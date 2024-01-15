Global Tuberculosis Testing Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030 - Present Limitations and Future Directions

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tuberculosis Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Tuberculosis Testing Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Tuberculosis Testing estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Culture-Based Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$756.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Chest X-Ray segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $125.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Tuberculosis Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$125.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$397 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Tuberculosis, a Disease that Wont Quit: Global Prevalence of Tuberculosis (In 000s) by Geographic Region for the Year 2022

Tuberculosis Prevalence Rate Remains High Among Asian Americans: % TB Prevalence in the United States by Race/Ethnicity as of the Year 2022

by Race/Ethnicity as of the Year 2022 Tuberculosis Prevalence Rate In (%) in the United States by Origin of Birth as of the Year 2022

by Origin of Birth as of the Year 2022 The US Makes Steady Progress Towards TB Elimination: Number of TB Cases for Years 1985, 1995, 2005, 2015, 2020 and 2022

Low Funding Remains Palpable Challenge

Funding for Tuberculosis is Vital for Reaching the Elimination Threshold Which is Defined as 1 Case Per 1,000,000 People: U.S. Funding for Tuberculosis (In US$ Million) for Years 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2021, 2023

Surge in Tuberculosis Deaths amid COVID-19: A Wake-Up Call to Drive R&D Funding

Efforts to Integrate Testing for TB & COVID-19

World Market Trajectories

Tuberculosis Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Overview and Outlook

Global Tuberculosis Testing Market Exuding High Degree of Vim & Vigor

North America Claims Commanding Revenue Share

Culture-based Tests & Hospitals: Primary Contributors to Tuberculosis Testing Market

Salient Factors Influencing Dynamism of Global Tuberculosis Testing Market

Intense Competition Drive Players to Bet on Innovations

Molecular Diagnosis Innovations Soaking Up Limelight in the Tuberculosis Testing Arena

W.H.O Aims to Improve Access to Rapid Molecular Tests for Diagnosis of TB & Drug-Resistant TB

WHO-Endorsed Molecular Platforms & Tests

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Tuberculosis Efforts to Drive the Market for Tuberculosis Testing

Bracing Technological Innovations, Tuberculosis Testing Moves in New Direction

Tuberculosis Screening: The Dawn of Artificial Intelligence Technology

Nanodiagnostics Set to Witness Growth in TB Testing

A Nanobiosensor for Rapid Detection of Mycobacterium Tuberculosis

CRISPR-based Biosensing to See Significant Growth in Pediatric Tuberculosis

Present Limitations and Future Directions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 55 Featured)

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Cepheid

Daan Gene Co., Ltd.

Akonni Biosystems, Inc.

Anatolia Tani ve Biyoteknoloji Urunleri Ar-Ge San. ve Tic. AS

Creative Diagnostics

Accuquika" Test Kits

AID GmbH

AB ANALITICA s.r.l.

Bioneovan Co., Ltd.

CTK Biotech, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qkpy82

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets