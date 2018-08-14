Global Trolley Market 2018-2022 - Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Trolley Manufacturing

DUBLIN, Aug 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Trolley Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global trolley market to grow at a CAGR of 2.89% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Trolley Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of trolleys across different industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising number of supermarket stores in the US. Supermarket stores in the US are expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising adoption of advanced technologies in trolley manufacturing. Manufacturers in the global trolley market are adopting laser cutting technologies for metal sheet processing and automated loading and unloading equipment to save time and cost of production.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the volatility in steel prices. The major raw material required for trolley manufacturing is steel, which is extracted from iron ore. The volatility in iron ore prices is having a direct impact on steel prices.

Key vendors

Americana Companies

Cefla

National Cart

Sambo

Wanzl

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE







PART 05: MARKET SIZING







PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS







PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION





Comparison by application

Industrial applications

Airport

Others

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Innovations in global trolley market

Adoption of advanced technologies in trolley manufacturing

Warehouse space expansion in Europe

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE





Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

