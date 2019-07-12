Global Treanda (bendamustine; Teva/Mundipharma/Eisai Drug Overview & Product Profiles 2017-2026

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Treanda/Bendeka" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Treanda (bendamustine; Teva/Mundipharma/Eisai) is an intravenous cytotoxic agent. The exact mechanism of action of the drug is still not fully known, but it is a mechlorethamine derivative which has the ability to cause crosslinking between the DNA strands through covalent bond formation. Several pathways have been associated with the cytotoxic activity of Treanda, including the initiation of a p53-dependent stress response and apoptosis due to the induction of significant DNA strand breaks, the inhibition of mitotic checkpoints in the affected cells, and the induction of mitotic catastrophe.



Analyst Outlook



Treanda (bendamustine; Teva/Mundipharma/Eisai) is indicated in the EU for the treatment of newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) in combination with prednisone (EMA, 2018; electronic Medicines Compendium, 2018). In the US, the author's MM primary research survey indicates significant off-label use of Treanda and its rapid-infusion formulation, Bendeka.



In Japan, Treanda is also used off-label for the treatment of MM, and The author expects that the potential approval of Bendeka for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) in the first half of 2023 will lead to its off-label use for MM. The generic version of bendamustine's powdered formulation is expected to erode sales of Treanda, and to some extent Bendeka, in the US from 2019 onwards.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW

Drug Overview

Product Profiles

Treanda: Multiple myeloma

Treanda: NHL: Mantle cell lymphoma (MCL)

Treanda/Bendeka: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

Treanda/Bendeka: NHL: Follicular lymphoma (FL)



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Treanda/Bendeka for multiple myeloma - SWOT analysis

Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Treanda/Bendeka for multiple myeloma

Figure 3: Treanda/Bendeka sales for multiple myeloma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 4: Treanda for mantle cell lymphoma - SWOT analysis

Figure 5: The authors drug assessment summary of Treanda in mantle cell lymphoma

Figure 6: The authors drug assessment summary of Treanda/Bendeka for CLL

Figure 7: Treanda sales for CLL across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 8: Bendeka sales for CLL in the US, 2017-26

Figure 9: Treanda/Bendeka for follicular lymphoma - SWOT analysis

Figure 10: The authors drug assessment summary of Treanda/Bendeka for follicular lymphoma

Figure 11: Treanda/Bendeka sales for follicular lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Treanda/Bendeka drug profile

Table 2: Treanda early-phase trial data in multiple myeloma

Table 3: Patients receiving Treanda or generic bendamustine in the five major EU markets (%), by country

Table 4: Treanda/Bendeka sales for multiple myeloma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Table 5: Patients treated with Treanda/Bendeka across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Table 6: Treanda drug profile

Table 7: Treanda pivotal trial data in mantle cell lymphoma

Table 8: Treanda/Bendeka drug profile

Table 9: Approval history of Treanda/Bendeka for CLL in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets

Table 10: Trials of Treanda for CLL

Table 11: Trials of Bendeka for CLL

Table 12: Treanda/Bendeka for CLL - SWOT analysis

Table 13: Uptake of generic bendamustine in the EU, by country

Table 14: Treanda/Bendeka drug profile

Table 15: Treanda/Bendeka pivotal trial data in follicular lymphoma

Table 16: Treanda/Bendeka other clinical trial data in follicular lymphoma

Table 17: Treanda/Bendeka sales for follicular lymphoma across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26



