Global Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs/Therapeutics Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027 By Disease Type, Drug Class, Product & End User

The "Global Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs/Therapeutics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs/Therapeutics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased focus on TB vaccine development and rising the emergence of drug-resistant TB.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Type, the market is categorized into Latent Tuberculosis, Active Tuberculosis and Drug-resistant Tuberculosis.
- Depending on Drug Class the market is segregated into First-Line Anti-TB Drugs, Second-Line Anti-TB Drugs and Combination Drugs.
- In addition, First-Line Anti-TB Drugs is further segmented into Isoniazid, Ethambutol, Pyrazinamide, Rifampicin, Rifabutin, Streptomycin and Other First-Line Anti-TB Drugs.
- Second-Line Anti-TB Drugs is divided into Cycloserine, Moxifloxacin, Gatifloxacin, Amikacin/Kanamycin, Ethionamide, Capreomycin and Other Second-Line Anti-TB Drugs.
- On the basis of Product, the market is bifurcated into Hydrazine derivatives, Isoniazid, Miscellaneous anti tubercular Drugs, Rifampin, Ethambutol and Pyrazinamide.
- Based on End User, the market is categorized into Hospital Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Individual Pharmacies.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs/Therapeutics Market, By Disease Type
5 Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs/Therapeutics Market, By Drug Class
6 Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs/Therapeutics Market, By Product
7 Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs/Therapeutics Market, By End User
8 Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs/Therapeutics Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
- Novartis AG
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Pfizer Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Sandoz International GmbH
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Sanofi
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Johnson & Johnson
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s9wjzl/global?w=5
