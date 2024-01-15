Global Tuberculosis Testing Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030 - Present Limitations and Future Directions

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Jan, 2024, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tuberculosis Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global Tuberculosis Testing Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Tuberculosis Testing estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Culture-Based Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$756.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Chest X-Ray segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $125.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

The Tuberculosis Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$125.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$397 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Tuberculosis, a Disease that Wont Quit: Global Prevalence of Tuberculosis (In 000s) by Geographic Region for the Year 2022
  • Tuberculosis Prevalence Rate Remains High Among Asian Americans: % TB Prevalence in the United States by Race/Ethnicity as of the Year 2022
  • Tuberculosis Prevalence Rate In (%) in the United States by Origin of Birth as of the Year 2022
  • The US Makes Steady Progress Towards TB Elimination: Number of TB Cases for Years 1985, 1995, 2005, 2015, 2020 and 2022
  • Low Funding Remains Palpable Challenge
  • Funding for Tuberculosis is Vital for Reaching the Elimination Threshold Which is Defined as 1 Case Per 1,000,000 People: U.S. Funding for Tuberculosis (In US$ Million) for Years 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2021, 2023
  • Surge in Tuberculosis Deaths amid COVID-19: A Wake-Up Call to Drive R&D Funding
  • Efforts to Integrate Testing for TB & COVID-19
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Tuberculosis Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Global Market Overview and Outlook
  • Global Tuberculosis Testing Market Exuding High Degree of Vim & Vigor
  • North America Claims Commanding Revenue Share
  • Culture-based Tests & Hospitals: Primary Contributors to Tuberculosis Testing Market
  • Salient Factors Influencing Dynamism of Global Tuberculosis Testing Market
  • Intense Competition Drive Players to Bet on Innovations
  • Molecular Diagnosis Innovations Soaking Up Limelight in the Tuberculosis Testing Arena
  • W.H.O Aims to Improve Access to Rapid Molecular Tests for Diagnosis of TB & Drug-Resistant TB
  • WHO-Endorsed Molecular Platforms & Tests
  • Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Global Tuberculosis Efforts to Drive the Market for Tuberculosis Testing
  • Bracing Technological Innovations, Tuberculosis Testing Moves in New Direction
  • Tuberculosis Screening: The Dawn of Artificial Intelligence Technology
  • Nanodiagnostics Set to Witness Growth in TB Testing
  • A Nanobiosensor for Rapid Detection of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis
  • CRISPR-based Biosensing to See Significant Growth in Pediatric Tuberculosis
  • Present Limitations and Future Directions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 55 Featured)

  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • bioMerieux SA
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Cepheid
  • Daan Gene Co., Ltd.
  • Akonni Biosystems, Inc.
  • Anatolia Tani ve Biyoteknoloji Urunleri Ar-Ge San. ve Tic. AS
  • Creative Diagnostics
  • Accuquika" Test Kits
  • AID GmbH
  • AB ANALITICA s.r.l.
  • Bioneovan Co., Ltd.
  • CTK Biotech, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qkpy82

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Smartphone Screen Protectors Market Report, 2023 and 2024-2030: High-End Smartphone Frenzy Scripts Significant Growth Opportunities

Global Smartphone Screen Protectors Market Report, 2023 and 2024-2030: High-End Smartphone Frenzy Scripts Significant Growth Opportunities

The "Smartphone Screen Protectors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Smartphone...
Global Centrifugal Blowers Market Poised for Robust Expansion Amid Rising Demand in High Pressure Applications

Global Centrifugal Blowers Market Poised for Robust Expansion Amid Rising Demand in High Pressure Applications

The "Centrifugal Blowers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Centrifugal Blowers...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.