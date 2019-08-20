Global Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Market Report, 2019 Featuring Iovance Biotherapeutics, Optera Therapeutics Corp, and TILT Biotherapeutics

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes: A New Frontier in Cancer Immunotherapy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An overview of Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TILs) for the treatment of metastatic cancer

Discussion of the development of TIL as a treatment option for melanoma and the possibilities to expand this therapy to other types of cancer

Exploration of adoptive T-cell therapy (ATCT) using antigen-specific CD8+ T cell clones for the treatment of patients with metastatic melanoma, and the curative potential of ATCT in a variety of other solid tumors

Comparison between two main technologies of tumor immunotherapy, chimeric antibody receptor engineered T Cell (CAR-T) and genetically modified T cell receptors (TCR)

Information on the role of TILs as a strong prognostic biomarker for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and their potential ramifications

Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), which include B-cells, T-cells, and natural killer (NK) cells, are an important component in anti-tumor immune responses. TILs involve the use of special immune cells called T-cells, a type of lymphocyte or white blood cell. Lymphocytes protect the body from viral infections, help other cells fight bacterial and fungal infections, produce antibodies, fight cancers, and coordinate the activities of other cells in the immune system.



Some tumors are highly infiltrated by immune cells, while only subtle infiltrations are detectable in others. In general, an increased number of immune cells correlates with a favorable clinical outcome in various malignancies, such as melanoma, colorectal, lung and breast cancers. TILs may offer a new target for cancer immunotherapy - to allow the precise killing of cells through tumor antigen recognition - and may also serve as a prognostic biomarker in a variety of cancers.



TILs express a variety of different antigens on their cell membrane including CD3, CD4, CD8, CD16, CD20, CD56 and CD57, CD68, CD169 and FOXP3, to regulate the immune system and to suppress tumor growth (Table 1). Several studies have demonstrated that upregulation of immune checkpoint (CP) proteins such as PD-1, CTLA-4, Tim-3 and LAG-3, can lead to TILs exhaustion and tumor progression, whereas blockade of CP proteins suppresses tumor growth, increases glucose uptake in TILs and reinvigorates their function.

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Optera Therapeutics Corp

TILT Biotherapeutics

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 The Emergence of Cell Therapy Using TILs

Introduction

Chapter 2 Development of TIL Therapies in Metastatic Melanoma

TIL Generation Explained

Importance of Lymphodepletion

Role of Interleukin-2

Feasibility of TIL as a Mainstream Treatment Option

Chapter 3 Development of TIL Therapies in Other Tumour Types

Cervical Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Head and Neck Cancers

Chapter 4 Clinical Development of TIL Therapies

Lifileucel (LN-144), Iovance Biotherapeutics

LN-145, Iovance Biotherapeutics

TILT-123, TILT Biotherapeutics

Optera Therapeutics Corp.

Other Centers Conducting TIL Research

Future Perspectives for TIL

Chapter 5 References



List of Tables

Table 1: TILs and Tumor Specific Antigens

Table 2: Adoptive T-Cell Therapy (ATC) Cellular Therapies

Table 3: Clinical Trials Studying TIL Therapies



List of Figures

Figure 1: Generation of Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes

Figure 2: IL-2 Signaling Pathways and their Primary Biological Effects in Different Immune Cell Types

Figure 3: TILT Biotherapeutics Development Pipeline

