Global True Wireless Headphones Market Report 2021: Outlook and Forecast to 2026 After the Paradigm Shift After the Launch of Apple's AirPods

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "True Wireless Headphones Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global true wireless headphones market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during 2020-2026.



The market has witnessed a paradigm shift after the launch of Apple's AirPods at the end of 2016. The sale of AirPods was substantially high and encouraged several global manufacturers to launch their own product lines. Music enthusiasts are investing in high-quality earphones and headphones that are compatible with portable devices for high-quality sound and enhanced audio experience.

In 2020, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, a temporary setback was witnessed in the headphone industry with disruption in component manufacturing and supply management as well as the closure of assembly lines across major and emerging markets. However, the market revived by June/July 2020 due to the rise in demand for headphones.



The introduction of hearables - wireless in-ear listening devices - has offered significant impetus to the market's growth. These devices perform functions of smart wireless headphones, hearing aids, fitness tracker wearables, and speech modulation devices. While truly wireless earbuds have been at the forefront of innovations, vendors have started to incorporate innovative technology such as active noise canceling, gesture recognition and control, active head tracking, biometric monitoring, 3D surround sound delivery, and onboard storage in their headphones variants, thereby boosting the market growth.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



Bose, Apple, Samsung, Sony, Sennheiser, Jabra, Xiaomi, and Skullcandy are the major vendors in the global market. Major players compete in various rounds such as the introduction of new products, technology, and online presence. The growth of vendors depends on market conditions, technological innovations, industry development, as well as the early revival of the supply side amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Many key leading vendors focus on the European and North American regions. To capitalize on the expected increasing demand from APAC, Latin America, and MEA, key players are expanding their geographical presence by increasing foothold in emerging markets. In 2020, over 200 companies, including key, prominent, and small-scale vendors were engaged in the manufacturing of true wireless headphones.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the true wireless headphones market?

What is the true wireless headphones market growth?

What are the factors driving the true wireless earbuds market growth?

What is the size of the headphone market size in India ?

? Who are the key companies/players in the true wireless headphones market?

Prominent Vendors

Apple

GN Audio (Jabra)

Sony

Samsung

Other Prominent Vendors

1More

Anker

LITLIT

Audio-Technica

Avanca

Bang & Olufsen

BBK Electronics

Blaupunkt

Imagine Marketing (boAt)

Bose

Cambridge Audio

Crazybaby

Creative

Earin

Gonoise

Huawei

JAM

JLab Audio

Jaybird

JAYS

JVCKENWOOD

LYPERTEK

LG

Master & Dynamic

Meizu

Motorola

Mymanu

Nokia

Nuheara

Onkyo & Pioneer

Plantronics

RHA

Rowkin

Sennheiser

SOL Republic

SoundMAGIC

Soundpeats

TREBLAB

Waverly Labs

Xiaomi

Mobvoi

QCY

Monoprice

Zound

Klipsch

Raycon

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Of COVID-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 True Wireless Headphones as Hearables in A Connected Environment

8.2 Innovations Becoming Standard Offerings

8.3 Enhanced Features with Reduced Size Of Earbuds



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Value-Added Features Driving Adoption

9.2 Rising Demand From Users In Fitness Activities

9.3 Rising Number Of Tech-Savvy Consumers

9.4 Consumers Owning More Than One Headphone

9.5 Awareness Of NIHL Driving Noise Cancellation Segment



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Competition from Smart & Neckband Wireless Headphones

10.2 Consumer Health Concerns & Reduced Environmental Awareness

10.3 Availability of Counterfeit Products



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Five Forces Analysis



12 Features

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Smart True Wireless Headphones

12.5 Non-Smart True Wireless Headphones



13 Price Range

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Premium Range

13.5 Moderate Range

13.6 Low Range



14 Noise Cancellation

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Active

14.5 Passive



15 Distribution Channel

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 E-Commerce Sites

15.4 Vendor Stores & Sites

15.5 Mass Market Players

15.6 Specialty Stores

15.7 Online Music Stores

15.8 Electronic Stores

15.9 Other Channels



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

16.3 Geographic Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j021qa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

