Global Trolley Market 2018-2022 - Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Trolley Manufacturing
10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Trolley Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global trolley market to grow at a CAGR of 2.89% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Trolley Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of trolleys across different industries.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising number of supermarket stores in the US. Supermarket stores in the US are expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising adoption of advanced technologies in trolley manufacturing. Manufacturers in the global trolley market are adopting laser cutting technologies for metal sheet processing and automated loading and unloading equipment to save time and cost of production.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the volatility in steel prices. The major raw material required for trolley manufacturing is steel, which is extracted from iron ore. The volatility in iron ore prices is having a direct impact on steel prices.
Key vendors
- Americana Companies
- Cefla
- National Cart
- Sambo
- Wanzl
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Industrial applications
- Airport
- Others
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Innovations in global trolley market
- Adoption of advanced technologies in trolley manufacturing
- Warehouse space expansion in Europe
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bcbclr/global_trolley?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets