typhoid, Measles and Mumps, Rabies, Meningococcal, Varicella, & Japanese Encephalitis

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Travel Vaccines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global travel vaccines market reached a value of US$ 2.94 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the travel vaccines market to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% during 2021-2026.

Travel vaccines, also known as travel immunizations, are vaccines travelers can get before they visit certain regions across the globe which help protect them from serious diseases. Travel vaccines work by exposing the body to a microorganism or parts of the microorganism of the disease it will protect against. The body responds to the vaccination by making antibodies that will protect it against a situation where there is an exposure to the disease in the future.



The number of international tourist arrivals worldwide increased from 1.0 Billion in 2012 to nearly 1.4 Billion in 2018. A significant number of these travelers journey from developed countries to regions with endemic diseases. As more people travel to countries with endemic diseases, the demand for vaccines will continue to increase.

Moreover, regulatory authorities across the globe have also mandated that travelers should be vaccinated before traveling to disease-prone regions. As a result, travel vaccines have now become an essential requirement in an international travelers list.

For instance, the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia requires that all travelers arriving for Hajj and Umrah from countries or areas at risk of diseases such as yellow fever, Meningococcal meningitis and Poliomyelitis must present a valid vaccination certificate.

Other factors driving the demand for travel vaccines include increasing awareness levels, technological advancements and increasing incidence of life-threatening infectious diseases.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Composition:

Mono Vaccines

Combination Vaccines

Combination vaccines currently account for the majority of the market share as they are given to travelers in order to protect against multiple diseases.



Breakup by Disease:

Hepatitis A

DPT

Yellow Fever

Typhoid

Hepatitis B

Measles and Mumps

Rabies

Meningococcal

Varicella

Japanese Encephalitis

Others

Amongst these, hepatitis A represents the largest disease, dominating the market. It is a viral disease that can be transmitted through direct contact with an infectious person or the consumption of contaminated food and water.



Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

On the geographical front, North America enjoys the leading position in the market. A large number of companies in the region are introducing a superior range of travel vaccines, including a vaccine against varicella.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited

Sanofi Pasteur

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

ALK-Abello A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Crucell (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

CSL Limited

AstraZeneca PLC

Altimmune, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.

